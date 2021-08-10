SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 13th Aug for 7035 Vacancies: Check Admit Card, Exam Centre, Covid-19 Guidelines & Last Minute Tips

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 13th Aug for 7035 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips and Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines for SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 13 th to 24 th August 2021.

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 13th Aug for 7035 Vacancies: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies from 13th to 24th August in online mode across the country. The commission will hold the online exam under strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure adequate social distancing.

DATE OF EXAM DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 13-08-2021 09-08-2021 13-08-2021 16-08-2021 12-08-2021 16-08-2021 17-08-2021 13-08-2021 17-08-2021 18-08-2021 14-08-2021 18-08-2021 20-08-2021 16-08-2021 20-08-2021 23-08-2021 19-08-2021 23-08-2021 24-08-2021 20-08-2021 24-08-2021

Note: Candidates will be able to download the e-Admission Certificate only from the date mentioned above (4 days before the actual date of Examination)

So let’s look at the important Last-minute Tips including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of the SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Practice SSC CGL Mock Test Online:

Remember to practice previous year's question papers and mock tests of the SSC CGL Exam. Candidates can practice SSC CGL Mock Test Online from the link given below:

3. Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC CGL 2021 Exam

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time. Below are some Exam Centre Guidelines:

Exam Centre Guidelines Important Instructions Roll No. & Lab No. Details Mapping of candidate Roll Numbers and Lab Numbers will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification of their Admission Certificate and ID Proof. Pen & Rough Sheets Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates. Rough sheets and a Ballpen will be placed at the candidate seats. Additional Rough sheets, when demanded, will also be provided to the candidates. Candidates will be required to drop the rough sheets in the dropbox provided in the Lab. Allocation of Seats Candidates will then be guided to their allocated seats. To ensure social distancing norms, candidates may be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats. Completion of Exam On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – one candidate at a time. Rough sheets will be dropped by the candidates in the designated box at the exit of the examination lab.

4. Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

Items to Be Carried Important instructions PHOTO ID PROOF At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.). If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards) Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

5. Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Candidates must follow the COVID-19 Precautionary measures in the Exam Centres: