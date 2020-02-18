SSC Phase 7 Result 2019 out @ssc.nic.in: 18343 candidates shortlisted for 10th/12th/Graduate Level Posts|Check Cutoff here!

SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-7 Examination held from 14th to 16th October 2019 at various exam centres across the country. Total 18343 candidates (5181-Matriculation Level, 2345-Higher Secondary Level and 10817-Graduation & above level) candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, in the following ratio:

1:20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

So let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Post Phase-VI 2018 Result Analysis:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 Result Analysis

For qualifying SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 Examination, candidates were required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Selection Post Phase-7 2019 Online Exam Category Minimum Marks General 35%/ 70 Marks OBC 30%/ 60 Marks Other Categories 25%/ 50 Marks

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Matriculation Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 14th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result Analysis Matriculation Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 258118 Number of Candidates Appeared 56868 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 5181

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Matriculation level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Matriculation) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 2458* OBC 1561 EWS 145 SC 588 ST 295 ESM 80 OH 40 HH 2 VH 12 PwD-Others - Total 5181

*292-EWS, 344-SC, 72-ST, 39-ESM, 13-OH, 09-HH, 941-OBC and 02-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below the number of Candidates are shortlisted under Higher Secondary Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 15th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result Analysis Higher Secondary Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 121572 Number of Candidates Appeared 27651 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 2345

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Higher Secondary level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Higher Secondary) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 1314* OBC 518 EWS 65 SC 228 ST 128 ESM - OH 12 HH 66 VH 12 PwD-Others 2 Total 2345

*155-EWS, 148-SC, 21-ST, 14-ESM, 06-OH, 01-HH, 425-OBC and 05-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below the number of Candidates are shortlisted under Graduation & Above Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 15th to 16th October 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result Analysis Graduation & Above Level Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 211263 Number of Candidates Appeared 50646 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 10817

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Graduation & Above level posts and the number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result & Cutoff PDF

SSC Selection Posts Phase-7 2019 (Graduation & Above) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 5569* OBC 2312 EWS 474 SC 1411 ST 803 ESM 154 OH 47 HH 37 VH 10 PwD-Others - Total 10817

*722-EWS, 449-SC, 132-ST, 73-ESM, 17-OH, 07-HH, 1526-OBC and 02-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard.

Document Verification

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional /Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 13th March 2020 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level”/ “Higher Secondary level”/ “Graduation & above Level” and “Post-Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Skill Test

Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post(s) will be conducted from amongst the shortlisted candidates whose hard copies of documents are received and found in order at Scrutiny stage, by the Regional Office (s) of the Commission. Due intimation in advance will be given by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices to the candidates through their websites. There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines.

Resolution of Tie Cases

In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved: