SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/CBDT 2021 Minimum Age Limit Increased: Check Salary/Job Profile/Promotion Policy

SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/CBDT 2021 Minimum Age Limit Increased: SSC has increased the minimum age limit of Tax Assistant post in CBDT. In this article, we are going to provide you the details of Revised Age Limit, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion & Transfer Policy of a Tax Assistant at CBEC and CBDT Government Departments.

Created On: Sep 15, 2021 11:55 IST
SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/CBDT 2021 Minimum Age Limit Increased: SSC CGL Exam is being conducted every year for various posts under different Government Departments or Ministries. One of the best job profiles under CGL vacancies is the Tax Assistant post in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Government Departments. As per the recent official notification, SSC has revised the Minimum Age Limit for the posts – Tax Assistant in CBDT.

SSC CGL Tax Assistant 2021 Revised Age Limit

Let’s have a look at the Changes made by the SSC for Tax Assistant Post:

Age group

Name of post

Departments/ Ministries

18-27 years

Tax Assistant (Group  C)

CBEC

Not exceeding
30 years (Revised from 18-27 years)

Tax Assistant (Group C)

CBDT

 

SSC CGL Tax Assistant 2021 Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

Let’s have a look at the Salary Structure of a Tax Assistant as per 7th pay commission:

Name of post

Departments/ Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

After applying the 7th pay commission rules the in-hand salary of a Tax Assistant would be around Rs.36000 under the pay band of Rs 5200-20200 (Pay Band-1 of the government). However, the Salary of the Tax Assistant will differ depending upon the category in which candidates allocated city falls, i.e., Class X, Class Y, and Class Z.

Category of Cities

HRA Before 7th Pay Commission

HRA After 7th Pay Commission

X

30%

24%

Y

20%

16%

Z

10%

8%

 

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

CATEGORIES

CITIES

X

(Population >= 50 Lakhs)

Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata

Y

(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

Z

(Population < 5 Lakhs)

All other remaining cities

SSC CGL Tax Assistant 2021 Job Profile

The Job Profile of a Tax Assistant revolves around two levels:

1. Tax Assessment

2. Non-Assessment related work

Basically, this is an assistant-level post where the candidate has to assist the senior of CBDT and CBEC department. It may also involve doing clerical work. The job responsibilities involve all kinds of work which will help these two departments in Tax Assessment. Some of the major responsibilities are:

a) Conduct Evaluation only if he/she is assigned to evaluate the income tax of an individual or a partnership firm or even a company.

b)  Feeding relevant data in the computer,

c) Other Clerical work like maintaining records, dispatching, noting, drafting, etc., or accompanying the raid team.

Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams

 

SSC CGL Tax Assistant 2021 Promotion Policy

There is scope for promotion for a Tax Assistant which will be different in CBDT and CBEC. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Tax Assistant in descending order:

Promotion of Tax Assistant in CBEC

 SSC CGL Tax Assistant

Promotion of Tax Assistant in CBDT

 SSC CGL Tax Assistant

 

SSC CGL Tax Assistant 2021 Transfer Policy

Mostly, Tax Assistants are posted in the metro cities or state capitals. There are two transfer options available in the departments which are Annual General Transfer and Inter Charge Transfer. However, candidates will get the transfer only when there are vacancies in the zone you want to get transferred into or you have completed the 2 years Probation period.

