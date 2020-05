SSC 2020 Phase 8 Selection Post Exam Postponed: Check Details of 1355 Vacancies in various Ministries & Govt Departments

Northern Region (NR) – 331 Vacancies

Post No. Post Name Department Age Pay Scale EQ Level SC ST OBC UR ESM OH HH VH Ors. EWS TOTAL

NR10120 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION ASSISTANT ARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 0 2 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 12

NR10220 ASSISTANT CURATOR NATIONAL GALLERY OF MODERN ART, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW

DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR10320 CARPENTER- CUM-ARTIST NATIONAL GALLERY OF MODERN ART, MIN.

OF CULTURE, NEW DELHI. 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-2 (Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

NR10420 JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (GEOPHYSICS) GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA, WESTERN REGION, JAIPUR, MIN. OF

MINES. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 4

NR10520 JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (GEOLOGY) GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA, WESTERN REGION, JAIPUR, MIN. OF

MINES. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 3

NR10620 JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (CHEMICAL) GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA, WESTERN REGION, JAIPUR, MIN. OF

MINES. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2

NR10720 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (PARAMEDICAL) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR10820 SENIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT & HIGHWAYS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 1 3 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 13

NR10920 ASSISTANT EXTENSION OFFICER DIRECTORATE OF EXTENSION, MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11020 SENIOR SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (WEAPONS BRANCH) BUREAU OF POLICE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11120 WILDLIFE INSPECTOR WILDLIFE CRIME CONTROL BUREAU, MIN. OF ENVIRONMENT, FOREST &

CLIMATE CHANGE, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11220 SENIOR TRANSLATOR (HINDI) OFFICIAL LANGUAGE WING, LEGISLATIVE DEPARTMENT, MIN. OF LAW AND

JUSTICE, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11320 TECHNICIAN NATIONAL CENTRE FOR DISEASE CONTROL, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH AND FAMILY

WELFARE, NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

NR11420 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (COMPUTER SC. ENGG.) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11520 ASSISTANT CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE

OFFICER GRADE I (CYPHER) INTELLIGENCE BUREAU, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11620 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (PHYSICS) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11720 SENIOR PROJECTIONIST NATIONAL MUSEUM, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW DELHI 21-28 Pay Matrix Level-5 (Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-) Matriculation 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR11820 ASSISTANT DRUG INSPECTOR CENTRAL DRUG STANDARD CONTROL ORGANISATION, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

NR11920 OFFSET MACHINEMAN LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL ACADEMY OF ADMINISTRATION, MUSSOORIE

(UTTARAKHAND) 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-5 (Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR12020 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION ASSISTANT LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL ACADEMY OF ADMINISTRATION, MUSSOORIE (UTTARAKHAND) 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1

NR12120 TECHNICAL CLERK (ECONOMICS) DIRECTORATE OF ECONOMICS & STATISTICS, MIN. OF AGRICULTURE AND FARMERS WELFARE, NEW DELHI 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-4 (GP Rs. 2400/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 6

NR12220 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (GEOLOGY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR12320 TECHNICAL SUPERINTENDAN T (PROCESSING) WEAVER’S SERVICE CENTRE, OFFICE OF THE DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER FOR HANDLOOMS, MIN. OF TEXTILES,

NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR12420 SENIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 4 3 7 13 0 0 0 0 1 3 30

NR12520 ASSISTANT (LEGAL) LEGISLATIVE DEPARTMENT, MIN. OF LAW & JUSTICE, NEW

DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5

NR12620 JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICER LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL ACADEMY OF ADMINISTRATION, MUSSOORIE

(UTTARAKHAND) 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR12720 JUNIOR TECHNICIAN LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL ACADEMY OF ADMINISTRATION,

MUSSOORIE. 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-5 (Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR12820 FIELD ASSISTANT (NUT. & IDD) DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE,

NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-3 (Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

NR12920 DATA PROCESSING ASSISTANT GRADE-A FOREST SURVEY OF INDIA, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, FORESTS &

CLIMATE CHANGE 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR13020 SENIOR RESEARCH ASSISTANT CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION, MIN. OF WATER RESOURCES, RIVER DEVELOPMENT AND GANGA

REJUVENATION, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 2 0 5 11 0 0 1 0 0 1 19

NR13120 TECHNICAL ASSISTANT NATIONAL GALLERY OF MODERN ART, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW

DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5

NR13220 SENIOR PHOTOGRAPHER NATIONAL GALLERY OF MODERN ART, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW

DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR13320 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (GEOGRAPHY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

NR13420 LABORATORY ATTENDANT NATIONAL CENTRE FOR DISEASE CONTROL, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE, NEW

DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-1 (Grade Pay Rs. 1800/-) Matriculation 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR13520 SANITARY INSPECTOR NATIONAL CENTRE FOR DISEASE CONTROL, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE, NEW DELHI 18-28 Pay Matrix Level-5 (Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-) Matriculation 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR13620 BINDER NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF INDIA, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW

DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-1 (Grade Pay Rs. 1800/-) Matriculation 1 0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 8

NR13720 DATA ENTRY OPERATOR GRADE B DIRECTORATE OF ECONOMICS & STATISTICS, MIN. OF AGRICULTURE AND FARMERS WELFARE, NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-5 (Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR13820 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (ZOOLOGY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

NR13920 PRESERVATION ASSISTANT NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF INDIA, MIN. OF

CULTURE, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-3 (Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 8

NR14020 JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (JTA) MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 2 8 7 0 0 0 1 0 1 20

NR14120 DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

GRADE ‘D’. INDIAN AUDIT & ACCOUNTS DEPARTMENT. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 7

NR14220 SENIOR CONSERVATION ASSISTANT ARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 7

NR14320 DIETICIAN GRADE – III (JR. DIETICIAN) DTE GEN MEDICAL SERVICES(ARMY), MIN. OF DEFENCE, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 8

NR14420 SENIOR SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORT BRANCH) BUREAU OF POLICE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR14520 ASSISTANT (GENERAL) VIDHI SAHITYA PRAKASHAN, LEGISLATIVE DEPARTMENT, MIN. OF LAW &

JUSTICE, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR14620 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION ASSISTANT NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF INDIA, MIN. OF CULTURE, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

NR14720 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION ASSISTANT MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 5

NR14820 JUNIOR COMPUTOR CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION, MIN. OF JAL SHAKTI, NEW DELHI 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-2 (Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 7

NR14920 DATA ENTRY OPERATOR GRADE-A DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE, COOPERATION AND FARMERS WELFARE, MIN. OF AGRICULTURE AND FARMERS

WELFARE, NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15020 SECTION OFFICER (HORTICULTURE) CENTRAL PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT, MIN. OF HOUSING & URBAN AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

NR15120 UPPER DIVISION CLERK OFFICIAL LANGUAGE WING, LEGISLATIVE DEPARTMENT, MIN. OF LAW & JUSTICE, NEW

DELHI 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15220 GEOGRAPHER OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR GENERAL OF INDIA, MIN. OF

HOME AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6

NR15320 SR. SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (BIOLOGY) CENTRAL FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY(CFS L), CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15420 SR. SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (PHYSICS) CENTRAL FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY(CFS L), CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15520 SR. SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (CHEMISTRY) CENTRAL FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY(CFS L), CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION,

NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15620 CLERK DEPARTMENT FOR PROMOTION OF INDUSTRY AND INTERNAL TRADE, MIN. OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, NEW

DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-2 (Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR15720 JUNIOR ENGINEER (NAVAL QUALITY ASSURANCE) – CHEMICAL DIRECTORATE OF QUALITY ASSURANCE (NAVAL), MIN. OF DEFENCE, DEPT. OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR15820 JUNIOR ENGINEER (NAVAL QUALITY ASSURANCE) – METALLURGY DIRECTORATE OF QUALITY ASSURANCE (NAVAL), MIN. OF DEFENCE, DEPT. OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR15920 SR. SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT (DOCUMENT) CENTRAL FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY(CFS L), CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

NR16020 FIELD INVESTIGATOR (NUTRITION AND IODINE DEFICIENCY

DISORDERS) DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HEALTH SERVICES, MIN. OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE,

NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

NR16120 SUB-INSPECTOR (FINGER PRINT) NATIONAL CRIME RECORDS BUREAU, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW

DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 7

NR16220 INVESTIGATOR GRADE-II MINISTRY OF LABOUR & EMPLOYMENT, NEW DELHI 20-25 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3

NR16320 STORE KEEPER CENTRAL FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY(CFS L), CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION, NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR16420 ASSISTANT RESEARCH OFFICER (HINDI) CENTRAL HINDI DIRECTORATE, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT,

NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

NR16520 LABORATORY ATTENDANT MINISTRY OF JAL SHAKTI, D/O WATER RESOURCES, RIVER DEVELOPMENT & GANGA REJUVENATION, CENTRAL SOIL AND MATERIAL RESEARCH

STATION. 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-1 (Grade Pay Rs. 1800/-) Matriculation 0 1 4 6 1 0 1 0 0 1 12

NR16620 LABORATORY ASSISTANT GRADE-III MINISTRY OF JAL SHAKTI, D/O WATER RESOURCES, RIVER DEVELOPMENT & GANGA REJUVENATION, CENTRAL SOIL AND MATERIAL

RESEARCH STATION. 18-27 Pay Matrix Level-3 (Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR16720 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION ASSISTANT CENTRAL ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL, JAIPUR BENCH, JAIPUR. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR16820 PHOTO ASSISTANT. NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF INDIA, MINISTRY OF CULTURE. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-2 (Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 2

NR16920 OFFICE SUPERINTENDAN T OFFICE OF REGISTRAR GENERAL & CONSENSUS COMMISSIONER,

INDIA. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 1 3 8 0 1 1 0 0 3 17

NR17020 JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (JTA) DEPARTMENT OF BIOTECHNOLOGY, MINISTRY OF SCIENCE &

TECHNOLOGY. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4

NR17120 SENIOR INVESTIGATOR BUREAU OF POLICE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR17220 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE (CULTURAL ANTHROPOLOGY) ANTHROPOLOGICA L SURVEY OF INDIA, MINISTRY OF CULTURE 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR17320 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE (PHYSICAL ANTHROPOLOGY DIVISION) ANTHROPOLOGICA L SURVEY OF INDIA, MINISTRY OF CULTURE 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

NR17420 INVESTIGATOR (LANGUAGE) OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR GENERAL, INDIA. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

NR17520 LIBRARY CLERK UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-2 (Grade Pay 1900/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

NR17620 DATA ENTRY OPERATOR GRADE A CABINET SECRETARIAT 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Higher Secondary (10+2) 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

NR17720 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (BOTANY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR17820 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (ELECTRICAL ENGG.) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR17920 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (PHARMACY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18020 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (MECHANICAL ENGG.) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18120 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (EDUCATION) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18220 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (PHYSICAL EDUCATION) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18320 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (COMMERCE) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18420 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (VETERINARY) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18520 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (ARCHITECTURE) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18620 ASSISTANT SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (HOME SCIENCE) COMMISSION FOR SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL TERMINOLOGY, MIN. OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-) Graduation & Above 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

NR18720 DATA PROCESSING ASSISTANT GRADE-A NATIONAL CRIME RECORDS BUREAU, MIN. OF HOME AFFAIRS, NEW

DELHI. 18-30 Pay Matrix Level-6 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-) Graduation & Above 2 2 1 7 0 0 2 0 0 0 12

NR18820 ACCOUNTS CLERK DEPARTMENT OF RURAL DEVELOPMENT, NEW DELHI 18-25 Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-) Graduation & Above 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1