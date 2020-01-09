UPSC CDS 2020: Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Selection Process, Cut off, Salary

UPSC CDS 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020 at upsc.gov.in for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 2020 Exam. Candidates who have registered for the CDS exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The UPSC CDS 1 Exam will be held on 2nd February 2020. Lakhs of candidates will be appearing for the exam. We have shared here the detailed information about the UPSC CDS Exam including the Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Schedule & Pattern, Syllabus, Result Date, Cut off & Salary. Have a look at the information and start preparations now.

UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually in February and September for recruitment of officer cadre in Army, Air Force and Military. UPSC aims to recruit 418 officers for the courses carried out by the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy through the UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020. Candidates who qualify the CDS Recruitment process will be posted for the 150th (DE) course of Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Air Force Academy (AFA) Hyderabad, Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai (113th SSC Men NT & 27th SSC Women NT).

In the CDS Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths and English Language. Here are the complete details of the UPSC CDS 2020 Exam:

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Important Dates

UPSC CDS 2020 Release of Notification & Start of Online Registration 30 October 2019 Last date of online application 19 November 2019 Date of examination 2 February 2020 Release of Admit Card 9 January 2020 Result Date April 2020

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020

Download the UPSC CDS Admit Card by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter credentials like Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on Submit Button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019

UPSC CDS 2020 Selection process

The UPSC CDS II selection process comprises two stages:

Stage I: Written Examination

Stage II: Interview

The candidates who qualify Stage I will be allowed to appear for Stage-II examination. Candidates who qualify both the stages need to undergo Medical Examination before being recruited in the UPSC.

UPSC CDS 2020 Exam Pattern

The CDS II 2019 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - Morning and Forenoon. The Stage I of the UPSC CDS II 2019, that is, the Written Examination will be conducted in the following pattern:

Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 paper only - General Knowledge & English.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2020

English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics Questions will test candidates’ understanding of English and vocabulary Current events History Geography Arithmetic Algebra Trigonometry Geometry Mensuration Statistics

UPSC CDS Cut off Marks

Candidates must score the Cutoff marks to qualify the Combined Defence Services examination. The UPSC CDS Cut off marks are generally declared after the announcement of Results. Check here the Cutoff of previous year examination:

Academy Courses Written Exam Final Score Indian Military Academy 102 225 Indian Naval Academy 109 225 Air Force Academy 129 264 Officers Training Academy (Male) 86 168 Officers Training Academy (Female) 86 172

UPSC CDS Result 2020

Candidates who would score the minimum cut off marks or the minimum qualifying marks will be declared as Pass in the UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2019. UPSC will declare the UPSC CDS Result of September examination by December 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online in PDF File Format.

CDS SSB Interview 2020

Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the UPSC CDS II 2019 Interview. The CDS SSB Interview 2019 involves 2 stages of intelligence and personality test:

Stage 1 consists of Officer Intelligence Rating, Picture Perception and Description Test.

consists of Officer Intelligence Rating, Picture Perception and Description Test. Stage 2 involves Interview, Group Testing Officer Task, Psychology Test and Conference.

CDS SSB Interview 2019 is a 4-day long process. Candidates are judged physically, mentally and psychologically in the Interview round.

Salary of Officers from CDS

Candidates who qualify the CDS exam will get stipend during the training days. They will be entitled to fixed Stipend of Rs 21000. However, their respective pay scale will be as follows:

Salary of Officers from CDS Post Pay (Rs) Captain (Level 10 B) 6,13,00 -1,93,900 Lieutenant (Level 10) 56,100 - 1,77,500 Lieutenant Colonel (Level 12A ) 1,21,200 - 2,12400 Major (Level 11) 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 Brigadier (Level 13A ) 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2, 15, 900 Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15) 1, 82, 200 - 2,24,100 Major General (Level 14) 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17) 2,25,000 (fixed) HAG+Scale (Level 16) - 2,05,400 2,24,400 COAS (Level 18) 2,50,000 (fixed) Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed

Privileges enjoyed by Officers from CDS

The officers and their families are entitled to free medical aid, accommodation on concessional rent, group insurance scheme, group housing scheme, family assistance scheme, canteen facilities, etc.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Vacancies

The UPSC has notified a total of 418 vacancies under CDS 1 Examination 2020. Have a look at course-wise vacancy details:

Course Vacancy Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, 150th (DE) Course commencing in January 2021 100 Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala—commencing in January 2021 Executive (General Service)/Hydro 45 Air Force Academy (AFA) —(Pre-Flying), Training Course commencing in January 2021 32 Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras) 113th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in April 2021 225 Officers Training Academy Non-Technical (Female) 27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April 2021 16 Note: The number of vacancies is tentative and can be changed at any stage by Services H.Q.

UPSC CDS 2020 Online Application Process



- Visit upsc.gov.in

- Click on the link “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019” in What’s New section

- Enter Registration ID & Date of Birth and Submit

- Enter personal details and detail of any Photo ID Proof - Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government

- Upload a scanned copy of the same Photo ID

- Upload Photograph & Signature

- Select examination centre

- Fill Payment details and accept Declaration

- Submit

- Download a copy of the application form for future use

Note: On successful completion of the application process, an auto-generated email message will be sent on registered email-ids of the candidates. Moreover, the candidates need to carry the same Photo ID proof uploaded by them on the application form to the exam centre.

Application Form Fee

General & OBC Candidates : Rs 200

SC & ST Candidates: Nil

Female Candidates: Nil

UPSC CDS 1 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Relaxation

Institution Age Limit Eligibility Marital Status Indian Military Academy 19 to 24 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university Unmarried Air Force Academy 19 to 23 years B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university OR Degree from a recognized university with Physics & Mathematics as subjects Unmarried Indian Naval Academy 19 to 22 years B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university or equivalent Unmarried Officers Training Academy 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent Unmarried Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Unmarried, issueless widows and issueless divorcees who have not remarried Note: Candidates must be physically fit as per the UPSC physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination II 2019.

Nationality

Candidates must be citizens of India.

Subjects of Bhutan, Nepal, and Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962

A person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Candidates will have to produce Certificate issued by Indian authorities certifying their claim.

UPSC CDS FAQs

1. Is there a penalty for wrong answers?

Answer: There will be Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate.

2. What to carry and what not to carry to exam centres:

Answer:

What to carry to the Exam Centre? What to avoid? Admit Card Mobile Phones Photo ID Proof Calculators Black Ball Pen Any electronic gadget Clip board Books & sheets

3. When will the UPSC release CDS II 2019 Result of written examination?

Answer: The UPSC CDS II 2019 Result is expected to be released in December 2019.