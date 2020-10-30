SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020: Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics for 10th/12th/Graduate Level (50 Marks)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics: SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 6th, 9th, and 10th November 2020 for the recruitment of different posts under various Ministries. SSC Phase-8 Selection Posts 2020 online exam will be held separately for all the three levels and will be of 200 marks consisting of 100 Objective/Multiple Choice Questions divided into four sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness:

Get all the updates of SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Recruitment

Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Candidates who are going to appear for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VII 2019 Exam need to prepare and revise the important topics of all four sections. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 2 marks each (total 50 marks). Candidates need to revise the General Awareness and Current Affairs topics given below in the table.

Get 7 Last Minute Tips SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam

Questions will be designed to test the general awareness of the environment and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. For the ease of the candidates, we have segregated the Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics of three different level exams which are - Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), and Graduation & above levels.

Click here to know the Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th)/ Higher Secondary (12th)/ Graduate & Above Level- Reasoning Topics (50 Marks)

Let’s have a look at the Important Reasoning Topics for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Matriculation (10th) Level Exam:

Category Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics Difficulty Level Static Gk History, Geography, Economy and Polity Easy to Medium General Science Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Scientific Research Easy to Medium Current Affairs Recent Developments, Sports Awards, Politics, Important books and their writers, Important Days, etc Medium Total 25 questions of 50 Marks

Tips to Practice Important General Awareness & Current Affairs of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics of SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam:

Command over Current Affairs & Static GK: Candidates should practice both Current Affairs & Static GK topics thoroughly to score high marks in the exam. Practice last 6 months current affairs topics for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam. Practice Previous Year Question Papers Online: As the exam will be conducted in online mode, candidates are advised to practice as much previous paper as they can on computer. Also current exam pattern and syllabus should be followed by the candidates while practicing for the exam. Practice Important Topics and Mock Tests from the links given below: Don’t make Guess Work: Candidates are advised not to make any guess work while answering General Awareness Questions of as there will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for incorrect answers in SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020 Exam.