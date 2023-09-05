Live

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Live Updates: JAM Registration Begin at jam.iitm.ac.in

IIT Madras has commenced the JAM 2024 registration process today, September 5, 2023. Candidates can login to the JOAPS portal to register and apply for the entrance exam. 

Updated: 05 Sep, 2023 12:17 PM IST
IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Begin TodayJAM 2024 registrations at https://joaps.iitm.ac.inJAM 2024 on February 11, 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024 today, September 5, 2023. The link for candidates to register for the JAM 2024 entrance is now available on the official website. Candidates before applying for the entrance exam are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and application procedure carefully. 

The JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. To register for JAM 2024 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the registration link. The link for candidates to register for the entrance exam will be available on the JOAPS 2024 portal - joaps.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can check further updates regarding the JAM 2024 registration and application process here. 

  • 05 Sep, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Documents Required When Filling JAM 2024 Applicatiosn

    When filling out the IIT JAM 2024 applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents that will be used for verification purposes. Candidates are required to upload the documents in the size and format mentioned in the application form. 

    • Nationality Certificate: Aadhar Card or First Page of Passport or Birth Certificate or Voter ID Card.
      Note: Name of the candidate in the application form must exactly be the same as per Qualifying degree.
    • X standard (SSC) Marksheet.
    • If applicable, OBC (NCL)/ EWS/ SC/ ST Certificate in the specified format
    • If applicable, PwD Certificate in the specified format.
    • Marksheet of First Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 1st and 2nd semester.
    • Marksheet of Second Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 3rd and 4th semester.
    • If available, Marksheet of Third Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 5th and 6th semester.
    • If applicable, Marksheet of Fourth Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 7th and 8th semester.
    • If applicable, Marksheet of Fifth Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 9th and 10th semester.
    • If available, a consolidated Marksheet of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree can be uploaded.
    • Degree/Provisional certificate, if available.
    • Filled in Declaration Form.

  • 05 Sep, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    What is the JAM 2024 Application Fee

    When registering for the IIT JAM 2024 entrance exam, candidates are required to submit the application fee. The details of the IIT JAM registration fee 2024 is given below.

    Gender / CategoryFees Amount**
    One Test PaperTwo Test Papers
    Female / SC / ST / PwD* ₹ 900 ₹ 1250
    All others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500
    **Fee Amount - Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee.

  • 05 Sep, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    How to Register for JAM 2024

    The registration process for IIT JAM 2024 has now commenced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024

    Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the details

    Step 4: Use the created credentials to login and fill out the application form

    Step 5: Upload the images and documents as per requirement

    Step 6: Submit the application fee through the payment link

    Step 7: Click on the final submission link

  • 05 Sep, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    IIT JAM 2024 Registration Schedule

    JAM 2024 registrations have commenced on the official portal - joaps.iitm.ac.in. Given below is the registration and application schedule for JAM 2024

    Events

    Dates

    Applications begin at IIT JAM Online Application Processing System

    September 5, 2023

    Last date to apply for IIT JAM 

    October 13, 2023

    Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal

    January 8, 2024

    IIT JAM exam date

    February 11, 2024

  • 05 Sep, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    When is the last date to apply for JAM 2024?

    IIT Madras has started the registration and application process for JAM 2024. As per the given schedule, the IIT JAM 2024 application form last date is October 13, 2023. 

  • 05 Sep, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    JAM 2024 Registrations Commence

    IIT Madras has started the registration process for JAM 2024

    JAM 2024 Registrations Begin - Click Here

  • 05 Sep, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Soon

    IIT JAM 2024 registration process will begin soon. According to the schedule, the registrations are to begin today, September 5, 2023. Candidates waiting for the commencement of the registration and application process can visit the official website for further details. 

