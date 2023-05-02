SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023 for All Shifts (2nd May 2023) Good Attempts, Expected Cut Off, and more

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission successfully conducted the exam on May 2nd, 2023. Check the SSC MTS difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC MTS 2023 exam today on May 2, 2023 for the selection of Multi Tasking Staff. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test will be conducted from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted in three shifts each day.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed SSC MTS exam analysis shared by our experts based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted today’s online exam.

In this article, we have shared today’s SSC MTS exam analysis to give insights into shift-wise good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023, 2nd May: Highlights

The SSC MTS 2023 exam is being held in three shifts with a composite duration of 45 minutes for each session in every shift. Shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 10:30 am. On the other hand, shift 2 is being held from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm and shift 3 from 03:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The maximum marks for the SSC MTS exam were 270. The overall difficulty level of this exam over the previous 5 years has been reported to be easy to moderate.

The questions in Session I are asked about the subject's Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability & Problem-Solving. A total of 40 questions are asked for 120 marks for the exam duration of 45 minutes.

The questions in Session II are asked from subjects General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. A total of 50 questions are asked for 150 marks for the exam duration of 45 minutes.

Shifts SSC MTS Reporting Time SSC MTS Shift Timing 2023 Shift 1 7.45 AM to 8.30 PM 09.00 AM -10.30 AM Shift 2 10.45 PM to 11.30 PM 12.00 PM - 01.30 PM Shift 3 01.45 PM to 2.30 PM 03.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Today’s SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023-Important Highlights (May 2, 2023)

Based on the feedback of aspirants, we have shared the SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level and good attempts for all the shifts below. Today, the overall difficulty level of the SSC MTS exam for shift 1 was Easy to Moderate.

Let us have a look at the detailed shift-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics asked this year in the SSC MTS exam below.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis; Shift I

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 1 which includes difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc shared by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today, candidates shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 1 was (To be updated). Below are the details of the difficulty of today's SSC MTS exam.

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving Easy II General Awareness Easy to Moderate English Language and Comprehension Easy to Moderate Overall Easy to Moderate

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Candidates shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 1 were 74 to 78. As per today’s SSC MTS exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the section was as follow.

Session Section Number of Good Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 16-17 Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 17-19 II General Awareness 22-24 English Language and Comprehension 22-23 Overall 74-78

Question Asked in Today’s SSC MTS 2023 Exam: May 2, 2023 (Shift 1)

Let us look at the table shared below to get an insight into the SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked and the question's weightage this year for all the sections in shift 1.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Topics Asked To be updated To be updated

Shift II

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 2 which includes difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc discussed by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today aspirants shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 2 was (To be updated). Mentioned below is the detailed analysis of the difficulty of today's SSC MTS exam.

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the aspirants, the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 2 were .... Going by today’s SSC MTS exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the section was as follow.

Session Section Number of Good Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

Question Asked in Today’s SSC MTS 2023 Exam: May 2, 2023 (Shift 2)

Let us look at the table shared below to get information on the SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked and the question's weightage this year for all the sections in shift 2.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Shift III

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 3 which includes difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc elaborated by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today aspirants shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 3 was (To be updated). Mentioned below are the complete details of the difficulty of today's SSC MTS exam.

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

As per the review of the aspirants, the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 3 were .... As per the SSC MTS exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the section was as follow.

Session Section Number of Good Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS 2023 Exam: Question Asked (Shift 3: May 2, 2023)

Let us look at the table shared below to get information on the SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked and the question's weightage this year for all the sections in shift 3.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

SSC MTS Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates look for the expected SSC MTS cut-off marks in order to get an idea of their performance level and selection chances. Based on the factors that decide the cutoff marks and feedback of aspirants, we have shared below the expected cutoff marks for reference purposes.

Category SSC MTS Expected Cut Off UR To be updated OBC To be updated SC To be updated ST To be updated

SSC MTS Previous Year Exam Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the SSC MTS 2022 exam past year was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts are as follows: Numerical Ability (moderate, 18-20 good attempts), General English (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), General Intelligence and Reasoning (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), and General Awareness (easy to moderate, 20-22 good attempts). Check the SSC MTS 2022 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and question weightage.