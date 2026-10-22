PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 162 SR, MO & Other Posts; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points PGIMER, Chandigarh invites applications for 162 posts including Sr. Residents.

Applications open from 16 October 2026; last date to apply is 13 November 2026.

Selection involves CBT & Interview; Computer Based Test (CBT) on 05 December 2026.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for various posts including Senior Residents of different departments, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators of different departments, Senior Medical Officer, among others. The application process was started on 16 October 2026 and the last date to fill the application form is 13 November 2026. The candidates who are interested are suggested to go through the detailed notification before applying. A total of 162 vacancies have been announced by PGIMER for these posts in various departments. This is a temporary job opportunity for a maximum period of 03 years, therefore, the candidates are advised to carefully opt for it. PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the PGIMER aims to fill a total of 162 vacancies under various departments. The selection process will involve a CBT followed by an Interview. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Post Name Senior Resident, Junior/Senior Demonstrator, Senior Medical Officer Advertisement No. PGI/RC/056/2026/2690 No. of Vacancies 162 Notification Date 16 October 2026 Application Dates 16 October to 13 November 2026 CBT Date 05 December 2026 Selection Process CBT > Interview Official Website www.pgimer.edu.in PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Notification The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for this recruitment should check the detailed notification before applying.

PGIMER SR Notification 2026 Check Here PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The candidates can access the direct link provided here to apply for the PGIMER SR/ MO recruitment 2026. You need to register before applying on the website. PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for PGIMER SR Recruitment 2026 To apply for the PGIMER recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined here: Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section and click on it.

Now, click on the “RECRUITMENT NOTICE (Sr. Resident, SMO, Jr./Sr. Demonstrator) - Recruitment of tenure posts of Sr. Resident, S.M.O., Jr./Sr. Demonstrator in various departments meant for PGIMER, Chandigarh and PGI, Satellite Centre Sangrur, Punjab” link.

Click on the “Click here to apply” link.

Now, click on the “Click Here” link given for login.

Enter your user/ login ID, password, and security code to login.

Fill the application form with all the required details.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit the application and save it for future reference.