SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2021 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2021 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.
Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam
|
Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
140 to 150 Marks
|
EWS
|
140 to 145 Marks
|
OBC
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
SC
|
115 to 120 Marks
|
ST
|
105 to 110 Marks
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
170 to 180 Marks
|
EWS
|
170 to 175 Marks
|
OBC
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
SC
|
155 to 160 Marks
|
ST
|
150 to 155 Marks
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
EWS
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
OBC
|
155 to 160 Marks
|
SC
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
ST
|
120 to 125 Marks
Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.
SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Official Cut-Off Marks
|
Particulars
|
Remarks
|
Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination
|
9.78 Lakh
|
Number of Shortlisted Candidates
|
1.53 Lakh
|
SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
147.78606
|
25876*
|
OBC
|
135.95037
|
38714
|
EWS
|
135.04329
|
15183
|
SC
|
115.35401
|
22965
|
ST
|
104.91984
|
11737
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
89.29321
|
5758
|
OH- PwD
|
98.42808
|
2196
|
HH- PwD
|
40.00000
|
1761
|
VH- PwD
|
110.41208
|
664
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00000
|
425
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
125279
|
SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
180.12237
|
2074*
|
OBC
|
172.76640
|
2904
|
EWS
|
175.31247
|
1202
|
SC
|
156.73419
|
1576
|
ST
|
151.46077
|
780
|
OH- PwD
|
147.08520
|
149
|
HH- PwD
|
117.49075
|
141
|
Other-PwD
|
83.70627
|
125
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
8951
|
SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
165.77474
|
3716*
|
OBC
|
154.87053
|
6032
|
EWS
|
152.03803
|
3315
|
SC
|
130.76651
|
3647
|
ST
|
119.99291
|
2020
|
OH- PwD
|
130.86331
|
166
|
HH- PwD
|
86.44781
|
181
|
VH- PwD
|
110.67982
|
204
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
110
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
19391
Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams
SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks
In 2018-19, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
General
|
137.07
|
OBC
|
131.18
|
SC
|
111.10
|
ST
|
103.22
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.00
|
OH- PwD
|
95.55
|
HH- PwD
|
40.00
|
VH- PwD
|
70.25
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
150396
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
General
|
170.00
|
OBC
|
165.00
|
SC
|
148.97
|
ST
|
141.86
|
OH- PwD
|
132.90
|
HH- PwD
|
102.45
|
Other-PwD
|
62.19
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
15162
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
General
|
165.96
|
OBC
|
162.35
|
SC
|
140.11
|
ST
|
129.56
|
OH- PwD
|
112.48
|
HH- PwD
|
51.99
|
VH- PwD
|
64.57
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
8578
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
- SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics, and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
- SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedures: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test), and Document Verification.
|
