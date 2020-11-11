SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check Statistics Important Topics (Paper 3-200 Marks) Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Statistics Important Topics for JSO Post Only: SSC will conduct CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam from 15th to 18th Nov 2020 across different examination centers in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-3, i.e., Statistics of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Paper-3: Statistics Important Topics

Paper-3 Statistics of SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Exam will be for only those candidates who had applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Statistics Paper-3 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-3 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Graduation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Here is the detailed list of topics covered in Statistics Paper-III of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam:

S. No. Paper III Statistics Topics Syllabus 1 Collection Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data Primary and Secondary data, Methods of data collection; Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions 2 Measures of Central Tendency Common measures of central tendency – mean median and mode; Partition values- quartiles, deciles, percentiles 3 Measures of Dispersion Common measures dispersion – range, quartile deviations, mean deviation and standard deviation; Measures of relative dispersion 4 Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Different types of moments and their relationship; the meaning of skewness and kurtosis; different measures of skewness and kurtosis 5 Correlation and Regression Scatter diagram; simple correlation coefficient; simple regression lines; Spearman‘s rank correlation; Measures of association of attributes; Multiple regression; Multiple and partial correlations (For three variables only) 6 Probability Theory Meaning of probability; Different definitions of probability; Conditional probability; Compound probability; Independent events; Bayes‘ theorem 7 Random Variable and Probability Distributions Random variable; Probability functions; Expectation and Variance of a random variable; Higher moments of a random variable; Binomial, Poisson, Normal and Exponential distributions; Joint distribution of two random variables (discrete) 8 Sampling Theory Concept of population and sample; Parameter and statistic, Sampling and non-sampling errors; Probability and non-probability sampling techniques (simple random sampling, stratified sampling, multistage sampling, multiphase sampling, cluster sampling, systematic sampling, purposive sampling, convenience sampling and quota sampling); Sampling distribution (statement only); and Sample size decisions 9 Statistical Inference Point estimation and interval estimation, Properties of a good estimator, Methods of estimation (Moments method, Maximum likelihood method, Least squares method), Testing of hypothesis, Basic concept of testing, Small sample and large sample tests, Tests based on Z, t, Chi-square and F statistic, Confidence intervals 10 Analysis of Variance Analysis of one-way classified data and two-way classified data 11 Time Series Analysis Components of time series, Determinations of trend component by different methods, Measurement of seasonal variation by different methods 12 Index Numbers Meaning of Index Numbers, Problems in the construction of index numbers, Types of index number, Different formulae, Base shifting and splicing of index numbers, Cost of living Index Numbers, Uses of Index Numbers

After going through the above mentioned important Statistics (Paper-3) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.