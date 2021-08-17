SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode across different examination centres in India. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.
Let’s have a look at the Important English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:
SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions with Answers
1. Idiom Meaning: Pipe Dream
Answer: a hope, wish, or dream that is impossible to achieve or not practical
2. Antonym of Slur
Answer: accolade, commendation, compliment, acclaim, applause, praise, adulation, flattery
3. Cloze test related to earth
4. Cloze Test on Communication
5. Idiom Meaning- Spill the Beans:
Answer: Disclose a secret or reveal something prematurely
6. Incorrect spelling - Arbitrary
7. Incorrect spelling - Possessive
8. One word substitution - to listen secretly to a private conversation:
Answer: Eavesdropper
9. Antonym - Toxicity
Answer: beneficial, curative, healthy, helpful, nonpoisonous
10. Synonym - Rejuvenate
Answer: reconstruct · refresh · regenerate · reinvigorate · renew · renovate · restore · revitalize
11. Idiom Meaning - Apple of discord
Answer: Something that causes unhappiness or trouble
12. Idiom Meaning - To the nines
Answer: “to perfection" or "to the highest degree
13. One Word Substitution - a large room containing numerous beds
Answer: Dormitory
14. One Word Substitution - a person who always thinks that bad things will happen
Answer: Pessimist
15. Antonyms of Gradual
Answer: sudden, abrupt
16. Antonyms of Seize
Answer: free · give · let go · loose · loosen · unfasten · liberate
17. Idiom Meaning: Raise the Bar
Answer: To raise the bar means to set a high standard and to raise expectations.
