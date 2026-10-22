IMD Weather Today, October 22, 2026: Very Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are among the regions likely to receive intense rainfall. Several other areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for October 22 and the coming days.

Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?

According to the weather forecast, several states and Union Territories may experience rainfall on October 22.