SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July): Check the detailed exam review of the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Computer Based Exam (Paper-1) held on 5th July 2022.

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 19:24 IST
SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July)
SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July)

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis (5th July): SSC has started conducting the MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Computer Based Exam from 5th July 2022 and will last till 22nd July 2022 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Paper-1 Exam held online on 5th July 2022.

Recent Stories

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips

Check SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC MTS 2022 3698 Vacancy Details

Check SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC/CBN 3603 Vacancy Details

Check How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Download SSC MTS 2021 Result & Merit List Categorywise

Check SSC MTS 2022 Result Calculation Under 2 Age Groups

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Updates

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 Exam Analysis & Review – 5th July 2022

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level under four different sections. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam was 1 hour 30 Minutes. (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes). So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Exam held on 5th July 2022:  

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 CBE held on 5th July 2022

Category

(Number of Questions/Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Numerical Aptitude

(25/25)

Basic Mathematical Skills: Number Systems, Decimals and Fractions, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time, Speed and Distance, Time and Work, etc.

Moderate

(18 to 20)

Attempt Numerical Aptitude Mock Test

General English

(25/25)

Basic English Language Knowledge: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage

Easy to Moderate

(21 to 23)

Attempt General English Mock Test

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(25/25)

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning: Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image)

Easy to Moderate

(21 to 23)

Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

General Awareness

(25/25)

Static GK & Current Affairs: Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc.

Easy to Moderate

(20 to 22)

Attempt General Awareness Mock Test

Total 100 Objective MCQs

Easy to Moderate

(80 to 87)

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 

Highlights of SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Exam

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 1 mark.
  • All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except General English Section.
  • There was a negative marking of 0.25 Marks for wrong answers.
  • SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof with your Date of Birth details on it along with its photocopy as well.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam for free

SSC MTS Admit Card & Exam Schedule

DATE OF EXAM

DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE

FROM

               TO                    

05-07-2022

01-07-2022

05-07-2022

06-07-2022

02-07-2022

06-07-2022

07-07-2022

03-07-2022

07-07-2022

08-07-2022

04-07-2022

08-07-2022

11-07-2022

07-07-2022

11-07-2022

12-07-2022

08-07-2022

12-07-2022

13-07-2022

09-07-2022

13-07-2022

14-07-2022

10-07-2022

14-07-2022

15-07-2022

11-07-2022

15-07-2022

18-07-2022

14-07-2022

18-07-2022

19-07-2022

15-07-2022

19-07-2022

20-07-2022

16-07-2022

20-07-2022

21-07-2022

17-07-2022

21-07-2022

22-07-2022

18-07-2022

22-07-2022

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES ABOUT ORIGINAL PHOTO ID AND ORIGINAL DOB CERTIFICATE

  • Candidate must carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs, an original valid photo identity card (as mentioned in Examination Notice) having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.
  • - If the photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional original document (as mentioned in Examination Notice) as proof of their Date of Birth.
  • In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID or the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Online Exam held on 5th July 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

Easy to Moderate Level

Q2. What are the number of good attempts in the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

Above 80 Questions

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

There Will Be a Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.