CLAT 2027 Reservation Criteria Changed for MNLU, Mumbai
CLAT 2027 reservation for MNLU Mumbai has been revised. Transgender and Orphan categories have been added for admissions to UG and PG Courses.
CLAT 2027 Reservation: The Consortium of National Law Universities has revised the reservation criteria and seat matrix for admissions to UG and PG LLB programmes at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU, Mumbai. According to the official notification issued, candidates are required to review the revised seat matrix and update their reservation category, if applicable and if they are eligible under the revised categories.
Candidates seeking admission to MNLU, Mumbai through CLAT 2027 must note that Transgender category and Orphan category have been added for UG and PG Admissions. Considering this, candidates are required to update their reservation by October 31, 2026.
CLAT 2027 Reservation for MNLU Mumbai Official Notification - Click Here
As per the revised admission criteria, 1% of total sanctioned seats will be reserved for transgender students and 1% for orphan candidates. The provisions will be applicable for the BA LLB and LLM programmes. As per the seat matrix issued, there are a total of 100 seats for the BA LLB programme and 50 seats for the LLM programme. Of these, 27 seats and 12 postgraduate seats are under the All India General Category, and 73 BA LLB seats and 38 LLM seats are reserved for domicile students from Maharashtra. The state reservation will include students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), denotified tribes, nomadic tribes, the Specially Backward Class, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) categories.
Steps to Update Category Reservation for MNLU, Mumbai
Students applying to MNLU Mumbai can check the steps given below to update the reservation category
1. Log in to their CLAT account and click on the ‘Edit Application Form’ button.
2. Go to the Reservations tab.
3. Under Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, answer the ‘Are you a domicile of Maharashtra’ question.
4. Select the category you want to claim using the checkbox shown.
5. Finally, click on the Save/Submit button to save changes.
CLAT 2027 Applications to Close on October 31
CLAT 2027 online registration and application window will close on October 31, 2026. Candidates applying for the entrance examination must make sure they complete the registration and application process within the deadline provided. CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026. The dates for the release of the exam city slip and admit card will be announced online soon.
Also Read:
ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule Released Test Series from December 1
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment Published, Download Allotment PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in
Monthly Stipend Increased for MBBS, BDS Interns in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000
ICAI CA September 2026 Result Declared, Pass Percentage Increases from May 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.