SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: Check Exam Pattern Sectionwise for Combined Graduate Level Govt Posts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: Check the detailed syllabus of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam including the latest pattern of the Tier – 1 Exam to be held in the month of April 2022 (tentative).

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the registration process for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022 has been commenced and will last till 23rd January 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the Tier - I level SSC CGL Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2022.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date 23rd December 2021 SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date 23rd January 2022 Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for receipt of online applications 23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 25th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 26th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment 28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM) SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE) April 2022 Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2022 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:

Tier Type Mode Tier – I Objective Multiple Choice Computer0Based (Online) Tier – II Objective Multiple Choice Computer-Based (Online) Tier – III Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi Pen and Paper mode (Offline) Tier – IV Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the posts) Document Verification Applicable for all

Note:

- Tier –I objective exam will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier –II objective exam will consist of 4 papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier – III descriptive exam will be of 60 minutes duration in pen and paper mode.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

SSC CGL Exam 2022 Tier - I Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Section Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Points to remember:

- There is a negative marking in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam. 0.5 marks will be deducted from every question that is attempted wrong by a candidate in all the sections.

- The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier – I 2022 Exam

The above-mentioned syllabus was just a brief of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics.

General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Classification Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.) Simplification Reading Comprehension Analogy Science Interest Fill in the Blanks Coding-Decoding Current Affairs Averages Spellings Puzzle Sports Percentage Phrases and Idioms Matrix Books and Authors Ratio and Proportion One word Substitution Word Formation Important Schemes Problem on Ages Sentence Correction Venn Diagram Portfolios Speed, Distance and Time Error Spotting Direction and Distance People in News Number System Synonyms Blood Relations Computers Mensuration Antonyms Series Awards and their importance Data Interpretation Idioms & Phrases Verbal reasoning Geography Time and Work Non-Verbal Reasoning Economy Algebra Critical Thinking Polity Trigonometry Emotional & Social Intelligence Population Census Geometry

Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-I sections one by one:

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics S. No. Topics S. No. Topics 1 Analogies 21 Figural Classification 2 Similarities and Differences 22 Semantic Series 3 Space visualization 23 Number Series 4 Spatial orientation 24 Figural Series 5 Problem solving & Analysis 25 Problem Solving 6 Judgment & Decision making 26 Word Building 7 Visual memory 27 Numerical Operations 8 Discrimination & observation 28 Symbolic Operations 9 Relationship concepts 29 Embedded Figures 10 Arithmetical Reasoning and figural classification 30 Space Orientation & Visualization 11 Arithmetic Number Series 31 Venn Diagrams 12 Non-verbal series 32 Drawing inferences 13 Coding and Decoding 33 Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding 14 Statement conclusion 34 Figural pattern–folding and completion 15 Syllogistic reasoning 35 Critical thinking 16 Semantic Analogy 36 Address matching 17 Symbolic/ Number Analogy 37 Date & city matching 18 Figural Analogy 38 Classification of center codes/ roll numbers 19 Semantic Classification 39 Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding 20 Symbolic/Number Classification 40 Decoding and classification

2. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section.

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders. Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc. Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc. Biology: Important Inventions and their inventor; Important and Interesting facts about human body parts; Nutrition in Animals and Plants; Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Viruses and Protozoa; Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for the environment. Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols. Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses; SI units; Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris etc.; Chemical Change and Physical Change; Properties of Gases; Surface Chemistry; Chemistry in Everyday Life. Physics: Important inventions and their inventor; S.I. units; Motion; Sound; light; Wave; Energy; Electricity. Computer: Development of computers; Input and output devices; Memory. Miscellaneous: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good they are with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics S. No. Topics S. No. Topics 1 Number System 20 Congruence and similarity of triangles 2 Fractions and Decimals 21 Circle and its chords, tangents 3 Percentage 22 Angles subtended by chords of a circle 4 Ratio & Proportion 23 Common tangents to two or more circles 5 Square roots 24 Triangle 6 Averages 25 Quadrilaterals 7 Interest 26 Regular Polygons 8 Profit and Loss 27 Right Prism 9 Discount 28 Right Circular Cone 10 Partnership Business 29 Right Circular Cylinder 11 Mixture and Alligation 30 Sphere & Hemispheres 12 Time and distance 31 Rectangular Parallelepiped 13 Time & Work 32 Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base 14 Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds 33 Degree and Radian Measures 15 Graphs of Linear Equations 34 Standard Identities 16 Trigonometry 35 Complementary Angles 17 Bar diagram & Pie chart 36 Heights and Distances 18 Geometry and Mensuration 37 Histogram 19 Triangle and its various kinds of centers 38 Frequency polygon

4. English Language and Comprehension: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and basic comprehension skills. Here is the list of topics covered in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

Synonyms Antonyms One Word Substitution Sentence Completion Spotting Errors Sentence improvement Idioms & Phrases Spelling Test Reading comprehension

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analysing your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

