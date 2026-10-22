CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List Out: Check Top Rankers & Merit List at icai.nic.in

CA Inter September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the result for the CA Intermediate Examination for September 2026, in addition to the All India Toppers List and Merit List. Students who took the exam in the September cycle can check their subject-wise marks, result, and pass percentages through the official website at icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org. To see the score card and rank, students have to input their roll number along with their registration number or PIN in the result portal.

Apart from the score cards, ICAI has also released the top ranks for the September session. Parami Umesh Joshi of Mumbai was declared All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 484 marks out of 600 (80.67%), while Bhavya Toshniwal of Jaipur was declared AIR 2 with 472 marks (78.67%) and Vishesh Gupta of New Delhi was declared AIR 3 with 465 marks (77.50%). The merit list consists of those students who scored 55% and above up to 50th rank on All India basis. This makes the successful students from this intermediate session eligible to proceed for article practice and CA Final examination.