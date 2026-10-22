PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 162 SR, MO & Other Posts; Check Eligibility Here
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The PGIMER has released the notification for the recruitment to a total 162 various posts. The candidates can apply through the official website, pgimer.edu.in till 13 November 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- PGIMER, Chandigarh invites applications for 162 posts including Sr. Residents.
- Applications open from 16 October 2026; last date to apply is 13 November 2026.
- Selection involves CBT & Interview; Computer Based Test (CBT) on 05 December 2026.
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for various posts including Senior Residents of different departments, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators of different departments, Senior Medical Officer, among others. The application process was started on 16 October 2026 and the last date to fill the application form is 13 November 2026. The candidates who are interested are suggested to go through the detailed notification before applying. A total of 162 vacancies have been announced by PGIMER for these posts in various departments. This is a temporary job opportunity for a maximum period of 03 years, therefore, the candidates are advised to carefully opt for it.
PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the PGIMER aims to fill a total of 162 vacancies under various departments. The selection process will involve a CBT followed by an Interview. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
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Post Name
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Senior Resident, Junior/Senior Demonstrator, Senior Medical Officer
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Advertisement No.
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PGI/RC/056/2026/2690
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No. of Vacancies
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162
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Notification Date
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16 October 2026
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Application Dates
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16 October to 13 November 2026
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CBT Date
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05 December 2026
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Selection Process
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CBT > Interview
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Official Website
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www.pgimer.edu.in
PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Notification
The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for this recruitment should check the detailed notification before applying.
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PGIMER SR Notification 2026
PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates can access the direct link provided here to apply for the PGIMER SR/ MO recruitment 2026. You need to register before applying on the website.
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PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026
To apply for the PGIMER recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined here:
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Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section and click on it.
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Now, click on the “RECRUITMENT NOTICE (Sr. Resident, SMO, Jr./Sr. Demonstrator) - Recruitment of tenure posts of Sr. Resident, S.M.O., Jr./Sr. Demonstrator in various departments meant for PGIMER, Chandigarh and PGI, Satellite Centre Sangrur, Punjab” link.
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Click on the “Click here to apply” link.
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Now, click on the “Click Here” link given for login.
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Enter your user/ login ID, password, and security code to login.
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Fill the application form with all the required details.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application and save it for future reference.
PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The candidates can deposit the application fee through an online payment gateway available at the APPLICATION PORTAL using Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
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Exempted
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SC / ST Category
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Rs. 800/- plus transaction charges
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General / OBC / EWS & All Others
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Rs. 1500/- plus transaction charges
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.