SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5 th July): Check the detailed exam review of the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Computer Based Exam (Paper-1) held on 5 th July 2022.

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July): SSC has started conducting the MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Computer Based Exam from 5th July 2022 and will last till 22nd July 2022 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Paper-1 Exam held online on 5th July 2022.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 Exam Analysis & Review – 5th July 2022

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level under four different sections. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam was 1 hour 30 Minutes. (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes). So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Exam held on 5th July 2022:

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Highlights of SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark.

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except General English Section.

There was a negative marking of 0.25 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof with your Date of Birth details on it along with its photocopy as well.

with affixed on it and with your Date of Birth details on it along with its as well. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

SSC MTS Admit Card & Exam Schedule

DATE OF EXAM DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 05-07-2022 01-07-2022 05-07-2022 06-07-2022 02-07-2022 06-07-2022 07-07-2022 03-07-2022 07-07-2022 08-07-2022 04-07-2022 08-07-2022 11-07-2022 07-07-2022 11-07-2022 12-07-2022 08-07-2022 12-07-2022 13-07-2022 09-07-2022 13-07-2022 14-07-2022 10-07-2022 14-07-2022 15-07-2022 11-07-2022 15-07-2022 18-07-2022 14-07-2022 18-07-2022 19-07-2022 15-07-2022 19-07-2022 20-07-2022 16-07-2022 20-07-2022 21-07-2022 17-07-2022 21-07-2022 22-07-2022 18-07-2022 22-07-2022

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES ABOUT ORIGINAL PHOTO ID AND ORIGINAL DOB CERTIFICATE

Candidate must carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs, an original valid photo identity card (as mentioned in Examination Notice) having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.

- If the photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional original document (as mentioned in Examination Notice) as proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID or the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Online Exam held on 5th July 2022.