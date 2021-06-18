SSC CGL Exam for Ministry of External Affairs ASO Recruitment 2021: Check Assistant Section Officer MEA Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ASO Recruitment 2021: Check Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Eligibility, Selection Process, Job Profile, Training, Salary after 7 th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Promotion, Benefits & Posting Details.

SSC CGL Exam for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ASO Recruitment 2021: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years applied for the Assistant Section Officer Post in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Assistant Section Officer Post in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Age Limit (20 to 30 Years)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001 for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

Age Limit 20-30 years Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Assistant SECTION Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS (MEA) Group “B”/ OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS (MEA) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

The Commission will hold a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) comprising of three modules: (i) Word Processing, (ii) Spread Sheet, and (iii) Generation of Slides, for the posts of Assistant Section Officer in MEA.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, the Assistant Section Officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) would get a salary of around 66,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level Level-7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Basic pay Rs 44900 HRA 10,776 DA (Current- 17%) 7,633 Travel Allowance Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) 66,909

Other than the Basic Pay in the table, Assistant Section Officers in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are given many perks & benefits like high salary & DA on total pay, Transport Allowance, HRA, etc. The government of India provides accommodation to MEA employees. Since most MEA employees go for a foreign posting every 3 years, so it is a transferrable job. But candidates do not worry about accommodation in other countries, as the government takes care of that too. Also in foreign countries posting, ASO salary may go up to 2 lakh per month as well. They are entitled to get treated in the best hospital in that location and their children go to the best American/British International Schools.

Job Profile & Training of Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

The job profile of an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is quite important as the work responsibilities revolve around Indian diplomacy and how other countries take up matters.

Major duties performed by Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are:

- To assist the IFS officers in their day-to-day work.

- To do the file work and noting, drafting, and communication with the head office in India.

- To plan and examine documents to be signed between the nations.

- To file and other works related to various MoUs to be signed by ambassadors and ministers.

- To coordinate between various offices of consulates as well from Headquarters at Home Nation.

- To promote friendly relations with the receiving state & with its people, including NRI/PIO.

Training Details of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

-At the time of joining, there will be no immediate training. However, to get a foreign posting, you have to compulsorily undergo 30 days of training (spread over small modules) as well as a foreign language test.

-The Foreign language proficiency test is mandatory to get the foreign posting.

-Training is hectic with a lot to learn in a brief period of time for effective working.

-Training takes place at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), JNU, Delhi.

Job Posting/Location of Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Assistant Section Officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) most of the time gets posted in Delhi (at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan). Candidates also get the opportunity to work in foreign offices. Outside India, the below locations are given to the ASO in MEA, which is further divided into 5 categories – A+, A, B, C, and Hard C:

Foreign Countries Categories ASO MEA Posting Foreign Locations A+ (Super Category) New York, Toronto, Washington DC, Wellington, Geneva, etc. A London, Paris, Madrid, Mexico City, Tokyo etc. B Chicago, Warshaw, Zurich, Sydney, etc. C Thimpu, Kuwait, Bangkok, etc. Hard C Kabul, Damascus, Kandhar, etc.

Promotion Policy for Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

As an ASO in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), you will have the following career path:

The first promotion from Assistant Section Officer (ASO) to Section Officer takes around 4 to 5 yrs after clearing departmental exams. Otherwise, it may take around 10 to 14 yrs to get promoted on a seniority basis.

Working as an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) can be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.