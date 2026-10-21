HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Physical Education & Sanskrit Teacher Hall Ticket PDF Here
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026: The HPRCA has released the admit card for the written examination scheduled to be held on 27 October for various subjects teacher posts on its official website hprca.hp.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download the hall ticket pdf.
Key Points
- HPRCA released admit cards on 19 October 2026 for various teaching posts.
- The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on 27 October 2026.
- A total of 413 vacancies will be filled for teaching positions via CBT.
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) will conduct the written examination for the various teaching posts including Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher on 27 October 2026 as per the schedule. The admit card for the said examination has been released by the HPRCA on 19 October 2026 on its official website, hprca.hp.gov.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket pdf through the link given separately for each post. The exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. a Computer Based Test will be conducted.
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is going to conduct the examination to fill a total of 413 vacancies of Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
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Advertisement No.
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08/2026 and 09/2026
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Post Name
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Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher
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No. of Vacancies
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413
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Exam Date
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27 October 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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19 October 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online/ CBT
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Official Website
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hprca.hp.gov.in
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Notice
The HPRCA has released the admit card for the three subjects examination through a public notice. The notice was released on 19 October and contains individual links for all the three subjects admit cards. Check the notice here.
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HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Notice
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the HPRCA Teacher CBT examination scheduled to be held on 27 October should download the respective subject admit card through the direct link provided here.
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Subject
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Admit Card
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Physical Education Teacher (Elementary)
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Teacher (Physical Education)
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Sanskrit Teacher
How to Download HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026
To download the HPRCA Teacher admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Latest section and click on View All.
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Click on the “Admit card link for the Post of Physical Education Teacher Elementary 26024, Teacher Physical Education 26035 and Teacher Sanskrit 26023 Exam on 27 Oct 2026” link.
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Now click on the respective subject admit card link which you have applied for.
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Then click on the link for “Click here to Download Admit Card”.
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Enter your application ID, password, and security code to login.
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Your e-admit card will open on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.