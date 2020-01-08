UPSC NDA Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, etc|Registration begins @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration has begun on upsconline.nic.in for the recruitment 418 vacancies in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) from 8th January 2020. Every year UPSC conducts NDA & NA Exam twice and consists of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Written Examination will be conducted by UPSC on 19th April 2020 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course, and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2021. Below are important dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA I 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 Last date for Online Payment 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM) Last date for Offline Payment (Pay by Cash) 27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs) Facility to withdraw application form 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Written Exam 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY) 145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy Commencing from 2nd January 2021

Click here to get all the updates for UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 VACANCIES

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 Navy 42 Air 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 48 Total 418

Before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2001 and not later than 1st July 2004 are eligible.

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 15.7 years (not later than 1st July 2004)/ 16 years during the commencement of course Maximum Age 18.7 years (not earlier than 2nd July 2001)/ 19 years during the commencement of course

Click here to get UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar

Educational Qualifications as on 24th December 2020

NDA & NA I 2020 Educational Qualification as on 24th December 2020 For Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.

Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

1. Height & weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms(162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 years 152 41 42.5 44 45 155 42 43.5 45.3 47 157 43 45 47 48 160 45 46.5 48 49 162 46 48 50 51 165 48 50 52 53 167 49 51 53 54 170 51 52.5 55 56 173 52.5 54.5 57 58 175 54.5 56 59 60 178 56 58 61 62 180 58.5 60 63 64.5 183 61 62.5 65 66.5

Note:

Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Click here to know about NDA II 2019 Result

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes 16 years 18 years 20 years 152 44 45 46 155 45 46 47 157 46 47 49 160 47 48 50 162 48 50 52 165 50 52 53 167 52 53 55 170 53 55 57 173 55 57 59 175 57 59 61 178 59 61 62 180 61 63 64 183 63 65 67

Practice UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks)

2. Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

3. Visual Standard