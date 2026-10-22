India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info: When, Where to Watch NZ vs IND 1st T20I October 22? Venue, Toss Timing

India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info: The India vs New Zealand cricket series begins from October 22 with the 5 -matches of T20 series.

The 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and this match between Ind-NZ will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Ind vs NZ live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India while the live television broadcast will be shown at Sony Sports Network.

The toss is scheduled at 12:00 PM IST, and the match will be begin at 12:30 PM IST.

The first match is part of India's tour of New Zealand, which includes five T20Is, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs India match, including its date, venue, toss time and live streaming details.