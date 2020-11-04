SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam on 6th/9th/10th Nov: Check 7 Last Minute Tips for cracking 10th/12th/Graduate Level Exam

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips: SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode on 6th, 9th & 10th November 2020 for three separate levels - Matriculation (10th)/ Higher Secondary (12th)/ Graduate & above Level. The exam will be conducted on 14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar) due to Bihar Assembly Elections. Cracking SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Exam with a high score.

Under SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Recruitment, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above level. SSC Phase-8 2020 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted in online mode. The exam consists of four sections having 100 questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for wrong answers.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020:

1. Revise the Important Topics :

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down some important topics for Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Matriculation (10th)/ Higher Secondary (12th)/ Graduate & above Level Online Exam which will help them in their last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management :

While attempting the exam, give more time to sections in which you are stronger. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Online Practice:

As the Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice mock tests or previous year papers on a computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates must avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions in the exam which will eventually lead them in arriving at an incorrect answer. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates are also required to carry the below things:

Face mask. Hand sanitizer (small bottle). Transparent water bottle. Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving an exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.