KLEE LLB Counselling 2026: Round 2 Stray Vacancy Option Entry Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KLEE LLB Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has finally ended the online option registration process for KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling as per the schedule dated October 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM. This final option process offered an important opportunity to the aspirants listed in the KLEE 2026 rank list but who have not been able to get into any seat in earlier rounds of counselling to register their new preference for vacancies available in government and self-financing law colleges of Kerala.

This option process was valid for both 3-year LLB and 5-year integrated LLB degree courses. Aspirants performed the online registration procedure at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by using their login credentials and selecting their preferred law colleges along with paying necessary option fee (Rs 1000/- for general category and Rs 500/- for SC/ST/OEC/special category candidates). After the closing of this deadline period, CEE Kerala will process these locked options for generating the state merit list.