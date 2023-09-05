IIT JAM 2024 Registration Live Updates: JAM Registration Begin at jam.iitm.ac.in

JAM 2024 registration begin, Get Direct Link

HIGHLIGHTS IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Begin Today JAM 2024 registrations at https://joaps.iitm.ac.in JAM 2024 on February 11, 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024 today, September 5, 2023. The link for candidates to register for the JAM 2024 entrance is now available on the official website. Candidates before applying for the entrance exam are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and application procedure carefully.

The JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. To register for JAM 2024 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the registration link. The link for candidates to register for the entrance exam will be available on the JOAPS 2024 portal - joaps.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can check further updates regarding the JAM 2024 registration and application process here.

