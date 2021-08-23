SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Expected Cutoff marks based on Difficulty Level & Normalization method. SSC CGL 2021 Exam is being held in online mode from 13 th to 24 th August 2021 for 7035 Vacancies.

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2021 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 140 to 150 Marks EWS 140 to 145 Marks OBC 135 to 140 Marks SC 115 to 120 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 170 to 180 Marks EWS 170 to 175 Marks OBC 165 to 170 Marks SC 155 to 160 Marks ST 150 to 155 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 165 to 170 Marks EWS 160 to 165 Marks OBC 155 to 160 Marks SC 135 to 140 Marks ST 120 to 125 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Official Cut-Off Marks

Particulars Remarks Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination 9.78 Lakh Number of Shortlisted Candidates 1.53 Lakh SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 147.78606 25876* OBC 135.95037 38714 EWS 135.04329 15183 SC 115.35401 22965 ST 104.91984 11737 Ex-Servicemen 89.29321 5758 OH- PwD 98.42808 2196 HH- PwD 40.00000 1761 VH- PwD 110.41208 664 Other-PwD 40.00000 425 Total Candidates Shortlisted 125279 SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 180.12237 2074* OBC 172.76640 2904 EWS 175.31247 1202 SC 156.73419 1576 ST 151.46077 780 OH- PwD 147.08520 149 HH- PwD 117.49075 141 Other-PwD 83.70627 125 Total Candidates Shortlisted 8951 SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 165.77474 3716* OBC 154.87053 6032 EWS 152.03803 3315 SC 130.76651 3647 ST 119.99291 2020 OH- PwD 130.86331 166 HH- PwD 86.44781 181 VH- PwD 110.67982 204 Other-PwD 40.00 110 Total Candidates Shortlisted 19391

Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks

In 2018-19, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks General 137.07 OBC 131.18 SC 111.10 ST 103.22 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 OH- PwD 95.55 HH- PwD 40.00 VH- PwD 70.25 Other-PwD 40.00 Total Candidates Shortlisted 150396 SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks General 170.00 OBC 165.00 SC 148.97 ST 141.86 OH- PwD 132.90 HH- PwD 102.45 Other-PwD 62.19 Total Candidates Shortlisted 15162 SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Cut-Off Marks General 165.96 OBC 162.35 SC 140.11 ST 129.56 OH- PwD 112.48 HH- PwD 51.99 VH- PwD 64.57 Other-PwD 40.00 Total Candidates Shortlisted 8578

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures: