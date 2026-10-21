HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Physical Education & Sanskrit Teacher Hall Ticket PDF Here

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) will conduct the written examination for the various teaching posts including Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher on 27 October 2026 as per the schedule. The admit card for the said examination has been released by the HPRCA on 19 October 2026 on its official website, hprca.hp.gov.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket pdf through the link given separately for each post. The exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. a Computer Based Test will be conducted.

HPRCA Teacher Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is going to conduct the examination to fill a total of 413 vacancies of Physical Education Teacher (Elementary), Teacher (Physical Education), and Sanskrit Teacher. Check the highlights in the table below: