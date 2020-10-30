SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020: Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for 10th/12th/Graduate Level (50 Marks)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics: SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 6th, 9th, and 10th November 2020 for the recruitment of different posts under various Ministries. Under SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Recruitment, three separate exams will be conducted for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) and Graduation & above levels. The online exam will consist of consisting of 100 Objective/Multiple Choice Questions of 2 marks each under four sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Total Duration/ Timing General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 Minutes (Total) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Total 100 questions 200 marks

Candidates who are preparing for the exam need to practice and revise the important topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of Quantitative Aptitude Section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 2 marks each (total 50 marks section). Candidates need to brush up the basic concepts and formulas of the topics given below in the table. For the ease of the candidates, we have segregated the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics of three different level exams which are - Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) and Graduation & above levels alongwith difficulty level of the topics.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level Exam:

S. No. Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics (Basic Arithmetic Skills) Difficulty Level 1 Number System Easy 2 Decimals & fractions and Simplification Easy 3 Algebra Easy 4 Percentages Easy 5 Ratio and proportion Easy 6 Averages Easy to medium 7 Simple Interest & Compound Interest Easy to medium 8 Profit and loss, Discount Easy to medium 9 Data Interpretation - Use of tables and graphs Easy to medium 10 Mensuration Difficult 11 Time, Speed and distance Easy to medium 12 Partnership Easy to medium 13 Mixture & Alligation Easy to medium 14 Time and work Easy to medium

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level Exam:

S. No. Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics (Basic Arithmetic Skills) Difficulty Level 1 Number System Easy 2 Decimals & fractions and Simplification Easy 3 Percentages Easy 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy 5 Square roots Easy 6 Averages Easy to medium 7 Interest (Simple and Compound) Easy to medium 8 Profit and Loss Easy to medium 9 Discount Easy to medium 10 Partnership Business Easy to medium 11 Mixture and Allegation Easy to medium 12 Time and distance Easy to medium 13 Time and work Easy to medium 14 Algebra - Graphs of Linear Equations Medium to Difficult 15 Geometry - Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, Tangents, Angles subtended by chords of a circle and Common tangents to two or more circles Difficult 16 Mensuration – Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base Difficult 17 Trigonometry - Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only), Standard Identities. Difficult 18 Data Interpretation - Use of Tables and Graphs, Bar- diagram and Pie-chart Easy to medium

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level Exam:

S. No. Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level 1 Number System Easy to medium 2 Decimals & fractions and Simplification Easy to medium 3 Percentages Easy to medium 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy to medium 5 Square roots Easy to medium 6 Averages Easy to medium 7 Interest (Simple and Compound) Easy to medium 8 Profit and Loss Easy to medium 9 Discount Easy to medium 10 Partnership Business Easy to medium 11 Mixture and Allegation Medium to Difficult 12 Time and distance Medium to Difficult 13 Time and work Medium to Difficult 14 Algebra - Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds, Graphs of Linear Equations Difficult 15 Geometry - Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, Tangents, Angles subtended by chords of a circle and Common tangents to two or more circles Difficult 16 Mensuration – Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base Difficult 17 Trigonometry - Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only), Degree and Radian, Measures, Standard Identities. Difficult 18 Data Interpretation - Use of Tables and Graphs, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart, Histogram and Frequency Polygon Medium to Difficult

Tips to Practice Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam: