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Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment Published, Download Allotment PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 07:53 IST

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2026 stray vacancy round provisional allotment result has been released online. Students can check their allotment status and submit grievances until 1 PM today

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment Published, Download Allotment PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment Published, Download Allotment PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in
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Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the provisional stray vacancy round allotment result for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses in Kerala. Students who applied for the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website to check the allotment PDF.

As per the official notification issued, genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Provisional Allotment List can be submitted through the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations up to 1:00 PM on October 22, 2026. After this, the final allotment result will be published. Students allotted seats can then login to download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the provisional allotment result.

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Kerala NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Allotment - Click Here

How to Download Kerala NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment

The link for candidates to download the provisional allotment result is available in the candidate login window. Candidates need to follow the steps to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal

Step 3: Scroll down to Allotment List

Step 4: Scroll down to MBBS/ BDS admission

Step 5: Click on the Stray Vacancy Round allotment link

Step 6: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 7: Download for further reference

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Final Allotment Result

After the grievances submitted are taken into consideration, the final allotment list for the stray vacancy round will be published. Based on the final allotment results, eligible students can report to the allotted colleges for the final document verification and admission process. Students must submit all relevant documents along with the final admission fee in order to confirm their admissions. It must also be noted that it is mandatory for students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round to report to the allotted colleges for admission. 

Also Read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 07:53 IST
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