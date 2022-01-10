JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: Check Exam Pattern Sectionwise for Combined Graduate Level Govt Posts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: Check the detailed syllabus of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam including the latest pattern of the Tier – 1 Exam to be held in the month of April 2022 (tentative).

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 15:35 IST
SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022
SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the registration process for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022 has been commenced and will last till 23rd January 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the Tier - I level SSC CGL Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2022.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date

23rd December 2021

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date

23rd January 2022

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last date for receipt of online applications

23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)

April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2022 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:

Tier

Type

Mode

Tier – I

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer0Based (Online)

Tier – II

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer-Based (Online)

Tier – III

Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi

Pen and Paper mode (Offline)

Tier – IV

Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the posts)

Document Verification

Applicable for all

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests for free

Note:

- Tier –I objective exam will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier –II objective exam will consist of 4 papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier – III descriptive exam will be of 60 minutes duration in pen and paper mode.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

SSC CGL 2021 Preparation Strategy Subject-wise:

Know the SSC CGL 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

SSC CGL Exam 2022 Tier - I Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Points to remember:

- There is a negative marking in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam. 0.5 marks will be deducted from every question that is attempted wrong by a candidate in all the sections.

- The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier – I 2022 Exam

The above-mentioned syllabus was just a brief of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English  Language & Comprehension

Classification

Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.)

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Analogy

Science

Interest

Fill in the Blanks

Coding-Decoding

Current Affairs

Averages

Spellings

Puzzle

Sports

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Matrix

Books and Authors

Ratio and Proportion

One word Substitution

Word Formation

Important Schemes

Problem on Ages

Sentence Correction

Venn Diagram

Portfolios

Speed, Distance and Time

Error Spotting

Direction and Distance

People in News

Number System

Synonyms

Blood Relations

Computers

Mensuration

Antonyms

Series

Awards and their importance

Data Interpretation

Idioms & Phrases

Verbal reasoning

Geography

Time and Work

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Economy

Algebra

Critical Thinking

Polity

Trigonometry

Emotional & Social Intelligence

Population Census

Geometry

Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-I sections one by one:

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

S. No.

Topics

S. No.

Topics

1

Analogies

21

Figural Classification

2

Similarities and Differences

22

Semantic Series

3

Space visualization

23

Number Series

4

Spatial orientation

24

Figural Series

5

Problem solving & Analysis

25

Problem Solving

6

Judgment & Decision making

26

Word Building

7

Visual memory

27

Numerical Operations

8

Discrimination & observation

28

Symbolic Operations

9

Relationship concepts

29

Embedded Figures

10

Arithmetical Reasoning and figural classification

30

Space Orientation & Visualization

11

Arithmetic Number Series

31

Venn Diagrams

12

Non-verbal series

32

Drawing inferences

13

Coding and Decoding

33

Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding

14

Statement conclusion

34

Figural pattern–folding and completion

15

Syllogistic reasoning

35

Critical thinking

16

Semantic Analogy

36

Address matching

17

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

37

Date & city matching

18

Figural Analogy

38

Classification of center codes/ roll numbers

19

Semantic Classification

39

Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding

20

Symbolic/Number Classification

40

Decoding and classification

2. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section.

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders.

Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc.

Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc.

Biology: Important Inventions and their inventor; Important and Interesting facts about human body parts; Nutrition in Animals and Plants; Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Viruses and Protozoa; Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for the environment.

Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols.

Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses; SI units; Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris etc.; Chemical Change and Physical Change; Properties of Gases; Surface Chemistry; Chemistry in Everyday Life.

Physics: Important inventions and their inventor; S.I. units; Motion; Sound; light; Wave; Energy; Electricity.

Computer: Development of computers; Input and output devices; Memory.

Miscellaneous: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good they are with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics

S. No.

Topics

S. No.

Topics

1

Number System

20

Congruence and similarity of triangles

2

Fractions and Decimals

21

Circle and its chords, tangents

3

Percentage

22

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

4

Ratio & Proportion

23

Common tangents to two or more circles

5

Square roots

24

Triangle

6

Averages

25

Quadrilaterals

7

Interest

26

Regular Polygons

8

Profit and Loss

27

Right Prism

9

Discount

28

Right Circular Cone

10

Partnership Business

29

Right Circular Cylinder

11

Mixture and Alligation

30

Sphere & Hemispheres

12

Time and distance

31

Rectangular Parallelepiped

13

Time & Work

32

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

14

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

33

Degree and Radian Measures

15

Graphs of Linear Equations

34

Standard Identities

16

Trigonometry

35

Complementary Angles

17

Bar diagram & Pie chart

36

Heights and Distances

18

Geometry and Mensuration

37

Histogram

19

Triangle and its various kinds of centers

38

Frequency polygon

4. English Language and Comprehension: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and basic comprehension skills. Here is the list of topics covered in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

Synonyms

Antonyms

One Word Substitution

Sentence Completion

Spotting Errors

Sentence improvement

Idioms & Phrases

Spelling Test

Reading comprehension

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analysing your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Related Story: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams

FAQ

Q1. What is the Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

SSC CGL 2022 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 CBE?

The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section).

Q3. What is the Tier-1 Exam Date of SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

April 2022 (Tentative)

Q4. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q5. Will the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam be held in Online or Offline Mode?

Online Mode

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
