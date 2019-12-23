Search

SSC Result Calendar 2019-2020: Check SSC CHSL 2017/ SSC JE Paper-1 2019/ SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Final Result Dates

SSC Result Calendar 2019-2020: Check the updated result dates for SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019,  SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams.

Dec 23, 2019 11:17 IST
SSC has recently announced the new result dates of SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019,  SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams. The Result Calendar released by SSC includes the tentative result dates on which results are going to be announced for different competitive Exams. It also provides the status of results in a manner where the candidates can know whether the results were declared on time or were postponed/ preponed. Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019,  SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams can check the tentative result dates officially released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from the table given below:

SSC 2019-20 Result Calendar

Name of Exam

Date of Result Declaration

Status

SSC CHSL 2017 (Final Result)

20th December 2019

Declared

SSC JE Paper-1 2019

12th December 2019

Declared

SSC CGL 2017 (Final Result)

15th November 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018

25th October 2019

Declared

SSC MTS 2019 (Paper-1)

25th October 2019

Declared on 5th November 2019 (Postponed)

SSC CHSL 2018 (Paper-1)

11th September 2019

Declared on 12th September 2019

SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Result of PET/ PST)

9th September 2019

Declared

SSC JHT 2018 (Paper-2)

4th September 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018

20th August 2019

Declared

SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination)

21st June 2019

Result declared on 20th June 2019

Revised Result declared on

12th September 2019

SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Paper-1)

25th May 2019

Declared

SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)

(Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

17th May 2019

Declared

SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)

(Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)

17th May 2019

Declared

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)

(Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

17th May 2019

Declared

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2017

10th May 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-3 2017

9th May 2019

Declared

SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 (Written Examination)

15th April 2019

Declared

SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2017 (Final Result)

29th March 2019

Declared

SSC JHT 2018 Paper-1

22nd March 2019

Declared

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017

15th June 2018

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-2 2017

6th June 2018

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 2017

31st October 2017

Declared

