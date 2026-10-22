CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List Out: Check Top Rankers & Merit List at icai.nic.in
CA Inter September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination results, All India Toppers List, and merit list. Candidates can access their marksheets and pass percentage stats at icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org using their roll number and registration details. Joint All India Rank (AIR) 1 was secured by Neel Rajesh Shah (Mumbai) and Chandak Sakshi (Nashik) with 502 marks out of 600 (83.67%). Shruti V (Chennai) earned AIR 2 with 492 marks (82.00%), while Prem Agarwal (Surat) secured AIR 3 with 490 marks (81.67%).
CA Inter September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the result for the CA Intermediate Examination for September 2026, in addition to the All India Toppers List and Merit List. Students who took the exam in the September cycle can check their subject-wise marks, result, and pass percentages through the official website at icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org. To see the score card and rank, students have to input their roll number along with their registration number or PIN in the result portal.
Apart from the score cards, ICAI has also released the top ranks for the September session. Parami Umesh Joshi of Mumbai was declared All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 484 marks out of 600 (80.67%), while Bhavya Toshniwal of Jaipur was declared AIR 2 with 472 marks (78.67%) and Vishesh Gupta of New Delhi was declared AIR 3 with 465 marks (77.50%). The merit list consists of those students who scored 55% and above up to 50th rank on All India basis. This makes the successful students from this intermediate session eligible to proceed for article practice and CA Final examination.
Congratulations @theicai intermediate students who passed. https://t.co/AvEzYLoYVM— CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) October 22, 2026
Also Read:CA Inter Results 2026 September LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Releasing Today; Link Active Soon at caresults.icai.org
CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List
Below are the CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
City
|
Roll No.
|
Marks
|
%
|
First
|
Neel Rajesh Shah
|
Mumbai
|
149106
|
502
|
83.67%
|
First
|
Chandak Sakshi
|
Nashik
|
208221
|
502
|
83.67%
|
Second
|
Shruti V
|
Chennai
|
131423
|
492
|
82.00%
|
Third
|
Prem Agarwal
|
Surat
|
233554
|
490
|
81.67%
CA Inter September 2026: Pass Percentage
Check below for CA Intermediate 2026 pass percentage for the September exam:
|
CA Intermediate Group
|
Candidates appeared
|
Candidates passed
|
Pass percentage
|
Group 1
|
100301
|
23210
|
23.14%
|
Group 2
|
68400
|
12938
|
18.92%
|
Both Groups
|
38339
|
5066
|
13.21%
How to Check the InCA ter September 2026 Toppers List?
To check the CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List follow the steps given below:
-
Go to the official website of ICAI examination results at icai.nic.in through your choice of web browser.
-
Click on the “Merit List - Intermediate (September 2026)” link available on the homepage of the official website.
-
Select the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result from the list of competitive exam results declared by the organization.
-
Enter your roll number and registration/security PIN in the respective fields.
-
Provide the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the “Submit” button.
-
View the all India rank list and the details of toppers and download the PDF for future use.
Also Read:
UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins for MD, MS Admissions at upneet.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.