UPSC NDA Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, etc|Registration begins @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA Eligibility Criteria 2020: In this article, we are going to share all the eligibility criteria including the age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), physical and medical standards, needed to be fulfilled before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment Process. Eligible candidates can start filling the application form from 8th Jan 2020 to 28th Jan 2020.

Jan 8, 2020 17:35 IST
UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Eligibility Criteria 2019

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration has begun on upsconline.nic.in for the recruitment 418 vacancies in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) from 8th January 2020. Every year UPSC conducts NDA & NA Exam twice and consists of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Written Examination will be conducted by UPSC on 19th April 2020 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course, and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2021. Below are important dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA I 2020 Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020

Last date for Online Payment

28th January 2020 (6:00 PM)

Last date for Offline Payment (Pay by Cash)

27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs)

Facility to withdraw application form           

4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020 

UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Written Exam

19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY)

145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy

Commencing from 2nd January 2021

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 VACANCIES

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy

Army

208

Navy

42

Air

120

(28 for Ground Duties)

Total

370

Naval Academy

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

48

Total

418

Before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2001 and not later than 1st  July 2004 are eligible.

Age Limit

Age (years)

Minimum Age

15.7 years (not later than 1st July 2004)/ 16 years during the commencement of course

Maximum Age

18.7 years (not earlier than 2nd July 2001)/ 19 years during the commencement of course

Educational Qualifications as on 24th December 2020

NDA & NA I 2020

Educational Qualification as on 24th December 2020

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and

Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. 

- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.

  • Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

1. Height & weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms(162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19 years

152

41

42.5

44

45

155

42

43.5

45.3

47

157

43

45

47

48

160

45

46.5

48

49

162

46

48

50

51

165

48

50

52

53

167

49

51

53

54

170

51

52.5

55

56

173

52.5

54.5

57

58

175

54.5

56

59

60

178

56

58

61

62

180

58.5

60

63

64.5

183

61

62.5

65

66.5

Note:

  • Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

16 years

18 years

20 years

152

44

45

46

155

45

46

47

157

46

47

49

160

47

48

50

162

48

50

52

165

50

52

53

167

52

53

55

170

53

55

57

173

55

57

59

175

57

59

61

178

59

61

62

180

61

63

64

183

63

65

67

2. Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

3. Visual Standard

Vision standard for Army candidates

Distance Vision (Corrected)

Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9

Colour vision

CP-III (Defective Safe).

Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest

hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism.

Vision standard for Naval candidates

Uncorrected without glass

6/6, 6/9

Corrected with glass

6/6, 6/6

Limits of Myopia

–0.75

Limits of Hypermetropia

+1.5

Binocular vision

III

Limits of colour perception

I

Visual Standards for Air Force

Candidates who habitually wear spectacle

Not eligible for Air Force

Minimum distant vision

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other

correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia

Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia

: 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

