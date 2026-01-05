SOF IEO Result 2025–26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

The wait is now over for students who appeared for the competitive International English Olympiad for the 2025-26 session. The results have been announced by the Science Olympiad Foundation. This is an integral event every year which meets the aims and objectives of the NEP and aims at developing critical thinking skills among children, which will prepare them for a dynamic future.
Every student that appeared for this tough two date exam in English can now view their results. Below is the complete guideline for accessing your international and state rankings as well as necessary details regarding this exam and any forthcoming announcements.
👉Download: SOF IEO Scorecard 2025–26 Direct Link
What is the SOF International English Olympiad (IEO)?
The International English Olympiad, or SOF International English Olympiad, is a competitive exam organized annually by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) to check the proficiency level of students in the English language. Its main intention is to instill a strong proficiency for effective communication and comprehension among students in today’s global setting.
Eligibility and Participation
The IEO is open to students from Class 1 to Class 12. Participation is primarily channeled through registered schools, both within India and internationally.
|
Criterion
|
Details
|
Classes
|
Class 1 to Class 12
|
Mode
|
Through respective schools registered with SOF
|
Location
|
India and multiple countries worldwide
Curriculum Focus and NEP Alignment
The IEO curriculum is designed to go beyond rote learning, focusing on the practical application of English skills.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Section
|
Focus Area
|
Word & Structure Knowledge
|
Vocabulary, analogies, spellings, collocations, grammatical structures, Tenses, Voice, Narration, etc.
|
Reading
|
Comprehension passages, inference, identifying tone and purpose.
|
Spoken & Written Expression
|
Situational dialogues, error spotting, sentence completion and sequencing.
|
Achievers Section (Higher Order Thinking)
|
Challenging questions testing critical reasoning and application of learned concepts.
NEP Alignment: The IEO is deeply aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 that focuses on competency-based evaluations. It promotes:
-
Critical Thinking: Enhancing text analysis and interpretation skills in order to move beyond recall.
-
Problem-Solving: Providing complex language scenarios involving the application of a variety of linguistic rules.
-
Multilingualism: Through the promotion of English as an important language for worldwide communication, as well as the development of language skills in general.
Details Mentioned on the SOF IEO Scorecard
The scorecard serves as a comprehensive performance report for each participant.
|
Field on Scorecard
|
Description
|
Student Name & Class
|
Basic identification details.
|
Roll Number
|
The unique SOF registration number.
|
Total Marks Scored
|
The overall score achieved in the Olympiad.
|
International Rank
|
The student's rank among all participants globally in their class.
|
Zonal/State Rank
|
The student's rank within their respective state or zone.
|
School Rank
|
The student's rank within their participating school.
|
Qualifying Status
|
Indication of qualification for the next level (if applicable).
|
Detailed Sectional Analysis
|
Marks obtained in each section (e.g., Word & Structure, Reading, Achievers Section), often compared to the class average.
|
Awards/Prizes Won
|
Notation of any medal, certificate, or scholarship awarded based on performance.
How to Download SOF IEO Result 2025-26
Students need to follow the correct online process to check their scorecards from the SOF website. Step by Step Process for Downloading the Scorecards:
Visit the Official Website: You need to visit the official website of the Science Olympiad Foundation at sofworld.org.
ICO Section Navigation: Click on the “SOF IEO” section that is found on the home page.
Access the Result Link: Choose the link named “SOF IEO Result 2025-26”.
Enter Required Details: Provide the mandatory authentication details:
-
Student’s Full Name
-
Mobile Number
-
email address
-
Factor Name
-
Claims
View Scorecard: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Download and Print: The result for the SOF ICO would appear on the screen. Download the original document and print a copy for further academic purposes.
Other SOF Olympiad Updates
The Science Olympiad Foundation has also provided an update regarding another major competition:
-
International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Result: The SOF has informed that the IMO result for the 2025-26 session is expected to be declared soon. Students who took the IMO examination are advised to monitor the official SOF website regularly for the latest announcements.
