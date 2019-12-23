SSC Result Calendar 2019-2020: Check SSC CHSL 2017/ SSC JE Paper-1 2019/ SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Final Result Dates

SSC has recently announced the new result dates of SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019, SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams. The Result Calendar released by SSC includes the tentative result dates on which results are going to be announced for different competitive Exams. It also provides the status of results in a manner where the candidates can know whether the results were declared on time or were postponed/ preponed. Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL 2017, SSC JE Paper-2 2019, SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 and SSC CGL 2018-19 Exams can check the tentative result dates officially released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from the table given below:
|
SSC 2019-20 Result Calendar
|
Name of Exam
|
Date of Result Declaration
|
Status
|
20th December 2019
|
Declared
|
12th December 2019
|
Declared
|
15th November 2019
|
Declared
|
25th October 2019
|
Declared
|
25th October 2019
|
Declared on 5th November 2019 (Postponed)
|
11th September 2019
|
Declared on 12th September 2019
|
SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Result of PET/ PST)
|
9th September 2019
|
Declared
|
4th September 2019
|
Declared
|
20th August 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination)
|
21st June 2019
|
Result declared on 20th June 2019
Revised Result declared on
12th September 2019
|
SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Paper-1)
|
25th May 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)
|
17th May 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)
|
17th May 2019
|
Declared
|
Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)
|
17th May 2019
|
Declared
|
10th May 2019
|
Declared
|
9th May 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 (Written Examination)
|
15th April 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2017 (Final Result)
|
29th March 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC JHT 2018 Paper-1
|
22nd March 2019
|
Declared
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017
|
15th June 2018
|
Declared
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2017
|
6th June 2018
|
Declared
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 2017
|
31st October 2017
|
Declared
