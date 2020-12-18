List of International Organizations and their Headquarters in the Area of Economics, Social & Politics

International Organizations is an important examination topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. In this article, we have provided a list of International Organizations.
Important International Organizations
Important International Organizations

An organization comprising of member nations from more than one country is known as International Organization. It is interesting to note that many International Organizations are intergovernmental such as United Nations. These are created to foster international co-operation in areas such as security, law, economic, social matters and diplomacy. 

There are more than 300 intergovernmental organizations in the world. 

List of Important International Organizations

Organization  Headquarters Established
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) New York City, USA 1965
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Nairobi, Kenya 1972
United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) New York City, USA 1969
United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Nairobi, Kenya 1978
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) New York City, USA 1946
World Food Programme (WFP) Rome, Italy 1961
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Rome, Italy 1945
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Montreal, Canada 1947
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Rome, Italy 1977
International Labour Organization (ILO) Geneva, Switzerland 1919
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Washington, DC, USA 1944
International Maritime Organization (IMO) London, United Kingdom 1948
International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Geneva, Switzerland 1865
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Paris, France 1945
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Vienna, Austria 1966
World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Madrid, Spain 1974
Universal Postal Union (UPU) Bern, Switzerland 1874
World Health Organization (WHO) Geneva, Switzerland 1948
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Geneva, Switzerland 1967
World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Geneva, Switzerland 1950
World Bank Washington, DC, USA 1944
Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Geneva, Switzerland 1994
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Geneva, Switzerland 1950
United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) Geneva, Switzerland 1980
United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Geneva, Switzerland 1963
United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Copenhagen, Denmark 1973
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Amman, Jordan 1949
United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC) Turin, Italy 2002
United Nations University (UNU) Tokyo, Japan 1973
UN Women New York City, USA 2010
International Organization for Migration (IOM) Geneva, Switzerland 1951
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) The Hague, Netherlands 1997
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Bonn, Germany 1994 (Signed in 1993)
World Trade Organization (WTO) Geneva, Switzerland 1995
International Trade Centre (ITC) Geneva, Switzerland 1964
African Development Bank Group Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire 1964
African Union (AU) Addis Abab, Ethiopia 2002
Amnesty International (AI) London, United Kingdom 1961
Andean Community  Lima, Peru 1969
Arctic Council Tromso, Norway 1996
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Queenstown, Singapore 1989
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mandaluyong, Philippines 1966
Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Port of Spain, Trinidad, Tobago 1994
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Jakarta, Indonesia 1967
Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Basel, Switzerland 1930
Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Istanbul, Turkey 1992
Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Georgetown, Guyana 1973
Central American Bank for Economic Integration 

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

 1960
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Lusaka, Zambia 1994
Commonwealth Secretariat London, United Kingdom 1965
Council of Europe Strasbourg, France 1949
Council of Europian Municipalities and Regions (CEMR) Geneva, Switzerland 1951
Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) Stockholm, Switzerland 1992
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria 1975
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) London, United Kingdom 1991
European Central Bank (ECB) Frankfurt, Germany 1998
European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Geneva, Switzerland 1960
Association of European Parliamentarians with Africa (AWEPA) Amsterdam, Netherlands 1984
European Space Agency (ESA) Paris, France 1975
European Union (EU) Brussels, Belgium 1993
Group of Eight (G8) New York, USA 1975
G-15 Summit Geneva, Switzerland 1990
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Washington, DC, USA 1959
Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Djibouti, Djibouti 1986
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Paris, France 1919
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Geneva, Switzerland 1863
International Court of Justice (ICJ) The hague, Netherlands 1945
International Development Association (IDA) Washington, DC, USA 1960
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Socities (IFRC) Geneva, Switzerland 1919
International Finance Corporation (IFC) Washington, DC, USA 1956
International Olympic Committee (IOC) Lausanne, Switzerland 1894
International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Geneva, Switzerland 1947
International Peace Bureau (IPB) Geneva, Switzerland 1891
International Seabed Authority (ISA) Kingston, Jamaica 1994
International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) Geneva, Switzerland 1984
Inter-Parliamentary Union Geneva, Switzerland 1889
League of Arab States Cairo, Egypt 1945
Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Washington, DC, USA 1988
The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Central Jakarta, Indonesia 1961
Nordic Council of Ministers Copenhagen, Denmark 1971
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Washington, DC, USA 1949
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Paris, France 1961
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Vienna, Austria 1975
Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Kuwait, Middle East 1968
Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 1969
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Vienna, Austria 1960
Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) Noumea, New Caledonia 1947
South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Kathmandu, Nepal 1985
Unión Latina Paris, France 1954
United Cities & Local Governments (UCLG) Barcelona, Spain 2004
United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Bangkok, Thailand 1947
United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Beirut, Lebanon 1973
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1993
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Vienna, Austria 1997
United Nations International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women (INSTRAW) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 1975
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1991
Western European Union (WEU) Paris, France 1954
World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) Geneva, Switzerland and New York City, USA 1946
World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) Geneva, Switzerland 1985
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Gland, Switzerland 1961

So, this was the list of important International Organizations along with their headquarters and years of establishment. 

Do you know?

United Nations is the largest intergovernmental organization. 

International Reports and India's Rank in various indexes 2019-2020

FAQ

Why are International Organizations created?

International Organizations are created to foster international cooperation in areas such as security, law, economic, social matters and diplomacy.

What is the oldest International Organization?

Central Commission for the Navigation of the Rhine is the first and the oldest International Organization.

What are the two types of International Organizations?

International Organizations are of two types: 1- International Governmental Organizations (IGOs) 2- International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs)

How many International Organizations are there?

There are more than 300 intergovernmental Organizations in the world with the United Nations (UN) as the largest intergovernmental organization.

