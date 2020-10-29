SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020: Important Reasoning Topics for 10th/12th/Graduate Level (50 Marks)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Important Reasoning Topics: SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 for the recruitment of different posts under various Ministries. Three separate exams will be conducted under SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Recruitment for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & above levels. The online exam will be of 200 marks consisting of 100 Objective/Multiple Choice Questions under four sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness:

Get 7 Last Minute Tips SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam

Get all the updates of SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Recruitment

Candidates who are preparing for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam need to practice and revise the important topics of all four sections. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 2 marks each (total 50 marks). Candidates need to revise the verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics given below in the table. For the ease of the candidates, we have segregated the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of three different level exams which are - Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), and Graduation & above levels.

Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level Exam:

Category Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Difficulty Level Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Classification Easy to Medium Series – arithmetical, number, non-verbal Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Missing characters Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Embedded Figures

Click here to know the Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Higher Secondary (12th) Level Exam:

Category Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Difficulty Level Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Easy to Medium Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Easy to Medium Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Easy to Medium Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Word Building Non-Verbal Figure Analogy Medium Sequence of figures Non-verbal series Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Figural Pattern – folding and completion Mirrors and water reflection Embedded Figures

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Graduate & Above Level Exam:

Category Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Difficulty Level Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Easy to Medium Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Easy to Medium Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Easy to Medium Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Word Formation Drawing Inferences Statement & Assumption Medium to Difficult Statement & Conclusion Logic Syllogism Medium to Difficult Venn Diagrams Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Medium to Difficult Figure Analogy Sequence of figures Non-verbal series Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Figural Pattern – folding and completion Mirrors and water reflection Embedded Figures

Tips to Practice Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam: