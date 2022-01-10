SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: Check Exam Pattern Sectionwise for Combined Graduate Level Govt Posts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the registration process for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022 has been commenced and will last till 23rd January 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the Tier - I level SSC CGL Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2022.
|Recent Stories:
|Check SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Updates
|Check SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria Post-wise
|Check How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2022 Exam
|Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
|Check SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Result & Cut-Off
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern
The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2022 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:
|
Tier
|
Type
|
Mode
|
Tier – I
|
Objective Multiple Choice
|
Computer0Based (Online)
|
Tier – II
|
Objective Multiple Choice
|
Computer-Based (Online)
|
Tier – III
|
Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi
|
Pen and Paper mode (Offline)
|
Tier – IV
|
Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)
|
Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the posts)
|
Document Verification
|
Applicable for all
Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests for free
Note:
- Tier –I objective exam will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.
- Tier –II objective exam will consist of 4 papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.
- Tier – III descriptive exam will be of 60 minutes duration in pen and paper mode.
- There will be no sectional cut-off.
SSC CGL Exam 2022 Tier - I Exam Pattern
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (Total)
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
Points to remember:
- There is a negative marking in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam. 0.5 marks will be deducted from every question that is attempted wrong by a candidate in all the sections.
- The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.
Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier – I 2022 Exam
The above-mentioned syllabus was just a brief of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics.
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
General Awareness
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Classification
|
Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.)
|
Simplification
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Analogy
|
Science
|
Interest
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Current Affairs
|
Averages
|
Spellings
|
Puzzle
|
Sports
|
Percentage
|
Phrases and Idioms
|
Matrix
|
Books and Authors
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
One word Substitution
|
Word Formation
|
Important Schemes
|
Problem on Ages
|
Sentence Correction
|
Venn Diagram
|
Portfolios
|
Speed, Distance and Time
|
Error Spotting
|
Direction and Distance
|
People in News
|
Number System
|
Synonyms
|
Blood Relations
|
Computers
|
Mensuration
|
Antonyms
|
Series
|
Awards and their importance
|
Data Interpretation
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
Verbal reasoning
|
Geography
|
Time and Work
|
Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Economy
|
Algebra
|
Critical Thinking
|
Polity
|
Trigonometry
|
Emotional & Social Intelligence
|
Population Census
|
Geometry
Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-I sections one by one:
1. General Intelligence & Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
1
|
Analogies
|
21
|
Figural Classification
|
2
|
Similarities and Differences
|
22
|
Semantic Series
|
3
|
Space visualization
|
23
|
Number Series
|
4
|
Spatial orientation
|
24
|
Figural Series
|
5
|
Problem solving & Analysis
|
25
|
Problem Solving
|
6
|
Judgment & Decision making
|
26
|
Word Building
|
7
|
Visual memory
|
27
|
Numerical Operations
|
8
|
Discrimination & observation
|
28
|
Symbolic Operations
|
9
|
Relationship concepts
|
29
|
Embedded Figures
|
10
|
Arithmetical Reasoning and figural classification
|
30
|
Space Orientation & Visualization
|
11
|
Arithmetic Number Series
|
31
|
Venn Diagrams
|
12
|
Non-verbal series
|
32
|
Drawing inferences
|
13
|
Coding and Decoding
|
33
|
Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding
|
14
|
Statement conclusion
|
34
|
Figural pattern–folding and completion
|
15
|
Syllogistic reasoning
|
35
|
Critical thinking
|
16
|
Semantic Analogy
|
36
|
Address matching
|
17
|
Symbolic/ Number Analogy
|
37
|
Date & city matching
|
18
|
Figural Analogy
|
38
|
Classification of center codes/ roll numbers
|
19
|
Semantic Classification
|
39
|
Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding
|
20
|
Symbolic/Number Classification
|
40
|
Decoding and classification
2. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section.
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:
|
History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders.
|
Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc.
|
Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc.
|
Biology: Important Inventions and their inventor; Important and Interesting facts about human body parts; Nutrition in Animals and Plants; Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Viruses and Protozoa; Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for the environment.
|
Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols.
|
Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses; SI units; Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris etc.; Chemical Change and Physical Change; Properties of Gases; Surface Chemistry; Chemistry in Everyday Life.
|
Physics: Important inventions and their inventor; S.I. units; Motion; Sound; light; Wave; Energy; Electricity.
|
Computer: Development of computers; Input and output devices; Memory.
|
Miscellaneous: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries.
3. Quantitative Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good they are with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:
|
Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
1
|
Number System
|
20
|
Congruence and similarity of triangles
|
2
|
Fractions and Decimals
|
21
|
Circle and its chords, tangents
|
3
|
Percentage
|
22
|
Angles subtended by chords of a circle
|
4
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
23
|
Common tangents to two or more circles
|
5
|
Square roots
|
24
|
Triangle
|
6
|
Averages
|
25
|
Quadrilaterals
|
7
|
Interest
|
26
|
Regular Polygons
|
8
|
Profit and Loss
|
27
|
Right Prism
|
9
|
Discount
|
28
|
Right Circular Cone
|
10
|
Partnership Business
|
29
|
Right Circular Cylinder
|
11
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
30
|
Sphere & Hemispheres
|
12
|
Time and distance
|
31
|
Rectangular Parallelepiped
|
13
|
Time & Work
|
32
|
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
|
14
|
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds
|
33
|
Degree and Radian Measures
|
15
|
Graphs of Linear Equations
|
34
|
Standard Identities
|
16
|
Trigonometry
|
35
|
Complementary Angles
|
17
|
Bar diagram & Pie chart
|
36
|
Heights and Distances
|
18
|
Geometry and Mensuration
|
37
|
Histogram
|
19
|
Triangle and its various kinds of centers
|
38
|
Frequency polygon
4. English Language and Comprehension: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and basic comprehension skills. Here is the list of topics covered in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
One Word Substitution
|
Sentence Completion
|
Spotting Errors
|
Sentence improvement
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
Spelling Test
|
Reading comprehension
|
Also Read:
|
Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates
After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analysing your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.
Related Story: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams