Delhi Metro Adds 20 Extra Trips From October 22 as GRAP-I Kicks In, Check Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday, October 22, 2026 to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The move comes after Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented across Delhi-NCR due to worsening air quality. More than 250 anti-smog guns and mist guns have also been installed at construction sites. With these services pollution can be reduced. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Is Delhi Metro Increasing Train Services?

The decision follows worsening air quality in Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on October 21, 2026. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 246 on October 21 again placing it in the poor category. The authorities are encouraging commuters to choose public transport or metro instead of private vehicles.

What Is GRAP-I?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of measures used by authorities to respond to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Stage I is implemented when air quality reaches the poor category.

What measures does GRAP-I include?

Controlling dust from construction and demolition activities. Reducing road dust through cleaning and dust-control measures. Preventing open waste burning and encouraging people to use public transport and reduce unnecessary private vehicle use.