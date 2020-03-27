SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced: Check 9488 Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced-Check 9488 Vacancy Details: SSC has announced total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.

So let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:

SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments

The details of total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment are as under:

Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2019 (as on 2nd March 2020) S No Post code Name of Department Name of Post UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD AGE limit Pay Level 1 1 Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) 202 75 38 135 50 500 0 7 7 0 6 Not exceeding 30 years Level 8 (47600 - 151100) 2 2 Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) - - - - - - - - - - - Not exceeding 30 years Level 8 (47600-151100) 3 3 Central Secretariat Service (DOPT) Assistant Section Officer 57 19 10 34 7 127 0 0 0 0 0 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 4 4 Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section Officer 3 1 1 0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 5 5 Ministry of Railways Assistant Section Officer 17 7 5 9 4 42 0 1 0 0 1 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 6 6 Ministry of External Affairs Assistant Section Officer 54 4 0 11 8 77 0 1 1 1 0 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 7 7 AFHQ (Ministry of Defence) Assistant Section Officer 34 11 5 23 8 81 0 1 1 1 1 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 8 8 1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Assistant 6 0 0 2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 18-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 9 9 Other Ministry/Departments Assistant - - - - - - - - - - - 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 10 10 1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission Assistant Section Officer 6 1 3 3 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 11 11 Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue) Inspector Of Income Tax 83 14 16 64 31 208 16 5 1 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 12 12 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector, (Central Excise) 893 335 168 553 210 2159 0 39 37 0 9 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 13 13 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Preventive Officer) 84 22 11 63 21 201 0 4 5 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 14 14 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Examiner) 55 22 8 27 11 123 0 3 3 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 15 15 Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) Asstt. Enforcement Officer 31 7 5 20 7 70 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 16 16 Central Bureau of Investigation Sub Inspectors 32 12 3 10 0 57 0 0 0 0 0 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 17 17 Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN) Inspector Post 28 7 2 6 4 47 0 1 4 0 0 18-30

years Level 7 (44900-142400) 18 18 Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector 7 7 2 8 7 31 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 19 19 1. Bureau of Police Research & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau Assistant 8 5 0 3 0 16 0 0 0 0 1 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 20 20 Ministry of Mines Assistant/Superintendent 10 1 2 3 0 16 0 0 1 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 21 21 Comptroller & Auditor General of India Divisional Accountant 162 60 30 108 40 400 0 6 5 0 5 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 22 22 National Investigation Agency Sub-Inspector - - - - - - - - - - - upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 23 23 M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Junior Statistical Officer 70 45 34 55 61 265 0 0 0 1 0 upto 32 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 24 24 Registrar General of India Statistical Investigator Gr. II 341 126 63 226 84 840 0 8 9 9 8 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) 25 25 Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India Auditor - - - - - - - - - - - 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 26 26 Other Ministry/Departments Auditor - - - - - - - - - - - 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 27 27 Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts Auditor 213 81 43 134 38 509 63 10 4 0 3 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 28 28 Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India Accountant - - - - - - - - - - - 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 29 29 1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.) Accountant/Junior Accountant 400 91 49 190 39 769 29 4 4 2 1 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 30 30 1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of Narcotics Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 41 14 6 24 14 99 6 1 1 3 1 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) 31 31 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Tax Assistant 629 213 121 385 108 1456 142 18 19 17 8 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) 32 32 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Tax Assistant 197 55 41 95 41 429 25 7 5 5 2 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) 33 33 Central Bureau of Narcotics Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)

-2400 11 7 1 7 6 32 1 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) 34 34 DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)

SSC CGL 2019 CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:

Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT), Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence), Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

SSC CGL 2019 DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:

This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL Tier-III 2019-20 Exam

This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

SSC CGL Tier-IV 2019-20 Exam

This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.