UPSC CDS 1 2022: Top 7 Preparation Tips for General Knowledge Section (100 Marks)

Check Top 7 Preparation Tips for General Knowledge Section in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam that will be held on 10th April 2022 for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, OTA.

UPSC CDS 2022 General Knowledge Top 7 Preparation Tips: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam Admit Card is available for download till 10th April 2022. In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Top 7 Preparation Tips for General Knowledge Section along with the recommended list of books and previous years’ question papers PDF.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 2022: Top 7 Important Prep Tips

Candidates preparing for the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam are advised to start foremost with going through the syllabus, important topics, cut-offs, subject-wise topics, mark their strong & weak areas. Solve previous years' question papers, mock tests, quizzes, etc with a timer to adapt to the real time exam settings and assess your performance. Build the right productive study plan and effective preparation strategies for preparing any section in the most efficient manner. Always remember to give yourself much needed breaks in between preparation.

How to prepare General Knowledge for UPSC CDS 2022?

Syllabus: History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Current Affairs, Static GK

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The General Knowledge section in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 will be for a total of 100 Marks and for a duration of 2 Hours. The paper will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Avoid Guesswork

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate given more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

3. Check Topics-wise Preparation Tips

The question paper will be designed to test the General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

As per previous years' question paper analysis, one can expect 10-20 questions each in History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).

To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc. Read books such as Manorama Yearbook, magazines such as Competition Success Review (CSR), Pratiyogita Darpan, newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, etc.

As per previous years' question paper analysis, one can expect upto 20-22 questions in Current Affairs.

4. Best Books to prepare for CDS General Knowledge – Recommended List

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

5. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should take this time to expand on what they have learned. Go through current affairs of past 3 to 6 months while keeping an open mind towards latest developments. Stick to your Study Plan for preparing your Static GK section in a timely and effective manner. Candidates will have only 2 Hours for General Knowledge section, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

6. Solve UPSC CDS (I) Previous Year Question Papers

UPSC CDS Previous Years’ Question Paper Download PDF General Knowledge Download PDF

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Rest and Recharge yourself in between your preparation routine. Stick to the Weekly Study Plan. Give yourself enough credit and believe in your skills. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep every night, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, and remain calm.

