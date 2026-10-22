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PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 162 SR, MO & Other Posts; Check Eligibility Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:02 IST

PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The PGIMER has released the notification for the recruitment to a total 162 various posts. The candidates can apply through the official website, pgimer.edu.in till 13 November 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 162 SR, MO & Other Posts; Check Eligibility Here
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 162 SR, MO & Other Posts; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • PGIMER, Chandigarh invites applications for 162 posts including Sr. Residents.
  • Applications open from 16 October 2026; last date to apply is 13 November 2026.
  • Selection involves CBT & Interview; Computer Based Test (CBT) on 05 December 2026.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for various posts including Senior Residents of different departments, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators of different departments, Senior Medical Officer, among others. The application process was started on 16 October 2026 and the last date to fill the application form is 13 November 2026. The candidates who are interested are suggested to go through the detailed notification before applying. A total of 162 vacancies have been announced by PGIMER for these posts in various departments. This is a temporary job opportunity for a maximum period of 03 years, therefore, the candidates are advised to carefully opt for it.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the PGIMER aims to fill a total of 162 vacancies under various departments. The selection process will involve a CBT followed by an Interview. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Post Name

Senior Resident, Junior/Senior Demonstrator, Senior Medical Officer

Advertisement No.

PGI/RC/056/2026/2690

No. of Vacancies

162

Notification Date

16 October 2026

Application Dates

16 October to 13 November 2026

CBT Date

05 December 2026

Selection Process

CBT > Interview

Official Website

www.pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Notification

The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for this recruitment should check the detailed notification before applying.

PGIMER SR Notification 2026

Check Here

PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The candidates can access the direct link provided here to apply for the PGIMER SR/ MO recruitment 2026. You need to register before applying on the website.

PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

How to Apply for PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026

To apply for the PGIMER recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined here:

  • Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section and click on it.

  • Now, click on the “RECRUITMENT NOTICE (Sr. Resident, SMO, Jr./Sr. Demonstrator) - Recruitment of tenure posts of Sr. Resident, S.M.O., Jr./Sr. Demonstrator in various departments meant for PGIMER, Chandigarh and PGI, Satellite Centre Sangrur, Punjab” link.

  • Click on the “Click here to apply” link.

  • Now, click on the “Click Here” link given for login.

  • Enter your user/ login ID, password, and security code to login.

  • Fill the application form with all the required details.

  • Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as applicable.

  • Submit the application and save it for future reference.

PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

The candidates can deposit the application fee through an online payment gateway available at the APPLICATION PORTAL using Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Category

Application Fee

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Exempted

SC / ST Category

Rs. 800/- plus transaction charges

General / OBC / EWS & All Others

Rs. 1500/- plus transaction charges

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:02 IST
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