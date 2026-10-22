IIM Ahmedabad at No. 1 for Six Years; But Why Did Its Perception Score Fell to Six Year Low

IIM Ahmedabad Graduates' Median Salary Grew by 33% in 6 years, A Look at India's Top MBA College
IIM Ahmedabad has ranked No.1 for six consecutive years in NIRF Rankings. Explore here its high median salary, placement data and score analysis over the years.
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has secured the top position in the NIRF management rankings every year since 2020. With graduation outcome scores (GO) being exceptionally strong, the IIM Ahmedabad placementrecords show that the median salary rose from INR 23.31 lakh in 2020 to INR 31 lakh in 2025. With CAT 2026 scheduled for November 29, 2026, students seeking admission to MBA courses are analysing the India's top MBA colleges. IIM Ahmedabad remains most sought after choice for the students.
Having said that, when we take a closer look at the NIRF data, a few striking differences in the scores behind the rankings are grabbing attention. IIM Ahmedabad’s Perception Score has fallen to a six year low to 93.26 since 2020. Even though the PR has fallen, the median salary is still at INR 31 lakhs for the past two consecutive years.
According to the NIRF data, no score has fallen more than 5.4 points in the past six years. These years saw highs and lows in areas such as GO fluctuated between 98 and 99 and Teaching Learning and Resources (TLR) fluctuated between 91 and 93. These parameters and high scores cushioned the weaker areas such as the Research and Professional Practice (RP) which moved from 63 points to 65 points. But, does it mean that India’s top ranked B-school is losing ground with the falling scores? Not really. Outreach and Inclusivity score rose by 5.23 points from 2020 to 2025. Improved inclusivity scores, stronger outcomes, etc., have contributed to the ranking and have cushioned the blow of falling scores.
Read the article below to know what has changed, and what has contributed to the steady position of IIM Ahmedabad in NIRF rankings.
IIM Ahmedabad NIRF Rankings: Six Years At No. 1 But Not Every Score is Improving
As mentioned before, IIM Ahmedabad has remained at No.1 for six years, but across the five main assessment parameters, the scores have not remained the same and have followed different trajectories.
Graduation Outcomes has been the strongest score for IIM Ahmedabad and the score has remained above 98. The GO score was 98.72 in 2025. TLR has also remained above 91 which is a good score to maintain the ranking. Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) score improved considerably with an increase from 66.78 in 2020 to 72.01 in 2025.
Contrastingly, Perception score (PR) dropped from 98.62 in 2022 to 93.26 in 2025. But, this decline did not affect the overall ranking of the institute. Check the table below to know IIM Ahmedabad scores over the years (2020 to 2025):
|
NIRF Edition
|
Rank
|
TLR
|
RP
|
GO
|
OI
|
PR
|
India Rankings 2020
|
1
|
92.87
|
63.06
|
98.46
|
66.78
|
95.99
|
India Rankings 2021
|
1
|
91.41
|
65.09
|
99.43
|
70.01
|
98.53
|
India Rankings 2022
|
1
|
92.76
|
63.22
|
99.39
|
68.13
|
98.62
|
India Rankings 2023
|
1
|
92.55
|
63.45
|
99.14
|
69.66
|
96.14
|
India Rankings 2024
|
1
|
91.88
|
63.89
|
98.71
|
71.72
|
96.81
|
India Rankings 2025
|
1
|
91.84
|
64.92
|
98.72
|
72.01
|
93.26
IIM Ahmedabad NIRF Ranking: About 33% Growth in Median Salary
According to the placement records of IIM Ahmedabad, the median salary has increased from INR 23.31 lakh in 2020 to INR 31 lakh in 2024 and has remained the same in 2025. There has been a rise of about 33%. Check the table below to know the salary growth and placement records over the years (2020 to 2025):
|
NIRF Report
|
Intake Year
|
1st Year Intake
|
1st Year Admitted
|
Graduating Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary (₹)
|
2020
|
2017-18
|
441
|
439
|
2018-19
|
432
|
424 (updated to 432)
|
23,31,400
|
2021
|
2018-19
|
445
|
445
|
2019-20
|
441
|
439
|
25,00,003
|
2022
|
2019-20
|
434
|
435
|
2020-21
|
429
|
428
|
27,60,000
|
2023
|
2020-21
|
439
|
441
|
2021-22
|
432
|
431
|
30,00,000
|
2024
|
2021-22
|
440
|
441
|
2022-23
|
435
|
423
|
31,00,000
|
2025
|
2022-23
|
444
|
444
|
2023-24
|
444
|
434
|
31,00,000
Falling Perception Score While Graduation Outcome Score Remain Strong
The perception score fell from 98.62 in 2022 to 96.14 in 2023. It then dipped in 2025 to 93.26, which was the lowest in the period of six years. Perception score is based on the views of various stakeholders, including employers and academic peers as per the NIRF methodology.
One interesting thing to note is that even though the perception score fell, 444 students graduated in minimum time and among them 434 landed with a job at the end of graduation. This means that despite the fluctuations between other scores, Graduation Outcome scores have remained high consistently. In other words, the graduation percentage has remained above 98%. So broadly, the picture has remained positive.
Also Read: IIM Ahmedabad Admission 2026: Shortlisting, Expected Cutoff, PI Dates
Research and Professional Practice (RP) Shows Slow Growth
Research and Professional Practice carries 30% of the weightage in NIRF rankings. However, it has remained one of the lowest scores in IIM Ahmedabad’s overall score throughout the period. The score changed from 63.06 in 2020 to 64.92 in 2025 which indicates a very small change in six years.
Also Read: NIRF 2026 Rankings: Know How and When Colleges Are Evaluated on Five Key Parameters
IIM Ahmedabad’s Six Year Record
The institute has maintained No.1 position for six consecutive years which shows that the scores have remained high across the NIRF framework. While some scores tumbled down, other high scores have helped the institute maintain its ranking.
MBA aspirants seeking admission to the top MBA colleges in India, IIM Ahmedabad is often the dream choice. But, a top rank should not be the only factor to look at when choosing the MBA college. Placements, salary trends, research performance and other factors should also be taken into account. Now, the interesting question is whether IIM Ahmedabad will still Rank No. 1 in NIRF 2026 ranking and will the scores improve.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.