Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment Published, Download Allotment PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the provisional stray vacancy round allotment result for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses in Kerala. Students who applied for the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website to check the allotment PDF.

As per the official notification issued, genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Provisional Allotment List can be submitted through the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations up to 1:00 PM on October 22, 2026. After this, the final allotment result will be published. Students allotted seats can then login to download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the provisional allotment result.