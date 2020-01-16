SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020: Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. The online registration process will begin on 17th January 2020 and will end on 14th February 2020. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam will be conducted from 10th to 12th June 2020.

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment will release on 17th January 2020. The registration for the vacancies under the categories - Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial, will start from 17th January 2020 and will end on 14th February 2020.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Dates

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-8 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 17th Jan to 14th Feb 2020 Last date for receipt of application 14th Feb 2020 (up to 5.00 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment To be notified shortly Last date for generation of offline Challan To be notified shortly Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) To be notified shortly Date of Computer Based Examination 10th to 12th June 2020

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

SSC has not yet notified the number of vacancies under SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment. The number of vacancies for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment will be decided on the basis of vacancies furnished by each SSC ZONE. Candidates need to visit SSC Regional Websites for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts pertaining to the Region Concerned.

The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:

SSC Region States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region Exam Centres Central Region (CR) Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj and Patna Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair and Ranchi Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhopal and Raipur North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Kohima Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Delhi, Dehradun and Jaipur North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Hamirpur Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam Western Region (WR) Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra Mumbai and Ahmedabad

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for the recruitment of SSC Selection Post Phase-8 vacancies is not the same for all the post. Let’s have a look at Eligibility Criteria for SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment:

Age Limit:

Most of the post requires a minimum of 18 years and maximum of 30 years. However, candidates need to check the post-wise age limit in the official notification released by SSC.

Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit will be offered as per Government Rules and Regulation:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PWD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (Unreserved / General/ OBC) 3 years Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) 8 years

Educational Qualifications

Candidates need to check the post-wise requirement of essential as well as the desired educational qualification. In the official recruitment notification, the candidates must carefully read the Essential Qualification (EQ) as well as the Desirable Qualification (DQ). So before applying to any post under the SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process, you must check the minimum qualification required for applying to that post. Most of the Selection Posts requires a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent or Diploma.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Selection Process

As per the Government Guidelines, there will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts. So, to get selected under SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Exam and obtain the marks above the minimum qualifying or cut-off marks. For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

General 35% OBC/EWS 30% Other Categories 25%

The online exam will be held only in Regional/ Sub-Regional (HQs)/ Cities/ Centres. Regional Offices will call for hard copies of online applications along with supporting certificates/ documents from qualified candidates of Computer Based Examination in the following ratio in accordance with the vacancies of the particular category of post: -

In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

Regional Office will call the required number of candidates (in the ratio of 1:10) for Document Verification (DV) for a particular category of post subject to availability of eligible candidates.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Application Process

Candidates can dill the SSC Selection Phase-8 2020 Online Application Form from 17th January 2020 and it will last till 14th February 2020 at ssc.nic.in. For your ease, we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply : Candidates need to submit the online application on nic.in .

: Candidates need to submit the online application on . Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC/EWS) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PWD No Fees

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

: Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Photograph and Signature: Scanned colour passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height).

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects for questions, marks and number of questions subject-wise are given below:

Note:

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam.

for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam. The commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these test will be of qualifying nature.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Answer Keys

Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission’s website after the Examination. Candidates can view the Answer Keys corresponding to their Test Form and submit representations, if any within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer. Any representation regarding Answer Key received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the Answer Key will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer Keys shall be entertained afterwards.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Results

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.