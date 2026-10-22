Monthly Stipend Increased for MBBS, BDS Interns in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to increase the monthly stipends of MBBS and BDS interns, including FMGs. As per the notification issued, the stipend amount will be increased from Rs. 12,300 to Rs. 25,000.

The announcement has been made after agitation from MBBS and MDS residents. The decision will now provide medical interns with “much-needed” financial assistance for their contributions to the healthcare sector.

As per the tweet by CMO Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026. Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J&K's healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care.