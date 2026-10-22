MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will soon close the window for students to enter their choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking procedure as per the timings issued on the official schedule.

According to the released schedule, the Choice-Filling window will be open until 10:00 A.M. on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility commenced on October 21, 2026, and will be available up to 10:00 A.M. today. Candidates who have applied for the first counselling round but have yet to submit and lock their choices are advised to complete the procedure before the deadline. Allotment will not be issued if the choices are not entered. It must also be noted that after the choice locking window closes, the choices entered by candidates will be auto-locked, and students will not be allowed to log in and rearrange their preferences whatsoever.