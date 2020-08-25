SSC MTS 2020 Paper-2 Result in October: Check 9029 Vacancies, Recruitment Process, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus & Other Notifications

SSC MTS 2020 Paper-2 Result in October: SSC MTS 2019-2020 Exam was held for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC MTS Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC MTS 2019-2020 Examination, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC MTS 2020 Exam Notification

The Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for MTS 2019 Recruitment on 22nd April 2019 for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.. SSC MTS Paper-1 Online Exam was from 2nd Aug to 22nd Aug 2019 and SSC MTS 2019 Paper-2 Descriptive Paper was held on 24th November 2019.

SSC MTS 2020 Exam Dates

Below are important dates for SSC MTS 2019 Exam:

SSC MTS 2019 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 22nd April 2019 to 29th May 2019 Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) 2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019 SSC MTS Paper-1 Result 25th October 2019 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) 24th November 2019 SSC MTS Paper-2 Result October 2020

SSC MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SSC MTS Vacancies are divided in two age groups:

SSC MTS 2019 Age Limit Age Group Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019) I 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2001) II 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001)

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 8 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 9 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 10 Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces. General/ OBC Up to 45 years of age SC/ ST Up to 50 years of age 11 Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies) 3 years plus length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before retrenchment and weightage of past service

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC MTS 2019 Exam:

Post Name Minimum Educational Qualification as on 1st August 2019 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Staff Selection Commission announced total 9018 Vacancies under SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment under two age groups. Below are the Total Vacancies for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 as on 15th May 2020:

SSC MTS 2019 Vacancies as on 15th May 2020 Category Age 18-25 Years 18-27 Years Combined Vacancies General (UR) 3502 706 4208 OBC 2145 534 2679 SC 576 94 670 ST 594 139 733 EWS 574 165 739 Total 7391 1638 9029 ESM 678 147 825 OH 110 22 132 HH 86 18 104 VH 78 16 94 Others 27 13 40

SSC MTS 2020 Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the MTS 2019-20 Exam:

Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-

The required application fee is Rs. 100/- Exemption : No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates. Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online

Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online Offline mode of payment : To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.

: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration. Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

SSC MTS 2020 Admit Card

All candidates who registers for SSC MTS 2020 Exam within stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

SSC MTS 2020 Exam Centres & Application Status

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC MTS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) Parts – Subjects (Not in Sequence) Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019 Part I – General English 25/25 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/25 Part III – Numerical Aptitude 25/25 Part IV - General Awareness 25/25 TOTAL 100

Dates of SSC MTS 2019 Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) Max Marks Exam Duration 24th November 2019 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes)

Final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates. Normalized scores of the candidates in Paper-I will be used to determine merit and the candidates will only be considered against the vacancies of States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form.

SSC MTS 2020 Cut Off

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Candidates Shortlisted in the age-group of 18-25 years: Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years:

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks in the age-group of 18-25 years Category Candidates Available General 38955* OBC 23370 EWS 6420 SC 5850 ST 6630 OH- PwD 1095 HH- PwD 1020 VH- PwD 885 Other-PwD 315 Ex-Servicemen 238 Total 84778

Note: * Includes 2498 SC, 601 ST, 18381 OBC and 2272 EWS candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Candidates Shortlisted in the age-group of 18-27 years: Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years:

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks in the age-group of 18-25 years Category Candidates Available General 11775* OBC 7410 EWS 2040 SC 1905 ST 2130 OH- PwD 405 HH- PwD 300 VH- PwD 270 Other-PwD 105 Ex-Servicemen 44 Total 26384

Note:*Includes 788 SC, 174 ST, 3551 OBC and 957 EWS candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC MTS 2020 Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC MTS Paper-I and Paper-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

SSC MTS 2020 Results

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cut-offs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced.