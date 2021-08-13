SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: Get the important memory based questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Online Exam held on 13 th August (All Shifts) from General Awareness Current Affairs/ GK/ English Section with Answers.

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins: Get Memory Based Questions of General Awareness/ GK/Current Affairs/English with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam has been started from today, i.e., 13th August 2021 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-I 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

Day-1 13th August 2021: SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

1. Electron Volt is the unit of

Answer: Electron volt, unit of energy commonly used in atomic and nuclear physics, equal to the energy gained by an electron (a charged particle carrying unit electronic charge) when the electrical potential at the electron increases by one volt. The electron volt equals 1.602 × 10−12 erg, or 1.602 × 10−19 joule.

2. Which of the following is a part of Kidney?

Answer: Each kidney has an outer layer called the cortex, which contains filtering units. The center part of the kidney, the medulla (pronounced: meh-DUH-luh), has fan-shaped structures called pyramids.

3. Capital of New Zealand:

Answer: Wellington

4. Chandan Yatra is organized in:

Answer: The Chandan Yatra is organised in a tank in Puri.

5. Siju bird sanctuary is located in which state?

Answer: Meghalaya

6. Arthika Spandana Scheme launched in which state?

Answer: Karnataka

7. Planning Commission of India formation:

Answer: 15 March 1950, New Delhi

8. Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) founded in which year?

Answer: Hindustan Socialist Republican Association(HSRA) was a revolutionary organization established in 1928 at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi by Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and others. The sudden withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation movement led to a political vacuum which resulted in the formation of revolutionary movements by some freedom fighters. Some of them associated with HSRA were Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, SC Bose, Laxmi Sahgal, etc.

9. Who wrote Kitab al hind?

Answer: Al-Biruni

10. Ganeshi Lal is governor of which state?

Answer: Ganeshi Lal (born 1 March 1942) is an Indian politician and the incumbent Governor of Odisha.

11. What is the national game of Thailand?

Answer: The traditional martial art of Thai boxing (muay Thai) is Thailand's national sport.

12. Where was the 2nd Round Table Conference held?

Answer: The second Round Table Conference was held in London from 7 September 1931 to 1 December 1931 with the participation of Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.

13. How many districts are there in MP?

Answer: There are 53 districts in Madhya Pradesh divided in ten divisions.

14. Question related to Dayanand Saraswati:

Answer: Dayananda Saraswati was an Indian philosopher, social leader and founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the Vedic dharma. He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "India for Indians" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.

15. Antonyms of Gradual

Answer: sudden, abrupt

16. Antonyms of Seize

Answer: free · give · let go · loose · loosen · unfasten · liberate

17. Idiom Meaning: Raise the Bar

Answer: To raise the bar means to set a high standard and to raise expectations.

18. Van Dhan Yojana started in which state?

Answer: Manipur emerges as the model state for Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana or Van Dhan Scheme was launched on 14th April 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a nodal department at the central level and TRIFED as nodal agency at the national level.

19. What is convection?

Answer: the process in which heat moves through a gas or a liquid as the hotter part rises and the cooler, heavier part sinks.

20. PM after Morarji Desai:

Answer: Charan Singh

21. Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020:

Answer: Raj Kamal Jha - The winner of Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020 is The City and the Sea by Raj Kamal Jha, a novel based on the atrocious (Nirbhaya) case of sexual assault and murder, that brought India together in a moral frenzy.

22. Unit of momentum:

Answer: The units for momentum would be mass units times velocity units. The standard metric unit of momentum is the kg•m/s.

23. Digital India was launched in which year?

Answer: 2015

24. AB De Villiers is related to which IPL team?

Answer: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

25. In the south which river is called Ganga?

Answer: Kaveri River - Daksina Ganga (“Ganges of the South”)