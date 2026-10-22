ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule Released Test Series from December 1
ICAI CA January 2027 Session Foundation exam mock tests will be conducted in December 2026. Students can attempt Series 1 and Series 2 of Mock tests thrugh BoS portal.
CA Foundation Mock Test 2027: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting mock tests for the January 2027 examinations. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 session exams will be able to appear for the mock test paper series 1 and series 2 through the link on the official website.
As per the schedule released, the CA January 2027 Foundation Mock Test Paper Series 1 will be conducted from December 1 to 9, 2026, and the Series 2 mock test will be conducted from December 14 to 21, 2026. The detailed schedule for the mock test series is available on the official website.
Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the CA Foundation January 2027 mock test papers Series 1 and Series 2 will be conducted in physical/virtual modes. Students interested in the physical mode exam must approach the respective branches in their area.
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Official Notification - Click Here
CA Foundation January 2027 Series 1 - Schedule
Candidates can participate in the first series of the mock test from December 1 to 9, 2026. Check the complete schedule below
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Date
|
Day
|
Foundation
|
Time
|
01.12.2026
|
Tuesday
|
Paper 1: Accounting
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2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
03.12.2026
|
Thursday
|
Paper 2: Business Laws
|
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
07.12.2026
|
Monday
|
Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|
09.12.2026
|
Wednesday
|
Paper 4: Business Economics
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
CA Foundation January 2027 Session Mock Test Series - II Schedule
Series 2 mock tests will be conducted from December 14 to 21, 2026. Check the complete schedule here.
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Date
|
Day
|
Foundation
|
Time
|
14.12.2026
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Monday
|
Paper 1: Accounting
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2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
16.12.2026
|
Wednesday
|
Paper 2: Business Laws
|
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
18.12.2026
|
Friday
|
Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
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21.12.2026
|
Monday
|
Paper 4: Business Economics
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
CA January 2027 Mock Test: Access to Question Papers
The mock test question papers and answers will be available for download at the BoS Knowledge Portal and ICAI BOS Mobile App. Candidates need to register first at https://boslive.icai.org/, after which they can log in to access the question paper.
Steps to Register for CA Foundation Jan 2027 Mock Test
Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process for the mock tests.
Step 1: Click on Student Login
Step 2: If you are a first-time user, click on Register Now
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: After successful registration, enter your registered Email ID (as per SSP)
Step 5: Enter the OTP received in your email to log in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.