SSC Result Calendar 2019-2020: Check SSC CHSL 2017/ SSC JE Paper-1 2019/ SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Final Result Dates

SSC has recently announced the new result dates of SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019, SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams. The Result Calendar released by SSC includes the tentative result dates on which results are going to be announced for different competitive Exams. It also provides the status of results in a manner where the candidates can know whether the results were declared on time or were postponed/ preponed. Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019, SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams can check the tentative result dates officially released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from the table given below:

Candidates can also check the details of the upcoming SSC 2019-20 Exams from the details given below:

SSC CGL 2019-20 EXAM - Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India:

SSC CHSL 2018-19 EXAM - Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO)

SSC MTS 2019 Exam - Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) – Non Technical

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2018-19 EXAM - Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

SSC SELECTION POSTS PHASE – VII 2019 EXAM

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Exam – Junior Engineer Civil/ Structural/ Mechanical

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019-20 Exam

SSC CPO 2019-20 Exam - Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)

SSC JHT 2019 EXAM - Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts