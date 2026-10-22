ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026
CA Inter September 2026 result has been announced. The overall pass percentage in both groups is 13.21%. Check the comparison between May and September 2026 session
CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage: ICAI has announced the CA Inter September 2026 result today, October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available at caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and log in with the registration number and roll number.
The overall pass percentage recorded for this session of the intermediate exam is 13.21%. There is an increase of 4.74% in the overall pass percentage as compared to the May 2026 session, where the pass percentage in both groups was 8.47%
ICAI CA September 2026 Toppers List
CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Link Active at caresults.icai.org
ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: Pass Percentage and Group-wise Performance
Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below
|
|
Group(s)
|
No. of candidates appeared
|
No. of candidates passed
|
% of pass
|
I
|
Group– I
|
100301
|
23210
|
23.14
|
II
|
Group–II
|
68400
|
12938
|
18.92
|
III
|
Both Groups
|
38339
|
5066
|
13.21
ICAI CA Inter May 2026: Statistics
Check below the statistics of the performance of students in the May 2026 session exams
-
Group I: 91,237 appeared | 9,350 passed (10.25%)
-
Group II: 64,381 appeared | 10,372 passed (16.11%)
-
Both Groups: 33,304 appeared | 2,820 passed (8.47%)
CA Inter Result 2026: Comparison Between May and September 2026 Session Exams
The pass percentage recorded in May 2026 was 8.47% for the CA Intermediate exam. The September 2026 session has an increase of 4.74%. Check the comparison of both sessions here.
|
Group(s)
|
May 2026 Candidates Appeared
|
May 2026 Candidates Passed
|
May 2026 Pass Percentage
|
September 2026 Candidates Appeared JPG
|
September 2026 Candidates Passed JPG
|
September 2026 Pass Percentage JPG
|
Change in Pass %
|
Group I
|
91,237
|
9,350
|
10.25%
|
100,301
|
23,210
|
23.14%
|
+12.89%
|
Group II
|
64,381
|
10,372
|
16.11%
|
68,400
|
12,938
|
18.92%
|
+2.81%
|
Both Groups
|
33,304
|
2,820
|
8.47%
|
38,339
|
5,066
|
13.21%
|
+4.74%
Also Read: CA Inter September 2026 Result Out At caresults.icai.org: Scorecard Download Link Here
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.