Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Expected Cutoff marks based on Difficulty Level & Normalization method. SSC CGL 2021 Exam is being held in online mode from 13th to 24th August 2021 for 7035 Vacancies.

Created On: Aug 23, 2021 15:16 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Cut-Off Marks
SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2021 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of  7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. 

Recent Stories:

Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis
Check SSC CGL 2021 Answer Key & Result Updates
Get SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions with Answers
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.  The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam

Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

140 to 150 Marks

EWS

140 to 145 Marks

OBC

135 to 140 Marks

SC

115 to 120 Marks

ST

105 to 110 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

170 to 180 Marks

EWS

170 to 175 Marks

OBC

165 to 170 Marks

SC

155 to 160 Marks

ST

150 to 155 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

165 to 170 Marks

EWS

160 to 165 Marks

OBC

155 to 160 Marks

SC

135 to 140 Marks

ST

120 to 125 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Official Cut-Off Marks

Particulars

Remarks

Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination

9.78 Lakh

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

1.53 Lakh

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

147.78606

25876*

OBC

135.95037

38714

EWS

135.04329

15183

SC

115.35401

22965

ST

104.91984

11737

Ex-Servicemen

89.29321

5758

OH- PwD

98.42808

2196

HH- PwD

40.00000

1761

VH- PwD

110.41208

664

Other-PwD

40.00000

425

Total Candidates Shortlisted

  

125279

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

180.12237

2074*

OBC

172.76640

2904

EWS

175.31247

1202

SC

156.73419

1576

ST

151.46077

780

OH- PwD

147.08520

149

HH- PwD

117.49075

141

Other-PwD

83.70627

125

Total Candidates Shortlisted

  

8951

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

165.77474

3716*

OBC

154.87053

6032

EWS

152.03803

3315

SC

130.76651

3647

ST

119.99291

2020

OH- PwD

130.86331

166

HH- PwD

86.44781

181

VH- PwD

110.67982

204

Other-PwD

40.00

110

Total Candidates Shortlisted

  

19391

Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks

In 2018-19, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

137.07

OBC

131.18

SC

111.10

ST

103.22

Ex-Servicemen

40.00

OH- PwD

95.55

HH- PwD

40.00

VH- PwD

70.25

Other-PwD

40.00

Total Candidates Shortlisted

150396

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

170.00

OBC

165.00

SC

148.97

ST

141.86

OH- PwD

132.90

HH- PwD

102.45

Other-PwD

62.19

Total Candidates Shortlisted

15162

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

165.96

OBC

162.35

SC

140.11

ST

129.56

OH- PwD

112.48

HH- PwD

51.99

VH- PwD

64.57

Other-PwD

40.00

Total Candidates Shortlisted

8578

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics, and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
  • SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedures: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test), and Document Verification.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

FAQ

How many Vacancies Announced under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment?

7035 Vacancies

Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I Exam Is An Objective Exam That Will Be Conducted Online. The Exam Comprises Four Sections Having 100 Questions (25 Questions In Each Section) Which Will Account For A Total Of 200 Marks (Maximum 50 Marks In Each Section). The Time Duration Of The Tier-1 Exam Will Be 60 Minutes.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 1 =
Post

Comments