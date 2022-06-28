SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: General Awareness (GA), GK, and Current Affairs section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC & Havaldar Exam. Paper-1 of the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam is going to commence on 5th July 2022 and will last till 22nd July 2022. Candidates are advised to practice and revise the important topics of the General Awareness section of the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 exam before the examination day. In this article, we are going to share the important topics of General Awareness (GA), general knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the GA, GK, and Current Affairs topics. In this section, candidates can attempt maximum questions in less time.
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Reasoning Topics
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Topics
Let’s have a look at the Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
Category
Topics
Difficulty Level
Static Gk
History, Geography, Economy and Polity
Easy to Medium
General Science
Biology, Chemistry, Physics
Easy to Medium
Current Affairs
Recent Developments, Sports
Awards, Politics, Important books and their writers, Important Days, etc
Medium
Total
25
Tips to Practice Important GA/GK/Current Affairs Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
- Command over Current Affairs & Static GK: Candidates should practice both Current Affairs & Static GK topics thoroughly to score high marks in the exam. Practice the last 6 months' current affairs topics for the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers Online: As the exam will be conducted in online mode, candidates are advised to practice as many previous papers as they can on a computer. Also, the current exam pattern and syllabus should be followed by the candidates while practicing for the exam. Practice Important Topics and Mock Tests from the links given below:
- Don’t make Guess Work: Candidates are advised not to make any guesswork while answering General Awareness Questions as there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers in the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam.
- Time Management: Candidates are advised to attempt General Awareness & Current Affairs questions in less time and devote more time to other time-taking sections.
- Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if you are good with Current Affairs questions then cover all the questions related to this category. If General Science is your weak area, then attempt questions from this topic only if you have good knowledge of the topic only.
