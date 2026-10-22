NML Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out For Assistant Law Officer Post, Download Official Notice PDF
NML Recruitment 2026 for the recruitment of Assistant Law Officers has been released by the NTPC Mining Limited (NML)in the Employment News (17-23) October 2026. Aspirants should have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Check all details here.
NML Recruitment 2026: NTPC Mining Limited (NML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. and a Schedule 'B' CPSE has released indicative notification for recruitment of the posts of Assistant Law Officers in the Employment News (17-23) October 2026. Applicants must appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 applicable for PG courses conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The authority will release the detailed advertisement pdf including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process and online applications process on NML's careers website-https://nml.co.in/en/jobs, after the CLAT-2027 exam.
NML ALO Recruitment 2026 Indicative Notification
The indicative notification regarding the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Law Officers is available in the Employment News (17-23) October 2026. The detailed notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process and online applications process. The detailed advertisement pdf will be released by the authority on NML's careers website-https://nml.co.in/en/jobs.
You can check the indicative notification given below.
nml.co.in NML Recruitment 2026 Overview
NTPC Mining Limited (NML), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. has launched the recruitment drive for Assistant Law Officers at the E0 level on the official website. Candidates must appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 applicable for PG courses conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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NML Recruitment 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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NTPC Mining Limited (NML)
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Posts Name
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Assistant Law Officers
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Post
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Forest Guard and Forester
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Qualification
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Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 (CLAT)-2027
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Official website
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https://nml.co.in/en
NML ALO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for the Assistant Law Officer posts must appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2027 applicable for PG courses conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The detailed advertisement pdf including eligibility criteria, educational qualification and online applications process on NML's careers website-https://nml.co.in/en. You are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying for these posts.
NML ALO Recruitment 2026: Selection Criteria
Selection for the Assistant Law Officer posts will be done on the basis of CLAT-2027 performance and organizational requirements. As per the short notice released, the selection process will be based on the previous CLAT scores or other exams will not be accepted. The authority will release the detailed advertisement including online applications and other details at the official website-https://nml.co.in/en/jobs.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.