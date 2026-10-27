SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Revised (OUT): Check New JE & CPO Exam Dates, Download Notice PDF

Key Points SSC revised JE & CPO 2026 exam dates via corrigendum issued on Oct 26, 2026.

SSC JE Paper I 2026 exams are now scheduled for Nov 2-6 & Nov 30-Dec 1, 2026.

SSC CPO 2026 exams are now scheduled for Nov 23-28, 2026.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised the exam dates for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 and the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2026 commonly known as SSC CPO. The commission issued a corrigendum to its important notice dated October 1, 2026 announcing changes to the examination schedule. The revised notice was released on October 26, 2026. As per the notice the SSC JE Paper I exam will be conducted from November 2 to 6 and November 30 to December 1, 2026. The SSC CPO exam will be held from November 23 to 28, 2026. Candidates can check this article for revised dates, compare them with the earlier schedule and download the official notice below. SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Revised: What Has Changed? The commission has updated the examination schedule for two recruitment examinations. If you are preparing for SSC JE and SSC CPO 2026 check the revised dates and plan your preparation accordingly.

The SSC JE Paper I examination will be conducted in Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode. The SSC CPO examination will also be held in CBE mode. Candidates are advised to download the notice pdf from the official website. SSC JE and CPO Exam Dates 2026: Earlier vs Revised Schedule The revised schedule is different from the dates mentioned in the commission earlier notice. Candidates can check the detailed comparison below. Name of Examination Earlier Exam Dates Revised Exam Dates SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-I 2026 November 2–6, 2026 November 2–6 and November 30–December 1, 2026 SSC CPO 2026 November 20–28, 2026 November 23–28, 2026 As per the corrigendum the SSC JE examination will now take place during two separate date ranges. Meanwhile the SSC CPO examination window has been revised to November 23 to 28, 2026 instead of November 20 to 28, 2026.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Important Details Candidates can check the table below for the main details of the revised examination schedule. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Examinations SSC JE and SSC CPO 2026 Notice Date Referred To October 1, 2026 SSC JE Revised Dates November 2 to 6 and November 30 to December 1, 2026 SSC CPO Revised Dates November 23 to 28, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Examination Official Website ssc.gov.in SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notice PDF: Direct Link Candidates can visit the official website of the SSC to read the corrigendum and confirm the revised examination dates. The notice contains the updated schedule for both examinations. Check the direct link to download the revised schedule of SSC CPO and SSC JE Exam 2026.