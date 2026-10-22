MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in
The NEET PG Counselling 2026 choice filling and choice locking for the first round of counselling will close at 10 AM today. Candidates yet to enter the choices are advised to visit mcc.nic.in and complete the process for the first round of seat allotment.
NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will soon close the window for students to enter their choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking procedure as per the timings issued on the official schedule.
According to the released schedule, the Choice-Filling window will be open until 10:00 A.M. on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility commenced on October 21, 2026, and will be available up to 10:00 A.M. today. Candidates who have applied for the first counselling round but have yet to submit and lock their choices are advised to complete the procedure before the deadline. Allotment will not be issued if the choices are not entered. It must also be noted that after the choice locking window closes, the choices entered by candidates will be auto-locked, and students will not be allowed to log in and rearrange their preferences whatsoever.
Candidates can complete their NEET PG Choice Filling 2026 through the link on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their credentials to enter and lock their choices. After the choice locking window closes, the choices will be processed for allotment, and the NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result will be announced on October 24, 2026.
NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 - Click Here
Also Read: FMGE October 2026 Admit Card Out On October 27, Exam On October 31: Check Download Steps
NEET PG Choice Filling 2026 Round 1: Steps to Follow
When entering the choices, students must make sure they give the names of the course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Seat allotment will be conducted based on the category of application, the preference of choice and the availability of seats. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC counselling
Step 2: Click on PG Medical
Step 3: Click on Registration
Step 4: Log in with the credentials
Step 5: Click on Choice Filling
Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 7: Re-order choices ans per requirement
Step 8: Lock the choices
Step 9: Save and submit
What After the NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling
After the first round of NEET PG counselling choice filling and choice locking process is completed, the seat processing will be conducted by institutions. Based on the availability of seats, applications received, NEET PG rank and marks, the seat allotment result will be issued. A provisional allotment result will be issued first, after which candidates will be given a chance to submit grievances. Based on this, the final allotment result will be issued. Candidates must note that reporting to colleges for admissions will begin only after the Round 1 final allotment result is released.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.