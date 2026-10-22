IIM Ahmedabad at No. 1 for Six Years; But Why Did Its Perception Score Fell to Six Year Low

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has secured the top position in the NIRF management rankings every year since 2020. With graduation outcome scores (GO) being exceptionally strong, the IIM Ahmedabad placementrecords show that the median salary rose from INR 23.31 lakh in 2020 to INR 31 lakh in 2025. With CAT 2026 scheduled for November 29, 2026, students seeking admission to MBA courses are analysing the India's top MBA colleges. IIM Ahmedabad remains most sought after choice for the students. Having said that, when we take a closer look at the NIRF data, a few striking differences in the scores behind the rankings are grabbing attention. IIM Ahmedabad’s Perception Score has fallen to a six year low to 93.26 since 2020. Even though the PR has fallen, the median salary is still at INR 31 lakhs for the past two consecutive years.

According to the NIRF data, no score has fallen more than 5.4 points in the past six years. These years saw highs and lows in areas such as GO fluctuated between 98 and 99 and Teaching Learning and Resources (TLR) fluctuated between 91 and 93. These parameters and high scores cushioned the weaker areas such as the Research and Professional Practice (RP) which moved from 63 points to 65 points. But, does it mean that India’s top ranked B-school is losing ground with the falling scores? Not really. Outreach and Inclusivity score rose by 5.23 points from 2020 to 2025. Improved inclusivity scores, stronger outcomes, etc., have contributed to the ranking and have cushioned the blow of falling scores. Read the article below to know what has changed, and what has contributed to the steady position of IIM Ahmedabad in NIRF rankings.

IIM Ahmedabad NIRF Rankings: Six Years At No. 1 But Not Every Score is Improving As mentioned before, IIM Ahmedabad has remained at No.1 for six years, but across the five main assessment parameters, the scores have not remained the same and have followed different trajectories. Graduation Outcomes has been the strongest score for IIM Ahmedabad and the score has remained above 98. The GO score was 98.72 in 2025. TLR has also remained above 91 which is a good score to maintain the ranking. Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) score improved considerably with an increase from 66.78 in 2020 to 72.01 in 2025. Contrastingly, Perception score (PR) dropped from 98.62 in 2022 to 93.26 in 2025. But, this decline did not affect the overall ranking of the institute. Check the table below to know IIM Ahmedabad scores over the years (2020 to 2025):

NIRF Edition Rank TLR RP GO OI PR India Rankings 2020 1 92.87 63.06 98.46 66.78 95.99 India Rankings 2021 1 91.41 65.09 99.43 70.01 98.53 India Rankings 2022 1 92.76 63.22 99.39 68.13 98.62 India Rankings 2023 1 92.55 63.45 99.14 69.66 96.14 India Rankings 2024 1 91.88 63.89 98.71 71.72 96.81 India Rankings 2025 1 91.84 64.92 98.72 72.01 93.26 IIM Ahmedabad NIRF Ranking: About 33% Growth in Median Salary According to the placement records of IIM Ahmedabad, the median salary has increased from INR 23.31 lakh in 2020 to INR 31 lakh in 2024 and has remained the same in 2025. There has been a rise of about 33%. Check the table below to know the salary growth and placement records over the years (2020 to 2025):

NIRF Report Intake Year 1st Year Intake 1st Year Admitted Graduating Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary (₹) 2020 2017-18 441 439 2018-19 432 424 (updated to 432) 23,31,400 2021 2018-19 445 445 2019-20 441 439 25,00,003 2022 2019-20 434 435 2020-21 429 428 27,60,000 2023 2020-21 439 441 2021-22 432 431 30,00,000 2024 2021-22 440 441 2022-23 435 423 31,00,000 2025 2022-23 444 444 2023-24 444 434 31,00,000 Falling Perception Score While Graduation Outcome Score Remain Strong The perception score fell from 98.62 in 2022 to 96.14 in 2023. It then dipped in 2025 to 93.26, which was the lowest in the period of six years. Perception score is based on the views of various stakeholders, including employers and academic peers as per the NIRF methodology.