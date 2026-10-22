Monthly Stipend Increased for MBBS, BDS Interns in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000
Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the stipend amount for MBBS and BDS interns in the state from Rs. 12,300 to Rs. 25,000
The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to increase the monthly stipends of MBBS and BDS interns, including FMGs. As per the notification issued, the stipend amount will be increased from Rs. 12,300 to Rs. 25,000.
The announcement has been made after agitation from MBBS and MDS residents. The decision will now provide medical interns with “much-needed” financial assistance for their contributions to the healthcare sector.
As per the tweet by CMO Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026. Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J&K's healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care.
In a significant decision, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026. Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J&K’s healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care. @sakinaitoo— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) October 21, 2026
As per reports, medical interns restarted their strike on October 20, 2026, as the government allegedly failed to fulfil its written promise to increase the stipend amount and the agreed 30-day deadline had also passed. The government agreed to the demands of the interns just two days after the relaunch of the strike. According to reports, the interns are seeking a long-overdue hike in the monthly stipend paid. Currently, students are receiving Rs. 12,300 per month, which has remained unchanged since 2019. Considering the rise in cost of living, accommodations, food, transport and other essentials, the hike is much needed for interns.
Other than Jammu and Kashmir, intern doctors from the Government Medical College Rajouri have also staged a demonstration demanding a hike in their stipend on September 5. According to media reports, a stipend enhancement committee was constituted in 2023, but since then there has been no discussion regarding the stipend.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.