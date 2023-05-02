UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2022-23 Download: Check PDF, Cutoff Mark Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2022-23 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to download UP Lekhapal Mains Exam Result in this article.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result Notice Download Here



How to Download UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of UPSSSC

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Download UP Lekhpal Result PDF’

Step 4: Check details of candidates selected in the exam