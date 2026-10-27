SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Revised (OUT): Check New JE & CPO Exam Dates, Download Notice PDF
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the SSC Exam Calendar 2026 for JE and CPO examinations. The SSC JE Paper I exam will be held from November 2 to 6 and November 30 to December 1, while the SSC CPO exam is scheduled for November 23 to 28, 2026. Check this article for all the important details.
Key Points
- SSC revised JE & CPO 2026 exam dates via corrigendum issued on Oct 26, 2026.
- SSC JE Paper I 2026 exams are now scheduled for Nov 2-6 & Nov 30-Dec 1, 2026.
- SSC CPO 2026 exams are now scheduled for Nov 23-28, 2026.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised the exam dates for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 and the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2026 commonly known as SSC CPO. The commission issued a corrigendum to its important notice dated October 1, 2026 announcing changes to the examination schedule. The revised notice was released on October 26, 2026. As per the notice the SSC JE Paper I exam will be conducted from November 2 to 6 and November 30 to December 1, 2026. The SSC CPO exam will be held from November 23 to 28, 2026. Candidates can check this article for revised dates, compare them with the earlier schedule and download the official notice below.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Revised: What Has Changed?
The commission has updated the examination schedule for two recruitment examinations. If you are preparing for SSC JE and SSC CPO 2026 check the revised dates and plan your preparation accordingly.
The SSC JE Paper I examination will be conducted in Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode. The SSC CPO examination will also be held in CBE mode. Candidates are advised to download the notice pdf from the official website.
SSC JE and CPO Exam Dates 2026: Earlier vs Revised Schedule
The revised schedule is different from the dates mentioned in the commission earlier notice. Candidates can check the detailed comparison below.
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Name of Examination
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Earlier Exam Dates
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Revised Exam Dates
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SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-I 2026
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November 2–6, 2026
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November 2–6 and November 30–December 1, 2026
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SSC CPO 2026
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November 20–28, 2026
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November 23–28, 2026
As per the corrigendum the SSC JE examination will now take place during two separate date ranges. Meanwhile the SSC CPO examination window has been revised to November 23 to 28, 2026 instead of November 20 to 28, 2026.
SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Important Details
Candidates can check the table below for the main details of the revised examination schedule.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Examinations
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SSC JE and SSC CPO 2026
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Notice Date Referred To
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October 1, 2026
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SSC JE Revised Dates
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November 2 to 6 and November 30 to December 1, 2026
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SSC CPO Revised Dates
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November 23 to 28, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Examination
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notice PDF: Direct Link
Candidates can visit the official website of the SSC to read the corrigendum and confirm the revised examination dates. The notice contains the updated schedule for both examinations. Check the direct link to download the revised schedule of SSC CPO and SSC JE Exam 2026.
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SSC JE & CPO Revised Exam Date 2026 Notice Link
How to Check the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check the revised examination schedule
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Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the Notice Board section there will be a link titled “ Important Notice - Revised dates for Junior Engineer Examination, 2026 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026.”
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Now click on the relevant link to open the PDF.
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Now you can check the revised dates for the SSC JE and SSC CPO examinations.
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Download the notice and save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.