Bihar STET 2026: November 4 Exam Rescheduled to a New Date; Revised Admit Card Out on October 24

Key Points Bihar STET 2026 exam on Nov 4, 2026, rescheduled to Nov 21, 2026.

Rescheduling is due to clashes with KVS and NVS exams 2026.

New admit cards for affected candidates release from Oct 24, 2026.

Bihar STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced an important revision in the exam dates for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who were to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on November 4, 2026, will now appear for the exam on November 21, 2026. To support this change, BSEB will also release new admit cards for all affected candidates starting October 24, 2026, on the official website, i.e., stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The reason given for this shift in the exam date is that the exam date clashes with the exam dates of the KVS and NVS exams 2026. #Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/fYBbwOIYhj — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 22, 2026 Bihar STET New Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026:- Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 Exam Date October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026 Rescheduled Paper Date November 4, 2026 to November 21, 2026 Reason Exam date clashes with Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya (NVS) exams Revised Admit Card October 24, 2026 Official Website stetregistration.cbrt.co.in Why Bihar STET November 4, 2026 Exam Was Postponed? The decision to postpone the November 4, 2026 Bihar STET exam follows the requests regarding the nationwide exam clashes. Exams conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) were scheduled on the exact same date. Recognising that thousands of teaching aspirants were appearing for both the national and state eligibility exams, the board has shifted the November 4, 2026 exam to November 21, 2026, to prevent administrative conflict and candidate dropouts.

BSEB has also clarified that only the November 4 exam date has been shifted. The other exam dates remain unchanged and will run as planned from October 25 to November 20, 2026, across designated Computer-Based Test centers in Bihar. Candidates who are assigned exam dates other than November 4, 2026, will have to follow their previously issued admit cards and report as scheduled. How to Download the Revised Bihar STET Admit Card 2026? Candidates whose exam was on November 4, 2026, will be able to download their new and updated hall ticket starting from October 24, 2026 by following these steps:- Go to the official BSEB STET website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Click on the link titled Download Revised STET Admit Card 2026 for November 4 candidates.

Log in using the application number, user ID, date of birth, and CAPTCHA Code.

Submit the details, and a new admit card will be available on the screen. Verify the updated exam date, new shift time, and reporting instructions before taking two printouts for the exam day.