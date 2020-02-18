SSC Phase 7 Result 2019 out @ssc.nic.in: 18343 candidates shortlisted for 10th/12th/Graduate Level Posts|Check Cutoff here!

Search

Get the analysis of SSC Selection Post Phase-7 2019 Result announced on 18th Feb 2020 for Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) & Graduation Level Posts including the Cut-Off Marks announced for different posts.

Feb 18, 2020 22:23 IST
SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-7 Examination held from 14th to 16th October 2019 at various exam centres across the country. Total 18343 candidates (5181-Matriculation Level, 2345-Higher Secondary Level and 10817-Graduation & above level) candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, in the following ratio:

  • 1:20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).
  • 1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

So let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Post Phase-VI 2018 Result Analysis:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 Result Analysis

For qualifying SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 Examination, candidates were required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Selection Post Phase-7 2019 Online Exam

Category

Minimum Marks

General

35%/ 70 Marks

OBC

30%/ 60 Marks

Other Categories

25%/ 50 Marks

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Matriculation Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 14th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result Analysis

Matriculation Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

258118

Number of Candidates Appeared

56868

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

5181

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Matriculation level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

2458*

OBC

1561

EWS

145

SC

588

ST

295

ESM

80

OH

40

HH

2

VH

12

PwD-Others

-

Total

5181

*292-EWS, 344-SC, 72-ST, 39-ESM, 13-OH, 09-HH, 941-OBC and 02-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below the number of Candidates are shortlisted under Higher Secondary Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 15th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result Analysis

Higher Secondary Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

121572

Number of Candidates Appeared

27651

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

2345

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Higher Secondary level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

1314*

OBC

518

EWS

65

SC

228

ST

128

ESM

-

OH

12

HH

66

VH

12

PwD-Others

2

Total

2345

*155-EWS, 148-SC, 21-ST, 14-ESM, 06-OH, 01-HH, 425-OBC and 05-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below the number of Candidates are shortlisted under Graduation & Above Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 15th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result Analysis

Graduation & Above Level Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

211263

Number of Candidates Appeared

50646

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

10817

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Graduation & Above level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

5569*

OBC

2312

EWS

474

SC

1411

ST

803

ESM

154

OH

47

HH

37

VH

10

PwD-Others

-

Total

10817

*722-EWS, 449-SC, 132-ST, 73-ESM, 17-OH, 07-HH, 1526-OBC and 02-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

Document Verification

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional /Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 13th March 2020 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level”/ “Higher Secondary level”/ “Graduation & above Level” and “Post-Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Skill Test

Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post(s) will be conducted from amongst the shortlisted candidates whose hard copies of documents are received and found in order at Scrutiny stage, by the Regional Office (s) of the Commission. Due intimation in advance will be given by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices to the candidates through their websites. There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines.

Resolution of Tie Cases

In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

  1. Total marks in Computer Based Examination.
  2. Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination.
  3. iii. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination.
  4. Date of Birth, with older candidates, placed higher.
  5. v. Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

