IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Out, Check List of Required Documents, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: IIT Madras has started the registrations for the IIT JAM 2024 today: September 5, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the registration form at jam.iitm.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 11:25 IST
IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has commenced the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023) exams today, September 5, 2023. Interested candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 entrance exams is October 13, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the entrance exam on February 11, 2024.

Candidates are required to first register on the JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) by entering their name, valid email address, an active mobile number, and setting a password. It is advisable for the candidates to submit only one application form even if the candidate wants to appear for Two papers. Multiple applications submitted by the candidate are liable for rejection. 

IIT JAM 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIT JAM 2024 Exam Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the IIT JAM 2024 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Applications begin at IIT JAM Online Application Processing System

September 5, 2023

Last date to apply for IIT JAM 

October 13, 2023

Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal

January 8, 2024

IIT JAM exam date

February 11, 2024

Declaration of the results

March 22, 2024

Availability of IIT JAM scorecards for download

April 2, 2024

Admission portal opens

April 10, 2024

IIT JAM 2024 Application Fee

To get register for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024, candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee as per their category. Check the fee details given in the table below:

Gender/ Category

Fee amount

One Test Paper

Two Test Papers

Female/ SC / ST / PwD*

Rs 900

Rs 1,250

All Others

Rs 1,800

Rs 2,500

IIT JAM 2024 Eligibility Criteria

In order to get registered for the IIT JAM 2024, candidates must fulfill the below-given eligibility criteria before filling out the IIT JAM 2024 exam.

  • Candidates applying must have passed their UG degree or should be in the final year of their undergraduate course.
  • Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply as per the policy of the organising institute. 

Documents required for IIT JAM 2024

Candidates need to keep the below-given documents ready with them as they are required to upload the valid documents at the time of the IIT JAM 2024 form filling.

  • Candidate’s photograph
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Category certificate
  • Scanned copy of 10th standard (SSC) Marksheet
  • Scanned copy of Physical Disability Certificate (if any)
  • Photo-identity proofs

IIT JAM 2024 Overview: Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Highlights

Aspirants who are appearing for the engineering entrance exam to get admission into various masters programmes can check the overview and highlights in the table below. 

About IIT JAM

Details

Organizing Institute for JAM 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Date of examination

February 11, 2024

Declaration of IIT JAM result

March 22, 2024

Examination mode

Computer Based Test (CBT)

JAM Scores accepted for courses

M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2024 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps provided below to register for the JAM 2024 exams. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2024 - jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for JAM 2024 

Step 3: Fill out all the required details in the provided space

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submit button
