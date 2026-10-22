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IMD Weather Today, October 22, 2026: Very Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 09:46 IST

IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other regions on October 22, 2026. Check the state-wise weather forecast, rainfall warnings and coastal alerts.

IMD Weather Today, October 22, 2026: Very Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, October 22, 2026: Very Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are among the regions likely to receive intense rainfall. Several other areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.  Here is the state-wise weather forecast for October 22 and the coming days.

Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?

According to the weather forecast, several states and Union Territories may experience rainfall on October 22.

State or Region

Weather Forecast

Tamil Nadu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds

Puducherry and Karaikal

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Kerala and Mahe

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Coastal Karnataka

Widespread rainfall and possible thunderstorms

South Interior Karnataka

Rainfall, with isolated heavy showers

North Interior Karnataka

Isolated to scattered rainfall

Andhra Pradesh and Yanam

Isolated to scattered rainfall and possible thunderstorms

Telangana

Possible thunderstorms and gusty winds

Lakshadweep

Rainfall, with heavy showers possible

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Widespread rainfall and isolated heavy showers

Goa

Hot and humid conditions

Konkan region of Maharashtra

Hot and humid conditions

Odisha

Rainfall possible around October 26 and 27

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Under Very Heavy Rain Alert

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among the main regions covered by the IMD’s very heavy rainfall forecast. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 21 to 25. Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience very heavy rainfall during October 21 and 22 with another spell possible on October 24 and 25. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany rainfall in affected areas.

How Long Will Rain Continue in Southern India?

The IMD has forecast rainfall in several parts of southern India over the coming days.

State or Region

Forecast Period

Expected Weather

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

October 21–25

Very heavy rainfall at isolated places

Kerala and Mahe

October 21–22 & October 24–25

Very heavy rainfall at isolated places

Coastal Karnataka

October 22–24

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall

South Interior Karnataka

October 22–25

Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers

North Interior Karnataka

October 22–25

Isolated to scattered rainfall

IMD Weather 22 October: Thunderstorms, Lightning and Gusty Winds Expected

State or Region

Forecast Period

Expected Weather

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

October 21–25

Very heavy rainfall at isolated places

Kerala and Mahe

October 21–22 & October 24–25

Very heavy rainfall at isolated places

Coastal Karnataka

October 22–24

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall

South Interior Karnataka

October 22–25

Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers

North Interior Karnataka

October 22–25

Isolated to scattered rainfall

Will It Rain in North, Central and Northeast India?

The IMD forecast indicates no significant weather activity across much of northwest India, central India, western India and northeastern India during the relevant forecast period.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:46 IST
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