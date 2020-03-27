Study at Home
SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced: Check 9488 Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced-Check 9488 Vacancy Details: In this article, we are going to provide you the details of SSC CGL 2019 9488 Vacancies in various Ministries & Government Departments including the age limit and salary of SSC CGL posts.

Mar 27, 2020 10:47 IST
SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced-Check 9488 Vacancy Details: SSC has announced total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.

So let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:

SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments

The details of total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment are as under:

Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2019 (as on 2nd March 2020)

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

Pay Level

1

1

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

202

75

38

135

50

500

0

7

7

0

6

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600 - 151100)

2

2

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Accounts Officer    Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600-151100)

3

3

Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)

Assistant Section Officer

57

19

10

34

7

127

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

4

4

Intelligence Bureau

Assistant Section Officer

3

1

1

0

1

6

0

1

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

5

5

Ministry of Railways

Assistant Section Officer

17

7

5

9

4

42

0

1

0

0

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

6

6

Ministry of External Affairs

Assistant Section Officer

54

4

0

11

8

77

0

1

1

1

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

7

7

AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)

Assistant Section Officer

34

11

5

23

8

81

0

1

1

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

8

8

1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Assistant

6

0

0

2

1

9

0

0

0

0

0

18-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

9

9

Other Ministry/Departments

Assistant

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

10

10

1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission

Assistant Section Officer

6

1

3

3

0

13

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

11

11

Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue)

Inspector Of Income Tax

83

14

16

64

31

208

16

5

1

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

12

12

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector, (Central Excise)

893

335

168

553

210

2159

0

39

37

0

9

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

13

13

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

84

22

11

63

21

201

0

4

5

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

14

14

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector  (Examiner)

55

22

8

27

11

123

0

3

3

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

15

15

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Asstt. Enforcement Officer

31

7

5

20

7

70

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

16

16

Central Bureau of Investigation

Sub Inspectors

32

12

3

10

0

57

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

17

17

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)

Inspector  Post

28

7

2

6

4

47

0

1

4

0

0

18-30
years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

18

18

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Inspector

7

7

2

8

7

31

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

19

19

1. Bureau of Police Research  & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau

Assistant

8

5

0

3

0

16

0

0

0

0

1

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

20

20

Ministry of Mines

Assistant/Superintendent

10

1

2

3

0

16

0

0

1

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

21

21

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Divisional Accountant

162

60

30

108

40

400

0

6

5

0

5

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

22

22

National Investigation Agency

Sub-Inspector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

23

23

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Junior Statistical Officer

70

45

34

55

61

265

0

0

0

1

0

upto 32 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

24

24

Registrar General of India

Statistical Investigator Gr. II

341

126

63

226

84

840

0

8

9

9

8

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

25

25

Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Auditor

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

26

26

Other Ministry/Departments

Auditor

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

27

27

Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts

Auditor

213

81

43

134

38

509

63

10

4

0

3

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

28

28

Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India

Accountant

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

29

29

1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.)

Accountant/Junior Accountant

400

91

49

190

39

769

29

4

4

2

1

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

30

30

1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

41

14

6

24

14

99

6

1

1

3

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

31

31

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Tax Assistant

629

213

121

385

108

1456

142

18

19

17

8

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

32

32

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Tax Assistant

197

55

41

95

41

429

25

7

5

5

2

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

33

33

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
-2400

11

7

1

7

6

32

1

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

34

34

DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)
-  (Only for Male Candidates)

Upper Division Clerk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18-27 years

v

 

 

 

 

3674

1242

667

2198

801

8582

282

117

107

39

46

 

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

1

8

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant

3

0

0

2

1

6

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

2

8

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Assistant

3

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

 

 

 

 

6

0

0

2

1

9

0

0

0

0

0

 

 

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

1

10

Central Administrative Tribunal

Assistant Section Officer

3

0

1

1

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

18-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

2

10

Central Vigilance Commission

Assistant Section Officer

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

3

10

Election Commission

Assistant Section Officer

2

1

2

2

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

 

 

 

 

6

1

3

3

0

13

0

0

0

0

0

 

 

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

1

19

Bureau of Police Research & Development

Assistant

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

2

19

Coast Guard Headquarters

Assistant

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

3

19

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Assistant

1

2

0

1

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

4

19

Ministry of External Affairs  (Central Passport Offices )

Assistant

2

2

0

1

0

5

0

0

0

0

1

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

5

19

M/O Textiles

Assistant

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

6

19

Narcotics Control Bureau

Assistant

1

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

 

 

 

 

8

5

0

3

0

16

0

0

0

0

1

 

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

1

29

Controller General of Accounts

Accountant/Junior Accountant

361

79

40

168

30

678

24

2

2

2

1

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

2

29

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-ADMN.)

Accountant/Junior Accountant

39

12

9

22

9

91

5

2

2

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

 

 

 

 

400

91

49

190

39

769

29

4

4

2

1

 

S No

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

1

30

Ministry of Textiles

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

6

1

0

1

1

9

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

2

30

Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence)

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

18

7

3

12

5

45

5

0

0

1

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

3

30

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

17

6

3

11

8

45

1

1

1

2

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

 

41

14

6

24

14

99

6

1

1

3

1

 

SSC CGL 2019 CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:

  1. Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT),
  2. Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),
  3. Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence),
  4. Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
  5. Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
  6. Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

SSC CGL 2019 DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:

  1. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
  2. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

SSC CGL Tier-II 2019-20 Exam

This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL Tier-III 2019-20 Exam

This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

SSC CGL Tier-IV 2019-20 Exam 

This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.

