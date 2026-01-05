SOF IEO Result 2025–26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

The wait is now over for students who appeared for the competitive International English Olympiad for the 2025-26 session. The results have been announced by the Science Olympiad Foundation. This is an integral event every year which meets the aims and objectives of the NEP and aims at developing critical thinking skills among children, which will prepare them for a dynamic future.

Every student that appeared for this tough two date exam in English can now view their results. Below is the complete guideline for accessing your international and state rankings as well as necessary details regarding this exam and any forthcoming announcements.

What is the SOF International English Olympiad (IEO)?

The International English Olympiad, or SOF International English Olympiad, is a competitive exam organized annually by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) to check the proficiency level of students in the English language. Its main intention is to instill a strong proficiency for effective communication and comprehension among students in today’s global setting.