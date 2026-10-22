CLAT 2027 Reservation Criteria Changed for MNLU, Mumbai

CLAT 2027 Reservation: The Consortium of National Law Universities has revised the reservation criteria and seat matrix for admissions to UG and PG LLB programmes at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU, Mumbai. According to the official notification issued, candidates are required to review the revised seat matrix and update their reservation category, if applicable and if they are eligible under the revised categories.

Candidates seeking admission to MNLU, Mumbai through CLAT 2027 must note that Transgender category and Orphan category have been added for UG and PG Admissions. Considering this, candidates are required to update their reservation by October 31, 2026.

CLAT 2027 Reservation for MNLU Mumbai Official Notification - Click Here

As per the revised admission criteria, 1% of total sanctioned seats will be reserved for transgender students and 1% for orphan candidates. The provisions will be applicable for the BA LLB and LLM programmes. As per the seat matrix issued, there are a total of 100 seats for the BA LLB programme and 50 seats for the LLM programme. Of these, 27 seats and 12 postgraduate seats are under the All India General Category, and 73 BA LLB seats and 38 LLM seats are reserved for domicile students from Maharashtra. The state reservation will include students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), denotified tribes, nomadic tribes, the Specially Backward Class, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) categories.