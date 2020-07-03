Study at Home
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 from 12 October & Tier-3 on 1st November: SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Result is out at its official website - ssc.nic.in. Shortlisted Candidates will have to appear for SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam from 12th to 15th October and Tier-3 Exam on 1st November. Check SSC CGL Tier-2 & 3 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail.

Jul 3, 2020 19:26 IST
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 from 12 October & Tier-3 on 1st November: Check Latest Exam Patten & Syllabus in Detail for SSC CGL 2020 Exam

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 from 12 October & Tier-3 on 1st November: SSC CGL 2019-2020 Result for Tier-1 Exam has been declared at ssc.nic.in. More than 1.53 Candidates have been shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam. As per the official notification, SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 12th October to 15th October 2020.  SSC CGL 2020 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 1st November 2020. These SSC CGL Exam Dates are subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, SSC has announced 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. So let’s look at the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 & Tie-3 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions/ Max Marks

Exam Duration

I

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100/200

2 Hours

II

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200/200

2 Hours

III

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100/200

2 Hours

IV

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100/200

2 Hours

Note:

  • Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.
  • Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
  • Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.
  • Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.
  • The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects.

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language & Comprehension

Statistics

General Studies: Finance and Economics

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Collection and Representation of Data

Finance and Accounting

Interest

Spelling

Measure of Dispersion

Fundamental Principles

Averages

Fill in the Blanks

Measure of Central Tendency

Financial Accounting

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Basic Concepts of Accounting

Ratio and Proportion

One Word Substitution

Correlation and Regression

Self-Balancing Ledger

Speed, Distance and Time

Sentence Correction

Random Variables

Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Number System

Error Spotting

Random Variables

Theory of Production and cost

Mensuration

Cloze Test

Sampling Theory

Economics and Governance

Data Interpretation

Para Jumbles

Analysis and Variance

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Time and Work

Synonyms-Antonyms

Time Series Analysis

Finance Commission

Algebra

Active-Passive Voice

Index Number

Theory of Demand and Supply

Trigonometry

Direct-Indirect Speech

Geometry

Data Sufficiency

SSC CGL Tier-3 Exam Complete Syllabus 2019-20

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of

Examination

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time

Pen and Paper

Mode

Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi

(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)

100

60 Minutes

Note:

  • This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.
  • The questions are based on 10+2 level.
  • The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, rest is dependent on cut-offs.
  • The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letter and Application.

Admit Cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3 to 7 days before the conduct of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Exam. The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

