SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 from 12 October & Tier-3 on 1st November: Check Latest Exam Patten & Syllabus in Detail for SSC CGL 2020 Exam

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 from 12 October & Tier-3 on 1st November: SSC CGL 2019-2020 Result for Tier-1 Exam has been declared at ssc.nic.in. More than 1.53 Candidates have been shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam. As per the official notification, SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 12th October to 15th October 2020. SSC CGL 2020 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 1st November 2020. These SSC CGL Exam Dates are subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, SSC has announced 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. So let’s look at the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 & Tie-3 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions/ Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100/200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200/200 2 Hours III Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100/200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100/200 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

There will be negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects.

Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Statistics General Studies: Finance and Economics Simplification Reading Comprehension Collection and Representation of Data Finance and Accounting Interest Spelling Measure of Dispersion Fundamental Principles Averages Fill in the Blanks Measure of Central Tendency Financial Accounting Percentage Phrases and Idioms Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Basic Concepts of Accounting Ratio and Proportion One Word Substitution Correlation and Regression Self-Balancing Ledger Speed, Distance and Time Sentence Correction Random Variables Forms of Market and price determination in different markets Number System Error Spotting Random Variables Theory of Production and cost Mensuration Cloze Test Sampling Theory Economics and Governance Data Interpretation Para Jumbles Analysis and Variance Comptroller and Auditor General of India Time and Work Synonyms-Antonyms Time Series Analysis Finance Commission Algebra Active-Passive Voice Index Number Theory of Demand and Supply Trigonometry Direct-Indirect Speech Geometry Data Sufficiency

SSC CGL Tier-3 Exam Complete Syllabus 2019-20



SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination Subject Maximum Marks Time Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi (Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.) 100 60 Minutes

Note:

This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.

The questions are based on 10+2 level.

The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, rest is dependent on cut-offs.

The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letter and Application.

Admit Cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3 to 7 days before the conduct of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Exam. The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.