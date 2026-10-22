Delhi Metro Adds 20 Extra Trips From October 22 as GRAP-I Kicks In, Check Details
Delhi Metro will run 20 additional weekday train trips from October 22, 2026, as GRAP-I comes into force across Delhi-NCR. Check the extra services and anti-pollution measures.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday, October 22, 2026 to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The move comes after Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented across Delhi-NCR due to worsening air quality. More than 250 anti-smog guns and mist guns have also been installed at construction sites. With these services pollution can be reduced. Keep reading to know in detail.
Delhi Metro Adds 20 Extra Trips
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Details / Measures
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Description
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Organisation
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
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Number of Additional Trips
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20
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Start Date
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October 22, 2026
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Operating Days
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Weekdays (Monday to Friday)
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Main Objective
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Encourage public transport use and help reduce vehicle-related pollution
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Reason
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Implementation of GRAP Stage I across Delhi-NCR
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Additional Measures
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Dust control, road cleaning, and construction-site inspections
Why Is Delhi Metro Increasing Train Services?
The decision follows worsening air quality in Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on October 21, 2026. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 246 on October 21 again placing it in the poor category. The authorities are encouraging commuters to choose public transport or metro instead of private vehicles.
What Is GRAP-I?
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of measures used by authorities to respond to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Stage I is implemented when air quality reaches the poor category.
What measures does GRAP-I include?
Controlling dust from construction and demolition activities. Reducing road dust through cleaning and dust-control measures. Preventing open waste burning and encouraging people to use public transport and reduce unnecessary private vehicle use.
DMRC to Intensify Anti-Pollution Measures
Apart from adding train trips, DMRC will increase dust-control activities at construction sites and surrounding roads. DMRC has also reported that around 31 kilometres of city roads are under its temporary jurisdiction for Metro construction. Road repairs and maintenance are intended to prevent damaged surfaces from contributing to dust pollution.
What did DMRC say?
"From tomorrow, Delhi Metro will be running 20 additional trips on its network on weekdays to encourage more and more people to use public transport instead of their personal vehicles," the DMRC said in a statement.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.