SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode across different examination centres in India. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Let’s have a look at the Important English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

1. Idiom Meaning: Pipe Dream

Answer: a hope, wish, or dream that is impossible to achieve or not practical

2. Antonym of Slur

Answer: accolade, commendation, compliment, acclaim, applause, praise, adulation, flattery

3. Cloze test related to earth

4. Cloze Test on Communication

5. Idiom Meaning- Spill the Beans:

Answer: Disclose a secret or reveal something prematurely

6. Incorrect spelling - Arbitrary

7. Incorrect spelling - Possessive

8. One word substitution - to listen secretly to a private conversation:

Answer: Eavesdropper

9. Antonym - Toxicity

Answer: beneficial, curative, healthy, helpful, nonpoisonous

10. Synonym - Rejuvenate

Answer: reconstruct · refresh · regenerate · reinvigorate · renew · renovate · restore · revitalize

11. Idiom Meaning - Apple of discord

Answer: Something that causes unhappiness or trouble

12. Idiom Meaning - To the nines

Answer: “to perfection" or "to the highest degree

13. One Word Substitution - a large room containing numerous beds

Answer: Dormitory

14. One Word Substitution - a person who always thinks that bad things will happen

Answer: Pessimist

15. Antonyms of Gradual

Answer: sudden, abrupt

16. Antonyms of Seize

Answer: free · give · let go · loose · loosen · unfasten · liberate

17. Idiom Meaning: Raise the Bar

Answer: To raise the bar means to set a high standard and to raise expectations.