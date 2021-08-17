Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam.

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 17:21 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode across different examination centres in India. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Recent Stories:

Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis

Get SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check SSC CGL 2021 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers
Check SSC CGL 2021 Admit Card Updates
Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam, Admit Card & Exam Centre COVID-19 Guidelines
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Let’s have a look at the Important English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions with Answers

1. Idiom Meaning: Pipe Dream

Answer: a hope, wish, or dream that is impossible to achieve or not practical

2. Antonym of Slur

Answer: accolade, commendation, compliment, acclaim, applause, praise, adulation, flattery

3. Cloze test related to earth

4. Cloze Test on Communication

5. Idiom Meaning- Spill the Beans:

Answer: Disclose a secret or reveal something prematurely

6. Incorrect spelling - Arbitrary

7. Incorrect spelling - Possessive

8. One word substitution - to listen secretly to a private conversation:

Answer: Eavesdropper

9. Antonym - Toxicity

Answer: beneficial, curative, healthy, helpful, nonpoisonous

10. Synonym - Rejuvenate

Answer: reconstruct · refresh · regenerate · reinvigorate · renew · renovate · restore · revitalize

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

11. Idiom Meaning - Apple of discord

Answer: Something that causes unhappiness or trouble

12. Idiom Meaning - To the nines

Answer: “to perfection" or "to the highest degree

13. One Word Substitution - a large room containing numerous beds

Answer: Dormitory

14. One Word Substitution - a person who always thinks that bad things will happen

Answer: Pessimist

15. Antonyms of Gradual

Answer: sudden, abrupt

16. Antonyms of Seize

Answer: free · give · let go · loose · loosen · unfasten · liberate

17. Idiom Meaning: Raise the Bar

Answer: To raise the bar means to set a high standard and to raise expectations.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post

Comments