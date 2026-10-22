ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026

CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage: ICAI has announced the CA Inter September 2026 result today, October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available at caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and log in with the registration number and roll number.

The overall pass percentage recorded for this session of the intermediate exam is 13.21%. There is an increase of 4.74% in the overall pass percentage as compared to the May 2026 session, where the pass percentage in both groups was 8.47%

ICAI CA September 2026 Toppers List

CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Link Active at caresults.icai.org