NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Physical Education & Sanskrit Teacher Hall Ticket PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:06 IST

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026: The HPRCA has released the admit card for the written examination scheduled to be held on 27 October for various subjects teacher posts on its official website hprca.hp.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download the hall ticket pdf.

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Physical Education & Sanskrit Teacher Hall Ticket PDF Here
HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Physical Education & Sanskrit Teacher Hall Ticket PDF Here

Key Points

  • HPRCA released admit cards on 19 October 2026 for various teaching posts.
  • The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on 27 October 2026.
  • A total of 413 vacancies will be filled for teaching positions via CBT.

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) will conduct the written examination for the various teaching posts including Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher on 27 October 2026 as per the schedule. The admit card for the said examination has been released by the HPRCA on 19 October 2026 on its official website, hprca.hp.gov.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket pdf through the link given separately for each post. The exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. a Computer Based Test will be conducted.

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is going to conduct the examination to fill a total of 413 vacancies of Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)

Advertisement No.

08/2026 and 09/2026

Post Name

Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher

No. of Vacancies

413

Exam Date

27 October 2026

Admit Card Release Date

19 October 2026

Exam Mode

Online/ CBT

Official Website

hprca.hp.gov.in

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Notice

The HPRCA has released the admit card for the three subjects examination through a public notice. The notice was released on 19 October and contains individual links for all the three subjects admit cards. Check the notice here.

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Notice

Check Here

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the HPRCA Teacher CBT examination scheduled to be held on 27 October should download the respective subject admit card through the direct link provided here.

Subject

Admit Card

Physical Education Teacher (Elementary)

Download Link

Teacher (Physical Education)

Download Link

Sanskrit Teacher

Download Link

How to Download HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026

To download the HPRCA Teacher admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Latest section and click on View All.

  • Click on the “Admit card link for the Post of Physical Education Teacher Elementary 26024, Teacher Physical Education 26035 and Teacher Sanskrit 26023 Exam on 27 Oct 2026” link.

  • Now click on the respective subject admit card link which you have applied for.

  • Then click on the link for “Click here to Download Admit Card”.

  • Enter your application ID, password, and security code to login.

  • Your e-admit card will open on the screen.

  • Download it and take a printout of it.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:06 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News