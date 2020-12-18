List of International Organizations and their Headquarters in the Area of Economics, Social & Politics

An organization comprising of member nations from more than one country is known as International Organization. It is interesting to note that many International Organizations are intergovernmental such as United Nations. These are created to foster international co-operation in areas such as security, law, economic, social matters and diplomacy.

There are more than 300 intergovernmental organizations in the world.

List of Important International Organizations

Organization Headquarters Established United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) New York City, USA 1965 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Nairobi, Kenya 1972 United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) New York City, USA 1969 United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Nairobi, Kenya 1978 United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) New York City, USA 1946 World Food Programme (WFP) Rome, Italy 1961 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Rome, Italy 1945 International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Montreal, Canada 1947 International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Rome, Italy 1977 International Labour Organization (ILO) Geneva, Switzerland 1919 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Washington, DC, USA 1944 International Maritime Organization (IMO) London, United Kingdom 1948 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Geneva, Switzerland 1865 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Paris, France 1945 United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Vienna, Austria 1966 World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Madrid, Spain 1974 Universal Postal Union (UPU) Bern, Switzerland 1874 World Health Organization (WHO) Geneva, Switzerland 1948 World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Geneva, Switzerland 1967 World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Geneva, Switzerland 1950 World Bank Washington, DC, USA 1944 Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Geneva, Switzerland 1994 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Geneva, Switzerland 1950 United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) Geneva, Switzerland 1980 United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Geneva, Switzerland 1963 United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Copenhagen, Denmark 1973 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Amman, Jordan 1949 United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC) Turin, Italy 2002 United Nations University (UNU) Tokyo, Japan 1973 UN Women New York City, USA 2010 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Vienna, Austria 1957 International Organization for Migration (IOM) Geneva, Switzerland 1951 Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) The Hague, Netherlands 1997 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Bonn, Germany 1994 (Signed in 1993) World Trade Organization (WTO) Geneva, Switzerland 1995 International Trade Centre (ITC) Geneva, Switzerland 1964 African Development Bank Group Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire 1964 African Union (AU) Addis Abab, Ethiopia 2002 Amnesty International (AI) London, United Kingdom 1961 Andean Community Lima, Peru 1969 Arctic Council Tromso, Norway 1996 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Queenstown, Singapore 1989 Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mandaluyong, Philippines 1966 Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Port of Spain, Trinidad, Tobago 1994 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Jakarta, Indonesia 1967 Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Basel, Switzerland 1930 Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Istanbul, Turkey 1992 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Georgetown, Guyana 1973 Central American Bank for Economic Integration Tegucigalpa, Honduras 1960 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Lusaka, Zambia 1994 Commonwealth Secretariat London, United Kingdom 1965 Council of Europe Strasbourg, France 1949 Council of Europian Municipalities and Regions (CEMR) Geneva, Switzerland 1951 Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) Stockholm, Switzerland 1992 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria 1975 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) London, United Kingdom 1991 European Central Bank (ECB) Frankfurt, Germany 1998 European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Geneva, Switzerland 1960 Association of European Parliamentarians with Africa (AWEPA) Amsterdam, Netherlands 1984 European Space Agency (ESA) Paris, France 1975 European Union (EU) Brussels, Belgium 1993 Group of Eight (G8) New York, USA 1975 G-15 Summit Geneva, Switzerland 1990 Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Washington, DC, USA 1959 Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Djibouti, Djibouti 1986 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Vienna, Austria 1957 International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Montreal, Canada 1947 International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Paris, France 1919 International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Geneva, Switzerland 1863 International Court of Justice (ICJ) The hague, Netherlands 1945 International Development Association (IDA) Washington, DC, USA 1960 International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Socities (IFRC) Geneva, Switzerland 1919 International Finance Corporation (IFC) Washington, DC, USA 1956 International Labour Organization (ILO) Geneva, Switzerland 1919 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Lausanne, Switzerland 1894 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Geneva, Switzerland 1947 International Peace Bureau (IPB) Geneva, Switzerland 1891 International Seabed Authority (ISA) Kingston, Jamaica 1994 International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) Geneva, Switzerland 1984 Inter-Parliamentary Union Geneva, Switzerland 1889 League of Arab States Cairo, Egypt 1945 Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Washington, DC, USA 1988 The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Central Jakarta, Indonesia 1961 Nordic Council of Ministers Copenhagen, Denmark 1971 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Washington, DC, USA 1949 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Paris, France 1961 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Vienna, Austria 1975 Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Kuwait, Middle East 1968 Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 1969 Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Vienna, Austria 1960 Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) Noumea, New Caledonia 1947 South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Kathmandu, Nepal 1985 Unión Latina Paris, France 1954 United Cities & Local Governments (UCLG) Barcelona, Spain 2004 United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Bangkok, Thailand 1947 United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Beirut, Lebanon 1973 United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) Nairobi, Kenya 1972 United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Rome, Italy 1945 United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1993 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Vienna, Austria 1997 United Nations International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women (INSTRAW) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 1975 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1991 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Amman, Jordan 1949 Western European Union (WEU) Paris, France 1954 World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1946 World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) Geneva, Switzerland 1985 World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Gland, Switzerland 1961

So, this was the list of important International Organizations along with their headquarters and years of establishment.

Do you know? United Nations is the largest intergovernmental organization.

International Reports and India's Rank in various indexes 2019-2020