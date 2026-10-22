NML Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out For Assistant Law Officer Post, Download Official Notice PDF

NML Recruitment 2026: NTPC Mining Limited (NML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. and a Schedule 'B' CPSE has released indicative notification for recruitment of the posts of Assistant Law Officers in the Employment News (17-23) October 2026. Applicants must appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 applicable for PG courses conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The authority will release the detailed advertisement pdf including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process and online applications process on NML's careers website-https://nml.co.in/en/jobs, after the CLAT-2027 exam.

NML ALO Recruitment 2026 Indicative Notification

The indicative notification regarding the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Law Officers is available in the Employment News (17-23) October 2026. The detailed notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process and online applications process. The detailed advertisement pdf will be released by the authority on NML's careers website-https://nml.co.in/en/jobs.

You can check the indicative notification given below.