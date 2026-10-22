India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info: When, Where to Watch NZ vs IND 1st T20I October 22? Venue, Toss Timing
IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Check where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on October 22, 2026, including TV channels, toss time, venue and match start time.
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info: The India vs New Zealand cricket series begins from October 22 with the 5 -matches of T20 series.
The 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and this match between Ind-NZ will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The Ind vs NZ live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India while the live television broadcast will be shown at Sony Sports Network.
The toss is scheduled at 12:00 PM IST, and the match will be begin at 12:30 PM IST.
The first match is part of India's tour of New Zealand, which includes five T20Is, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.
Here is everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs India match, including its date, venue, toss time and live streaming details.
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Match Details
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Match Information
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Details
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Match
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Date
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Thursday, October 22, 2026
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Venue
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Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
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Toss Time
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12:00 PM IST
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Toss Result
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India Won the Toss & Choose To Bowl First
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Match Start Time
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12:30 PM IST
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Live TV Channel in India
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Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming in India
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SonyLIV app and website
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Match Format
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T20 International
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Series
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India Tour of New Zealand 2026
IND vs NZ Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch?
Fans looking for India vs New Zealand live streaming can watch the first T20I through SonyLIV. Viewers can also follow the match on television through the Sony Sports Network.
Here are the viewing options for Indian cricket fans:
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Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website.
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Live television: Sony Sports Network.
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Toss timing: 12:00 PM IST.
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Match start: 12:30 PM IST.
Viewers should check their subscription plans and the official broadcaster's listing before the match.
India Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026 Announced
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Channel on TV
The India vs New Zealand live streaming channel on TV query is common among fans who want to watch the match on a television screen rather than a mobile phone.
The first T20I will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can check their cable or DTH service for the available Sony Sports channels and language feeds.
For online viewers, SonyLIV will provide the live stream. The availability of the stream may depend on the user's subscription and location.
India vs New Zealand T20, ODI and Test Schedule
India's tour of New Zealand in 2026 includes three formats of international cricket. The T20I series begins on October 22, followed by the ODI series in November and two Test matches later in the month.
India vs New Zealand T20I Schedule
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Match
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Date
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Time (IST)
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Venue
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1st T20I
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October 22, 2026
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12:30 PM
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Hagley Oval, Christchurch
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2nd T20I
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October 24, 2026
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12:30 PM
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Hagley Oval, Christchurch
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3rd T20I
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October 27, 2026
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12:30 PM
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Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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4th T20I
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October 30, 2026
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12:30 PM
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Eden Park, Auckland
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5th T20I
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November 1, 2026
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12:30 PM
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Seddon Park, Hamilton
India vs New Zealand ODI Schedule
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Match
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Date
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Time (IST)
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Venue
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1st ODI
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November 4, 2026
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7:30 AM
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Auckland
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2nd ODI
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November 7, 2026
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7:30 AM
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Wellington
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3rd ODI
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November 10, 2026
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7:30 AM
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Hamilton
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4th ODI
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November 13, 2026
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7:30 AM
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Mount Maunganui
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5th ODI
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November 15, 2026
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7:30 AM
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Mount Maunganui
India vs New Zealand Test Schedule
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Match
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Dates
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Time (IST)
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Venue
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1st Test
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November 19–23, 2026
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3:30 AM
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Wellington
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2nd Test
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November 27–December 1, 2026
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3:30 AM
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Christchurch
Conclusion
The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will begin India's tour of New Zealand on October 22, 2026. The match will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the toss at 12:00 PM IST and the match starting at 12:30 PM IST.
Fans in India can watch the match on the Sony Sports Network or follow the ind vs nz live streaming on SonyLIV. With five T20Is scheduled, the opening match will be an important opportunity for both teams to start the series strongly.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.