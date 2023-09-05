IIT JAM 2024 Registration Live Updates: JAM Registration Begin at jam.iitm.ac.in

IIT Madras has commenced the JAM 2024 registration process today, September 5, 2023. Candidates can login to the JOAPS portal to register and apply for the entrance exam.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024 today, September 5, 2023. The link for candidates to register for the JAM 2024 entrance is now available on the official website. Candidates before applying for the entrance exam are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and application procedure carefully.
The JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. To register for JAM 2024 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the registration link. The link for candidates to register for the entrance exam will be available on the JOAPS 2024 portal - joaps.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can check further updates regarding the JAM 2024 registration and application process here.
05 Sep, 2023 12:17 PM IST
When filling out the IIT JAM 2024 applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents that will be used for verification purposes. Candidates are required to upload the documents in the size and format mentioned in the application form.
05 Sep, 2023 12:06 PM IST
When registering for the IIT JAM 2024 entrance exam, candidates are required to submit the application fee. The details of the IIT JAM registration fee 2024 is given below.
|Gender / Category
|Fees Amount**
|One Test Paper
|Two Test Papers
|Female / SC / ST / PwD*
|₹ 900
|₹ 1250
|All others
|₹ 1800
|₹ 2500
|**Fee Amount - Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee.
05 Sep, 2023 11:58 AM IST
The registration process for IIT JAM 2024 has now commenced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024
Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the details
Step 4: Use the created credentials to login and fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the images and documents as per requirement
Step 6: Submit the application fee through the payment link
Step 7: Click on the final submission link
05 Sep, 2023 11:49 AM IST
JAM 2024 registrations have commenced on the official portal - joaps.iitm.ac.in. Given below is the registration and application schedule for JAM 2024
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Applications begin at IIT JAM Online Application Processing System
|
September 5, 2023
|
Last date to apply for IIT JAM
|
October 13, 2023
|
Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal
|
January 8, 2024
|
IIT JAM exam date
|
February 11, 2024
05 Sep, 2023 11:45 AM IST
IIT Madras has started the registration and application process for JAM 2024. As per the given schedule, the IIT JAM 2024 application form last date is October 13, 2023.
05 Sep, 2023 11:26 AM IST
IIT Madras has started the registration process for JAM 2024
05 Sep, 2023 11:24 AM IST
IIT JAM 2024 registration process will begin soon. According to the schedule, the registrations are to begin today, September 5, 2023. Candidates waiting for the commencement of the registration and application process can visit the official website for further details.