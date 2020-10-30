SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020: Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for 10th/12th/Graduate Level (50 Marks)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics: SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 6th, 9th, and 10th November 2020 for the recruitment of different posts under various Ministries. Under SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Recruitment, three separate exams will be conducted for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) and Graduation & above levels. The online exam will consist of consisting of 100 Objective/Multiple Choice Questions of 2 marks each under four sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.
Get 7 Last Minute Tips SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Total Duration/ Timing
|
25
|
50
|
60 Minutes (Total)
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
25
|
50
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100 questions
|
200 marks
Get all the updates of SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Recruitment
Candidates who are preparing for the exam need to practice and revise the important topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of Quantitative Aptitude Section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 2 marks each (total 50 marks section). Candidates need to brush up the basic concepts and formulas of the topics given below in the table. For the ease of the candidates, we have segregated the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics of three different level exams which are - Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) and Graduation & above levels alongwith difficulty level of the topics.
Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level Exam:
|
S. No.
|
Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics (Basic Arithmetic Skills)
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Number System
|
Easy
|
2
|
Decimals & fractions and Simplification
|
Easy
|
3
|
Algebra
|
Easy
|
4
|
Percentages
|
Easy
|
5
|
Ratio and proportion
|
Easy
|
6
|
Averages
|
Easy to medium
|
7
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
Easy to medium
|
8
|
Profit and loss, Discount
|
Easy to medium
|
9
|
Data Interpretation - Use of tables and graphs
|
Easy to medium
|
10
|
Mensuration
|
Difficult
|
11
|
Time, Speed and distance
|
Easy to medium
|
12
|
Partnership
|
Easy to medium
|
13
|
Mixture & Alligation
|
Easy to medium
|
14
|
Time and work
|
Easy to medium
Click here to know the Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level Exam:
|
S. No.
|
Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics (Basic Arithmetic Skills)
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Number System
|
Easy
|
2
|
Decimals & fractions and Simplification
|
Easy
|
3
|
Percentages
|
Easy
|
4
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Easy
|
5
|
Square roots
|
Easy
|
6
|
Averages
|
Easy to medium
|
7
|
Interest (Simple and Compound)
|
Easy to medium
|
8
|
Profit and Loss
|
Easy to medium
|
9
|
Discount
|
Easy to medium
|
10
|
Partnership Business
|
Easy to medium
|
11
|
Mixture and Allegation
|
Easy to medium
|
12
|
Time and distance
|
Easy to medium
|
13
|
Time and work
|
Easy to medium
|
14
|
Algebra - Graphs of Linear Equations
|
Medium to Difficult
|
15
|
Geometry - Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, Tangents, Angles subtended by chords of a circle and Common tangents to two or more circles
|
Difficult
|
16
|
Mensuration – Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base
|
Difficult
|
17
|
Trigonometry - Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only), Standard Identities.
|
Difficult
|
18
|
Data Interpretation - Use of Tables and Graphs, Bar- diagram and Pie-chart
|
Easy to medium
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level- Quantitative Aptitude Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level Exam:
|
S. No.
|
Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Number System
|
Easy to medium
|
2
|
Decimals & fractions and Simplification
|
Easy to medium
|
3
|
Percentages
|
Easy to medium
|
4
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Easy to medium
|
5
|
Square roots
|
Easy to medium
|
6
|
Averages
|
Easy to medium
|
7
|
Interest (Simple and Compound)
|
Easy to medium
|
8
|
Profit and Loss
|
Easy to medium
|
9
|
Discount
|
Easy to medium
|
10
|
Partnership Business
|
Easy to medium
|
11
|
Mixture and Allegation
|
Medium to Difficult
|
12
|
Time and distance
|
Medium to Difficult
|
13
|
Time and work
|
Medium to Difficult
|
14
|
Algebra - Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds, Graphs of Linear Equations
|
Difficult
|
15
|
Geometry - Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords,
Tangents, Angles subtended by chords of a circle and Common tangents to two or more circles
|
Difficult
|
16
|
Mensuration – Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base
|
Difficult
|
17
|
Trigonometry - Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only), Degree and Radian, Measures, Standard Identities.
|
Difficult
|
18
|
Data Interpretation - Use of Tables and Graphs, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart, Histogram and Frequency Polygon
|
Medium to Difficult
Tips to Practice Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam:
- Revise Basic Arithmetic Concepts and Formulas: Candidates need to go through and revise the basics of all the important quantitative aptitude topics including the concepts and formulas. After developing command over these concepts and formulas, then the candidates can practice shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.
- Time Management: Candidates must allocate ample time to revise important topics covered in SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 exam as mentioned in the above tables separately for Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th) and Graduation & above Level.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers & Mock Tests Online: Candidates are advised to practice as many previous papers & mock tests as they can on the computer, since the SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 exam will be conducted in online mode. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the quantitative aptitude questions.
- Learn Short-cut Methods: Candidates must learn some short-cut methods and tricks which will help in increasing their calculation speed and saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.
- Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if they are good with Data Interpretation questions then they need to cover all the questions of DI in the exam in less time with accuracy. If mensuration is your weak area, then attempt a question from this topic only if you have the buffer time left in the exam.