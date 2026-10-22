KLEE LLB Counselling 2026: Round 2 Stray Vacancy Option Entry Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in
KLEE LLB Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, ended the online option registration for the KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling on October 22, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Applicable to both 3-Year and Integrated 5-Year LL.B. courses across government and self-financing law colleges, the process required non-allotted rank holders to submit fresh college choices and pay the applicable registration fee.
KLEE LLB Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has finally ended the online option registration process for KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling as per the schedule dated October 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM. This final option process offered an important opportunity to the aspirants listed in the KLEE 2026 rank list but who have not been able to get into any seat in earlier rounds of counselling to register their new preference for vacancies available in government and self-financing law colleges of Kerala.
This option process was valid for both 3-year LLB and 5-year integrated LLB degree courses. Aspirants performed the online registration procedure at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by using their login credentials and selecting their preferred law colleges along with paying necessary option fee (Rs 1000/- for general category and Rs 500/- for SC/ST/OEC/special category candidates). After the closing of this deadline period, CEE Kerala will process these locked options for generating the state merit list.
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KLEE 2026 LLB Second Round Counselling Stray Vacancy Schedule
Candidates can refer to the KLEE 2026 LLB counselling schedule below:
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Event
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Date and Time
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Commencement of Option Registration
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October 14, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Fresh Choices
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October 22, 2026 (Till 10:00 AM)
KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2:
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
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Courses Offered
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3-Year LL.B. & Integrated 5-Year LL.B.
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Counselling Phase
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Second Round Stray Vacancy Allotment
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Option Registration Window
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October 14, 2026 – October 22, 2026 (10:00 AM)
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Registration Fee
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₹1,000 (General/OBC) | ₹500 (SC/ST/OEC/Special Categories)
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Official Portal
What's After the KLEE LLB Counselling 2026?
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Seat Allotment Notification: The Second Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result of CEE Kerala shall be declared shortly by processing the locked choice of the candidates in the official candidate portal.
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Download Allotment Memo: It is mandatory for allotted candidates to login using the application number and password and download the Allotment Memo.
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Reporting to Institution: Students who get allotted should visit the respective law colleges within the stipulated time period, submit original educational certificates, and pay the fee to secure the seat.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.