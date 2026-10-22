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ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:09 IST

CA Inter September 2026 result has been announced. The overall pass percentage in both groups is 13.21%. Check the comparison between May and September 2026 session

ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026
ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026
Register for Result Updates

CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage: ICAI has announced the CA Inter September 2026 result today, October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available at caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and log in with the registration number and roll number. 

The overall pass percentage recorded for this session of the intermediate exam is 13.21%. There is an increase of 4.74% in the overall pass percentage as compared to the May 2026 session, where the pass percentage in both groups was 8.47%

ICAI CA September 2026 Toppers List

CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Link Active at caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: Pass Percentage and Group-wise Performance

Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below

 

Group(s)

No. of candidates appeared

No. of candidates passed

% of pass

I

Group– I

100301

23210

23.14

II

Group–II

68400

12938

18.92

III

Both Groups

38339

5066

13.21

ICAI CA Inter May 2026: Statistics

Check below the statistics of the performance of students in the May 2026 session exams

  • Group I: 91,237 appeared | 9,350 passed (10.25%)

  • Group II: 64,381 appeared | 10,372 passed (16.11%)

  • Both Groups: 33,304 appeared | 2,820 passed (8.47%

CA Inter Result 2026: Comparison Between May and September 2026 Session Exams

The pass percentage recorded in May 2026 was 8.47% for the CA Intermediate exam. The September 2026 session has an increase of 4.74%. Check the comparison of both sessions here. 

Group(s)

May 2026 Candidates Appeared

May 2026 Candidates Passed

May 2026 Pass Percentage

September 2026 Candidates Appeared JPG

September 2026 Candidates Passed JPG

September 2026 Pass Percentage JPG

Change in Pass %

Group I

91,237

9,350

10.25%

100,301

23,210

23.14%

+12.89%

Group II

64,381

10,372

16.11%

68,400

12,938

18.92%

+2.81%

Both Groups

33,304

2,820

8.47%

38,339

5,066

13.21%

+4.74%

Also Read: CA Inter September 2026 Result Out At caresults.icai.org: Scorecard Download Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:09 IST
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