IMD Weather Today, October 22, 2026: Very Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other regions on October 22, 2026. Check the state-wise weather forecast, rainfall warnings and coastal alerts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are among the regions likely to receive intense rainfall. Several other areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for October 22 and the coming days.
Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?
According to the weather forecast, several states and Union Territories may experience rainfall on October 22.
|
State or Region
|
Weather Forecast
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds
|
Puducherry and Karaikal
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|
Kerala and Mahe
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|
Coastal Karnataka
|
Widespread rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|
South Interior Karnataka
|
Rainfall, with isolated heavy showers
|
North Interior Karnataka
|
Isolated to scattered rainfall
|
Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
|
Isolated to scattered rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|
Telangana
|
Possible thunderstorms and gusty winds
|
Lakshadweep
|
Rainfall, with heavy showers possible
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
Widespread rainfall and isolated heavy showers
|
Goa
|
Hot and humid conditions
|
Konkan region of Maharashtra
|
Hot and humid conditions
|
Odisha
|
Rainfall possible around October 26 and 27
Tamil Nadu and Kerala Under Very Heavy Rain Alert
Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among the main regions covered by the IMD’s very heavy rainfall forecast. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 21 to 25. Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience very heavy rainfall during October 21 and 22 with another spell possible on October 24 and 25. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany rainfall in affected areas.
How Long Will Rain Continue in Southern India?
The IMD has forecast rainfall in several parts of southern India over the coming days.
|
State or Region
|
Forecast Period
|
Expected Weather
|
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|
October 21–25
|
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places
|
Kerala and Mahe
|
October 21–22 & October 24–25
|
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places
|
Coastal Karnataka
|
October 22–24
|
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
|
South Interior Karnataka
|
October 22–25
|
Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers
|
North Interior Karnataka
|
October 22–25
|
Isolated to scattered rainfall
IMD Weather 22 October: Thunderstorms, Lightning and Gusty Winds Expected
|
State or Region
|
Forecast Period
|
Expected Weather
|
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|
October 21–25
|
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places
|
Kerala and Mahe
|
October 21–22 & October 24–25
|
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places
|
Coastal Karnataka
|
October 22–24
|
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
|
South Interior Karnataka
|
October 22–25
|
Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers
|
North Interior Karnataka
|
October 22–25
|
Isolated to scattered rainfall
Will It Rain in North, Central and Northeast India?
The IMD forecast indicates no significant weather activity across much of northwest India, central India, western India and northeastern India during the relevant forecast period.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.