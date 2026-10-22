ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule Released Test Series from December 1

CA Foundation Mock Test 2027: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting mock tests for the January 2027 examinations. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 session exams will be able to appear for the mock test paper series 1 and series 2 through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the CA January 2027 Foundation Mock Test Paper Series 1 will be conducted from December 1 to 9, 2026, and the Series 2 mock test will be conducted from December 14 to 21, 2026. The detailed schedule for the mock test series is available on the official website.

Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the CA Foundation January 2027 mock test papers Series 1 and Series 2 will be conducted in physical/virtual modes. Students interested in the physical mode exam must approach the respective branches in their area.