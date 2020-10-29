SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020: Important Reasoning Topics for 10th/12th/Graduate Level (50 Marks)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Important Reasoning Topics: SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 for the recruitment of different posts under various Ministries. Three separate exams will be conducted under SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Recruitment for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & above levels. The online exam will be of 200 marks consisting of 100 Objective/Multiple Choice Questions under four sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness:
Get 7 Last Minute Tips SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Total Duration/ Timing
|
General Intelligence (Reasoning)
|
25
|
50
|
60 Minutes (Total)
|
25
|
50
|
25
|
50
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100 questions
|
200 marks
Get all the updates of SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Recruitment
Candidates who are preparing for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam need to practice and revise the important topics of all four sections. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 2 marks each (total 50 marks). Candidates need to revise the verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics given below in the table. For the ease of the candidates, we have segregated the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of three different level exams which are - Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), and Graduation & above levels.
Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level Exam:
|
Category
|
Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
|
Difficulty Level
|
Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Figure Classification
|
Easy to Medium
|
Series – arithmetical, number, non-verbal
|
Analogy (both word-based and numerical)
|
Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)
|
Missing characters
|
Sequence of figures
|
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
|
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
|
Mirrors and water reflection
|
Embedded Figures
Click here to know the Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level Exam:
|
Category
|
Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
|
Difficulty Level
|
Series
|
Analogy (both word-based and numerical)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)
|
Classification
|
Missing characters
|
Coding
|
Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Symbols
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Arrangement
|
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Blood relations
|
Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Direction Sense
|
Word Building
|
Non-Verbal
|
Figure Analogy
|
Medium
|
Sequence of figures
|
Non-verbal series
|
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
|
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
|
Figural Pattern – folding and completion
|
Mirrors and water reflection
|
Embedded Figures
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)
Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level Exam:
|
Category
|
Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
|
Difficulty Level
|
Series
|
Analogy (both word-based and numerical)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)
|
Classification
|
Missing characters
|
Coding
|
Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Symbols
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Arrangement
|
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
|
Easy to Medium
|
Blood relations
|
Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Direction Sense
|
Word Formation
|
Drawing Inferences
|
Statement & Assumption
|
Medium to Difficult
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
Logic
|
Syllogism
|
Medium to Difficult
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Calendar
|
Non-Verbal
|
Cube and dices
(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)
|
Medium to Difficult
|
Figure Analogy
|
Sequence of figures
|
Non-verbal series
|
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
|
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
|
Figural Pattern – folding and completion
|
Mirrors and water reflection
|
Embedded Figures
Tips to Practice Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII 2020 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam:
- Command over Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning: Candidates should practice both Verbal and Non Verbal reasoning topics. Practice frequently asked topics like Directions Sense, Blood Relation, Puzzles, etc.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates are advised to practice the previous paper always on the computer as the exam will be conducted in online mode. Also, your practice should be based on the current exam pattern and syllabus.
- Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always remember that the question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart & appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.
- Time Management: Candidates are advised not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the General Intelligence & Reasoning questions.
- Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if you are good with Seating Arrangement or Blood Relation questions then cover all the Puzzle based questions in the exam in less time with accuracy. If coding-decoding is your weak area, then attempt question from this topic only if you have the buffer time left in the exam.