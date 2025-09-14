CDS 2025: Exam Analysis, Exam Date, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus

The UPSC conducts the topmost defence exam in the country for graduate candidates, which is the UPSC CDS exam. The exam is held two times in a year. The UPSC CDS 2 2025 notification is going to be released on 28th May 2025. Candidates can download the official notification pdf and apply online for the same.
What is CDS Exam?
CDS is one of the most sought-after defence exams in India for the recruitment of officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The full form of CDS is Combined Defence Services. It is held two times a year. The exam for CDS 2 has successfully been completed in the month of April while the registration for CDS 2 is underproces up to 4th June. The candidates are appointed through a written test followed by an SSB interview. The interview assesses the candidate's general leadership qualities, personality, etc. Candidates must go through this post to gather more information on CDS exam. The shortlisted candidates are placed at the following academies based on their preferences and merit.
|Academy
|State/City
|Indian Military Academy
|Dehradun
|Indian Naval Academy
|Ezhimala
|Air Force Academy
|Hyderabad
|Officers' Training Academy (SSC Men)
|Chennai
|Officers' Training Academy (SSC Women)
|Chennai
CDS 2025 Exam Latest Updates
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the CDS 2 2025 notification on upsc.gov.in on 28th May 2025. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the same from 28th May to 17th June 2025.
CDS 2025 Exam Highlights
Candidates selected through CDS exam join as commissioned officers. They undergo training in the respective defence academies. The table below provides some important exam highlights for CDS 2 2025 exam.
|
CDS Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the exam
|
Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS)
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam level
|
National
|
Frequency of the exam
|
Two times in a year
|
Type of exam
|
Competitive exam
|
Subjects in the exam
|
Maths, English and General Ability Test (GAT)
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline, i.e. pen and paper mode
|
Eligibility
|
Graduate in any discipline
|
Exam purpose
|
Admission of candidates for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training
|
Exam website
|
upsc.gov.in
UPSC CDS 2 2025 Exam Date
UPSC has released the CDS 2 Notification 2025 PDF along with the important details on 11th December 2024. As per the notification, the CDS 2 exam is scheduled for 13th April 2024. The UPSC has also released the CDS 2 notification release date along with the UPSC calendar. The CDS 2 Notification will be released on 28th May 2025. Check all the important dates for the CDS 2025 exam and set your reminder so you don't miss any dates.
|UPSC CDS Exam 2025- Important Dates
|Events
|CDS 2 Dates
|CDS Notification 2025 Release Date
|28th May 2025
|CDS Application Form 2025
|28th May 2025
|Online Registration End Date
|17th June 2025
|Last Date to Pay Fee
|17th June 2025
|CDS Admit Card 2025
|September 2024
|CDS Exam Date 2025
|14th September 2025
CDS 2 2025 Notification PDF
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially released the UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2025 on its website on 11th December 2024. The candidates can apply for the CDS exam for recruitment into the Army, Air Force and Navy of the defence forces up to 31st Deceber 2024. We have updated the direct link to download the latest CDS 2 2025 Notification PDF below.
CDS 2 2025 Vacancy
UPSC is set to release the CDS 2 vacancy along with the notification on 28th May 2025 on its website. We shall update the academy wise vacancy details here once it has been officially released.
CDS 2025 Application Form
(i) Candidates are required to apply online ONLY on the official website of UPSC. Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.
(ii) Upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/her. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test/SSB.
(iii) Upload Photograph & Signature (Image should be in .jpg format of minimum 20 KB and maximum 300 KB)
(iv) Select the examination centre, Pay Exam Fees and accept the Declaration, and Submit. Download a copy of the application form for future use.
Note: On successful completion of the application process, an auto-generated email message will be sent on the registered email-ids of the candidates. Moreover, the candidates need to carry the same Photo ID proof uploaded by them on the application form to the exam centre. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.
CDS Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees two hundred only) [except female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.
All female candidates and candidates belonging to scheduled castes/scheduled tribes are not required to pay any fee. No fee exemption is, however, available to OBC candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility
UPSC has prescribed the CDS eligibility criteria in the notification. The CDS 2 eligibility criteria involve the fulfilment of the following parameters.
Nationality for CDS Exam
(i) a Citizen of India, or
(ii) a subject of Nepal, or
(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates will have to produce a Certificate issued by Indian authorities certifying their claim.
CDS Age Limit, Educational Qualification
Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to fill the CDS application form. The candidates who are willing to fill the CDS application form must make sure that they have fulfilled the given age limit, and educational qualification as mentioned in the table below.
|
Name of the Academy
|
Age Limit for CDS
|
Educational Qualification for CDS
|
Indian Military Academy
|
19 to 24 years
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university
|
Air Force Academy
|
20 to 24 years
(Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and
current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs.
|
B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university OR Degree from a recognized university with Physics & Mathematics as subjects
|
Indian Naval Academy
|
19 to 24 years
|
B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university or equivalent
|
Officers Training Academy
(SSC Course for men)
|
19 to 25 years
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent
|
Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course)
|
19 to 25 years
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized
CDS Exam Pattern
The CDS exam pattern is based on the pattern that is set by the UPSC. The exam is held in offline mode. It is mandatory to qualify for each section of the CDS exam. Candidates who wish to join the Indian Navy, Air Force have to appear for English, Mathematics and GK. In contrast, candidates who plan on joining only the Indian Army will have only English and GK subjects. Given below is the CDS exam pattern based on which the CDS Question Paper.
|
For Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy
|
SNo
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English
|
120
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
2 hours
|
3
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 hours
|
For Officers’ Training Academy
|
SNo
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
CDS Syllabus 2025
The UPSC CDS syllabus 2025 is composed of objective questions from subjects that are English, General Awareness, and Maths. The syllabus is based on the Graduate level. The candidates are advised to practice the previous year CDS question papers to be well versed with the questions asked in the examination.
CDS Cut off 2025
UPSC shall release the CDS cut off marks for the written exam after final selection of the CDS recruitment. Candidates have to obtain the CDS cut off marks for each subject as well as overall cut off marks to appear for the SSB. The minimum qualifying for each subject is 20% The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the written exam and SSB. We have provided you with the CDS cut off marks in the table that is given below.
CDS 2 Cut off 2021
|
Course
|
CDS 2 2021 Written Result
|
CDS 2 2021 Final Result
|
Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject
|
Minimum aggregate marks of the last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
138 marks (i.e. 46%)
|
263
|
INA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
132 marks (i.e. 44%)
|
256
|
AFA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
148 marks (i.e. 49.33%)
|
270
|
OTA (Men)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
102 marks (i.e. 51%)
|
183
|
OTA (Women)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
102 marks (i.e. 51%)
|
184
CDS 2 2021 Cutoff
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
145
|
268
|
INA
|
136
|
260
|
AFA
|
158
|
281
|
OTA (Men)
|
107
|
189
|
OTA(Women)
|
107
|
191
CDS Result 2025
UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 shall be declared by the UPSC on its website on a few days after the exam has been completed. Candidates who appear for the CDS 2 exam will be able to download the CDS result from the UPSC website of the direct link that will be shared here.
