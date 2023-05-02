UPPSC Admit Card 2023: Check PCS Pre Call Letter Date and Time

UPPSC Admit Card 2023 will be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can check the admit card date, time, how to download and other details.

UPPSC Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 14, 2023. The admit card will be uploaded 10 days before the exam. Hence, it is expected that the UPPSC PCS Admit Card will be uploaded on May 03 or May 04 on the official website (uppsc.up.nic.in/).

UPPSC Admit Card Download Link



The link will be provided in this article. Students are required to use their registration details on the provided field. The link is expected this week. Students are advised to keep track of this page for the all latest updates regarding the admit card.

UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Name of the Exam Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023 Number of Vacancies 173 Type Admit Card Exam Date May 14, 2023 Admit Card Date 10 days before the exam Result Date to be announced UPPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 September 23, 2023 UPPSC Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Pre Admit Card 2023: Check How to Download UPPSC Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card with the help of the steps given in this article.

Step 1:Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2023 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2023’

Step 3: On the admit card page, you are required to enter ‘Registration Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and select your ‘Gender’

Step 4:Download UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023

UPPSC Pre Exam Pattern