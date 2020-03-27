SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced: Check 9488 Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies Announced-Check 9488 Vacancy Details: SSC has announced total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.
So let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2019-20 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:
SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments
The details of total 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment are as under:
|
Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2019 (as on 2nd March 2020)
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
Pay Level
|
1
|
1
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
202
|
75
|
38
|
135
|
50
|
500
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600 - 151100)
|
2
|
2
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600-151100)
|
3
|
3
|
Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
57
|
19
|
10
|
34
|
7
|
127
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
4
|
4
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
5
|
5
|
Ministry of Railways
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
17
|
7
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
42
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
6
|
6
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
54
|
4
|
0
|
11
|
8
|
77
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
7
|
7
|
AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
34
|
11
|
5
|
23
|
8
|
81
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
8
|
8
|
1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|
Assistant
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
9
|
9
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Assistant
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
10
|
10
|
1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
11
|
11
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue)
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
83
|
14
|
16
|
64
|
31
|
208
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
12
|
12
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector, (Central Excise)
|
893
|
335
|
168
|
553
|
210
|
2159
|
0
|
39
|
37
|
0
|
9
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
13
|
13
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|
84
|
22
|
11
|
63
|
21
|
201
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
14
|
14
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
55
|
22
|
8
|
27
|
11
|
123
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
15
|
15
|
Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)
|
Asstt. Enforcement Officer
|
31
|
7
|
5
|
20
|
7
|
70
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
16
|
16
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Sub Inspectors
|
32
|
12
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
57
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
17
|
17
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)
|
Inspector Post
|
28
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
47
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
18-30
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
18
|
18
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Inspector
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
8
|
7
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
19
|
19
|
1. Bureau of Police Research & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau
|
Assistant
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
20
|
20
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Assistant/Superintendent
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
21
|
21
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Divisional Accountant
|
162
|
60
|
30
|
108
|
40
|
400
|
0
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
22
|
22
|
National Investigation Agency
|
Sub-Inspector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
23
|
23
|
70
|
45
|
34
|
55
|
61
|
265
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
upto 32 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
24
|
24
|
341
|
126
|
63
|
226
|
84
|
840
|
0
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
25
|
25
|
Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Auditor
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
26
|
26
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Auditor
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
27
|
27
|
Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts
|
Auditor
|
213
|
81
|
43
|
134
|
38
|
509
|
63
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
28
|
28
|
Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India
|
Accountant
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
29
|
29
|
1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.)
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
400
|
91
|
49
|
190
|
39
|
769
|
29
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
30
|
30
|
1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
41
|
14
|
6
|
24
|
14
|
99
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
31
|
31
|
629
|
213
|
121
|
385
|
108
|
1456
|
142
|
18
|
19
|
17
|
8
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
32
|
32
|
197
|
55
|
41
|
95
|
41
|
429
|
25
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
33
|
33
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
|
11
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
6
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
34
|
34
|
DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18-27 years
|
v
|
|
|
|
|
3674
|
1242
|
667
|
2198
|
801
|
8582
|
282
|
117
|
107
|
39
|
46
|
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
1
|
8
|
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Assistant
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
2
|
8
|
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|
Assistant
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
1
|
10
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
2
|
10
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
3
|
10
|
Election Commission
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
1
|
19
|
Bureau of Police Research & Development
|
Assistant
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
2
|
19
|
Coast Guard Headquarters
|
Assistant
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
3
|
19
|
Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)
|
Assistant
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
4
|
19
|
Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices )
|
Assistant
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
5
|
19
|
M/O Textiles
|
Assistant
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
6
|
19
|
Narcotics Control Bureau
|
Assistant
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
1
|
29
|
Controller General of Accounts
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
361
|
79
|
40
|
168
|
30
|
678
|
24
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
2
|
29
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-ADMN.)
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
39
|
12
|
9
|
22
|
9
|
91
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
91
|
49
|
190
|
39
|
769
|
29
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
|
S No
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
1
|
30
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
2
|
30
|
Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence)
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
12
|
5
|
45
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
3
|
30
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
17
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
8
|
45
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
|
41
|
14
|
6
|
24
|
14
|
99
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
SSC CGL 2019 CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:
- Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT),
- Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),
- Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence),
- Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
- Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
- Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
SSC CGL 2019 DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:
- Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
- Tax Assistant in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
SSC CGL Tier-II 2019-20 Exam
This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
SSC CGL Tier-III 2019-20 Exam
This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
SSC CGL Tier-IV 2019-20 Exam
This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.