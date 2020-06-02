SSC 2020 Exam New Dates Released @ssc.nic.in: Check SSC CHSL 2020, SSC JE 2020, SSC CGL 2020, SSC Phase-8, SSC Sub-Inspector, SSC Steno & JHT Dates

SSC 2020 Exam New Dates Released @ssc.nic.in: As per the Latest Notification, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reviewed on 1st June 2020 the situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic with a view to rescheduling its pending examinations. Taking into account the overall situation, it has been decided to announce tentative dates of the following examinations as per the details given below:

Note: The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let’s look at the details of the postponed and upcoming SSC Exams:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC will conduct the online Tier-1 CHSL Exam fror the left over candidates from 17th August 2020 to 21st August 2020 and 24th August 2020 to 27th August 2020. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Now SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 1st September 2020 to 4th September 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 7th September 2020 to 9th September 2020.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. Now SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 10th September 2020 to 12th September 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted).

SSC will conduct the online exam from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2018 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC will conduct online exam on 6th October 2020 for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive).

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 14th October 2020 to 17th October 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics).